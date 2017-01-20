Cole Woodford and Mitch Irlbeck each scored 20 points for Redwood Valley and Logan Josephson had 11.

The Trojans struggled offensively for much of the game. They committed 26 turnovers.

Worthington’s Zach Boever hit a 3-point shot to start the game, said Trojans head coach Clint Meyer, “and I think we turned it over the next four or five times.”

Boever finished with 27 points. OD Othow had 10. Logan Huisman had seven rebounds, Stewart Merrigan had six and Othow also had six.

The Trojans, trailing 27-25 at halftime, trailed by as much as 13 points in the second half before using a smaller lineup in the closing minutes to creep closer. But it wasn’t close enough.

“We never found a rhythm offensively,” Meyer said.

Worthington 25 52

Redwood Valley 27 60

WINDOM -- Host Windom Area played well against the favored Pipestone Area Arrows in the first half. But the Arrows outscored the Eagles 38-21 in the second half.

“We played a very good first half,” WAHS head coach Chad Elston said. “And then their intensity got a little better, and ours dropped off.”

Tyl Woelber scored 25 points and Mitchell Bobendrier had 11 for Pipestone Area.

Luke Gilbertson and Kaden Elder scored 14 and 10, respectively, for Windom Area.

Pipestone Area 33 71

Windom Area 33 54

TRACY -- Tracy-Milroy-Balaton outscored Dawson-Boyd 8-3 in overtime to secure a boys basketball victory on Friday.

Spencer Smith led the Panthers with 42 points and 11 rebounds. Moses Dolan scored nine points.

Bentley Boike led D-B with 17 points, while Eli Weber scored 13 and Alex Swenson scored nine. Weber also pulled in seven rebounds.

D-B 27 49 52

T-M-B 25 49 57

WINDOM -- Pipestone Area finished the first half on a 19-1 run as it took a 40-22 lead into halftime in its victory over Windom Area on Friday.

Rachel Skyberg led the Arrows with 16 points, while Alexis Evans scored 13.

Hallie Will scored eights points for the Eagles, Maurissa Isaacs scored eight and Autumn Hauge scored seven.

PA 40 69

WA 22 35

FULDA -- Courtney Zins scored 11 points with 14 rebounds and eight assists for Fulda as it defeated Heron Lake-Okabena.

Mckenzie Evers scored 18 points with 11 rebounds, while Evany Luna scored 15 points with eight rebounds.

Gabrielle Stenzel led HL-O with 14 points while Kaylan Untiedt and Brianna Hinkeldey each scored nine.

HL-O 21 53

Fulda 28 56

WESTBROOK -- hannah Bullerman led Adrian with 20 points as it defeated Westbrook-Walnut Grove on Friday.

Kaitlyn Christians scored 13 points for the Dragons, while Lexi Slater scored 12.

Emma Woelber scored 17 points and had three assists for the Chargers, while Grace Woelber scored 10 points with three assists.

Adrian 29 59

W-WG 19 37

HILLS -- Hills-Beaver Creek overcame a 20-11 halftime deficit as it defeated Mountain Lake Area 45-37.

Avery Van Roekel led the Patriots with 15 points. Jasmine Lingen scored eight points with seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks, while Grace Bundesen also scored eight points with seven rebounds and had two steals.

Liana Blomgren scored 12 points with eight rebounds for the Wolverines, while Taylor Naas scored 10.

MLA 20 37

H-BC 11 45

SIBLEY, Iowa -- Host Sibley-Ocheyedan just couldn’t keep up with West Lyon, especially after being outscored 21-4 in the second quarter and trailing 36-18 at halftime.

Tessa Van Beek led the winners with 19 points. Kate Groeneweg had 18 and Jessica Meyer 14. Meyer also had 19 rebounds.

Carley Sievert scored 13 points and Britta Harberts 12 for Sibley-Ocheyedan. Toni Lonneman had six rebounds.

West Lyon 15 36 53 72

Sibley-Ocheyedan 14 18 27 37

LAMBERTON -- Rachel Kedl scored 19 points and had 16 rebounds and five steals as Red Rock Central rolled past Ellsworth.

The win pushed RRC to 13-3 overall and 9-0 in the Red Rock Conference.

Ramsey Piotter scored 15 points and Meghan Shannon had 11 for RRC. Teammate Haley Simonson had eight points, nine assists and six steals.

Sierra Smith tallied 10 points for Ellsworth.

Ellsworth 9 26

Red Rock Central 48 69

EDGERTON -- Edgerton had four double-digit scorers in its victory over Murray County Central.

Liz Buckridge led the way for the Flying Dutchmen with 13 points, while Chynna Berning, Jenny Nelson and Gabrielle Buckridge each scored 10.

Montana Beckmann had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Rebels, while Riley Schmitz scored 15 points.

MCC 23 55

Edgerton 24 57

A strong Pipestone Area wrestling team fell in a tight duel to West Central Area, 33-29, with the team loss clinched at 220 pounds when WCA’s Mason Nibbe pinned the Arrows’ Jamison Vanderwal in 1:56.

PA got victories by Grant Budden at 113 pounds, Hunter Burnett at 120, Michael Suda at 126, McKinley Bush at 160, Garrett Ploeger at 182, Steven Czech at 195 and Dylan Arndt at 285. Ploeger and Czech won by fall.

WADENA -- Worthington struck first on Friday, but Wadena-Deer Creek did all of the scoring after that in W-DC’s boys hockey victory over Worthington.

Jordan Jensen found the back of the net for the Trojans with assists from Tommy Bauman and Ryan Newman 2:49 into the first period.

But the Wolverines answered less than a minute later when Max Phillips scored. They added three more goals in the first, three in the second and one in the third.

Jake Dykhoff tallied a hat trick for W-DC, and five other players scored.

Worthington 1 0 0 -- 1

W-DC 4 3 1 -- 8

JACKSON -- Abby Schneekloth won the vault (9.15) and the bars (8.75) while placing second on floor (9.125) and third on beam (8.575) to lead the Jackson County Central Huskies to a 138.825 to 131.975 victory over Luverne in prep gymnastics.

Schneekloth won the all-around with 35.6.

Teammate Brooklyn Schuett was first on beam (9.175) and floor (9.3) and placed third on vault (8.625) en route to a second-best 35.2 in the all-around. Another Husky, Haley Handevidt, was third on floor (8.875) and third in the all-around (33.575).

Luverne was led by Bergin Flom, who was second with an 8.775 on the vault. Another Cardinal, Madison Schandelmeier, was second on the bars with 8.525.

JCC’s Kendall Kapplinger was third on bars (8.225).