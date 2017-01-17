PA’s Hunter Burnett (120 pounds) and Michael Suda (126 pounds) placed first. Garrett Ploeger (170 pounds) and Jamison VanderWal (220 pounds) placed second.

Three seniors won their weight classes for Worthington. Nic Putnam (285 pounds), Brandon Kempema (195 pounds) and Vince Riley (182 pounds) all finished in first.

“We were excited our three senior starters all finished as champions,” Worthington head coach Mark Prunty said. “It was a great tournament for their senior year.”

Worthington’s Jacob Prunty took third in the 120 pounds weight class that the coach called the toughest in the tournament.

“There was a defending state champion and third-place winner who finished first and second,” Mark Prunty said. “(Jacob) wrestled extremely well.”

Solomon Nielsen took first at 170 pounds for Luverne. Jake Haugen (160) and Jeremiah Dooyema (152) each placed third.

W-MLA’s Brett Willaby (106 pounds) and Alex Borsgard (138 pounds) each placed second.

Jacob Tvinnereim (145 pounds) and Dalton Wagner (160 pounds) each placed first for JCC.

Boys hockey

WILLMAR -- Seven different players scored for Luverne as it defeated Willmar 8-2 in Willmar on Saturday.

Ben Serie, Coy Gonnerman, Gaige Nath, Nick Harder, Kasyn Kruse, Declan Beers and Mark Sterrett all scored for the Cardinals. Kasyn Kruse was the only player to score twice and had an assist. Erickson and Gonnerman each added two assists each.

Eli Slagter and Avery Smith scored for Willmar.

ST. CLAIR -- Jackson County Central trailed 51-47 with eight minutes to go, but finished the game on a 24-4 run to defeat St. Clair 71-55 on Saturday in St. Clair.

Boys basketball

Jacob Christopher led the Huskies with 17 points. Ryan Christopher had a double-double with 11 points and 10 assists with five steals. Nico Feroni scored 12 points and had seven rebounds. Chris Gumto led JCC with 10 rebounds. Easton Bahr scored 10 points.

Mitchell Weber led St. Clair with 16 points.

GARRETSON, S.D. -- Shay Gibson scored 31 points and Trevor Fiegen scored 22 for Garretson (S.D.) as it defeated Luverne 64-56 at the Garretson Border Battle tournament on Saturday.

Mark Robinson led the Cardinals with 13 points and Layne Curtis scored 12.

OKABENA --- A 29-point, 12-rebound performance by 6-6 senior center Zayne Engel lifted Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther/Truman to a 74-67 victory over Heron Lake-Okabena in a make-up boys basketball non-conference game Saturday.

After trailing by 11 points midway through the second half, HL-O rallied and took a brief three-point lead (61-58) with about four minutes remaining. The Jaguars (7-6) responded with a game-winning 16-6 surge to earn the win.

Engel scored 17 of his points in the second half and was aided throughout the contest by Matt Maloney (16 points, eight rebounds) and Derek Shoen (nine assists, eight points).

Lee Gunther (16 points, 10 rebounds), Logan Knutson (15 points, nine assists), Kurt Obermoller (15 points) and Hunter Zins (nine points, four assists, three charges drawn) were the statistical leaders for the Wildcats (1-10).

EDGERTON -- Chantel Groen and Emily Nerem were both perfect from the field in Southwest Christian’s 78-33 girls basketball victory over Mountain Lake Area on Saturday in Edgerton.

Girls basketball

Groen was 11-for-11 from the field while scoring 22 points with four rebounds and four steals. Nerem was 5-for-5 while scoring 10 points with five assists. Brooklyn DeKam scored 21 points with three assists and two steals.

Jewel Soutthivong led the Wolverines with nine points, while margo Stoesz scored seven.

GARRETSON, S.D. -- Joci Oye scored 13 points with four assists for Luverne as it defeated Garretson (S.D.) 41-21 on Saturday at the Garretson Border Battle on Saturday in Garretson, S.D.

Sierra Schmuck and Kami Sawtelle each scored nine for the Cardinals.

Macey Bohl led Garretson with six points and Kyley Greenhoff scored five.

MADISON, S.D. -- Annie Carlson led Freeman Academy/Marion with 25 points as it defeated Westbrook-Walnut Grove 67-62 at the Dakota State Classic in Madison, S.D.

Tiana Schroeder scored 15 points for FA/M and Michele Schoerwold scored 10.

Avoree Bakken scored 23 points, and had 13 rebounds and four steals for the Chargers. Grace Woelber scored 20 points.

Gymnastics

WELCOME -- Jackson County Central finished first in a gymnastics meet on on Saturday in Welcome, Minn., scoring 140.4. It finished ahead of Martin County Area (138.3), Luverne (132.3) and Blue Earth Area (102.025).

JCC’s Brooklyn Schuett (35.5) and Abby Schneekloth (35.45) finished second and third in the all-around, coming in behind MCA’s Bryanna Peterson (37.425).

Schuett took second in the balance beam (9.0), third in vault (8.925), and tied Schneekloth for first in floor exercise (9.2). Schneekloth also placed second in the vault (9.0).

Hailey Handevidt placed second on the balance beam (8.8) and third in the floor exercise (9.025) for the Huskies.

JCC also won the junior varsity tournament, scoring 130.6. Jordann Schneekloth won the JV all-around (33.0), and placed first in vault (8.65) and uneven parallel bars (7.775).