Prep roundup: Two late goals lift LS-H/SP past Luverne

Anna Amos and Maggie Ringler scored in the third frame for the Bulldogs. Kallie Steuck opened the scoring in the game with a goal in the first period for LS-H/SP.

Madison Crabtree scored the only goal for the Cardinals shorthanded in the first period.

LS-H/SP outshot Luverne 31-22.

Luverne 1 0 0 -- 1St. Peter 1 0 2 -- 3Boys basketballLuverne 70, Edgerton 49

EDGERTON -- Five players reached double digits for Luverne in its 70-49 victory over Edgerton in boys basketball on Monday.

Cole Claussen and Layne Curtis each scored 15 points for the Cardinals, Andrew Bierman scored 11, Riley Siebernahler scored 11 and Eli Haugom scored 11.

Mason Sluis scored 18 points and had eight rebounds and two steals for Edgerton. Trey Gilbertson led the Flying Dutchmen with 10 rebounds and four blocks.

Luverne 39 70Edgerton 29 49PA 75, MCC 64

PIPESTONE -- Tyl Woelber led Pipestone Area with 22 points and had eight rebounds as the Arrows defeated Murray County Central 75-64.

Matthew Kennedy scored eight points with eight rebounds and Mitchell Bobendrier scored 11 points for PA.

Cole Bassett led MCC with 19 points and Tyler Groves scored 10.

MCC 29 64

PA 41 75