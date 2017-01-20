Alangy Chan (10 points, 10 rebounds) scored five points in the final 33 seconds to give Worthington an 88-87 victory over Southwest Christian.

“The fact that I got the chance to get us the W, we’ve come a long way, we’re fighting for us, we’re fighting for each other,” Chan said. “That’s what we really needed. Winning for my team is everything. Southwest Christian, they are really good. I know it kind of sucks for them, but it’s really good for us.”

The Trojans led 80-75 with three minutes remaining, but led by Brooklyn DeKam (17 points), the Eagles battled back. DeKam hit a free throw before Chantel Groen (26 points) made one from the line. DeKam then made a triple to tie the game. She followed that with two more free throws, giving SWC an 82-80 lead.

Emma Thuringer (20 points, seven rebounds, five steals) scored on an offensive rebound putback for WHS to tie the game.

“It was a fun game, wasn't it?” WHS head coach Eric Lindner said. “It was up and down. I don’t know how many lead changes there were. But it was one of those games that was just back and forth.”

DeKam answered with two free throws to give SWC a two-point lead. After a Trojan free throw, DeKam made one more from the line to push the lead back to two.

Chan converted a three-point play with 33.1 seconds remaining to give the Trojans an 86-85 lead.

With 23 seconds remaining, Jazlyn Prins scored on a drive for the Eagles, giving them an 87-86 lead.

However, Chan scored with 13 seconds left and the Trojan defense held, sending them to the victory,

The Trojans, after taking a five-point lead into halftime, pushed the lead to seven early in the second half. However, behind a 3-pointer from DeKam, the Eagles went on a 9-0 run to take its first lead since the 10-minute mark in the first half.

During the next eight minutes, neither team was able to create any separation as the Trojans and the Eagles were never separated by more than three points.

Trailing 71-70, WHS went on an 8-2 run to lead 78-73 with four minutes left.

However, SWC wasn’t going quietly to set up the wild finish.

“It was a good learning experience for us,” SWC head coach Denise Nerem said. “We had too many people sitting on the bench because of foul trouble, so that was unfortunate.”

Emily Shaffer scored 17 first-half points for WHS, and Groen matched her with 19 in the first 18 minutes.

The Trojans built as much as a 13-point lead late in the first half as a quick 8-0 run gave WHS a 36-23 advantage.

The Eagles kept clawing back, and got the deficit down to two points in the final minute before halftime. But Shaffer made a triple in the final 20 seconds to give WHS a 48-43 lead at the break.

Worthington is at Fulda on Monday, while SWC hosts Heron Lake-Okabena on Tuesday.

Worthington 48 88Southwest Christian 43 87