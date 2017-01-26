High school roundup: RRC boys top SWC

LAMBERTON -- In a showdown between the top two teams in the Red Rock Conference, undefeated Red Rock Central (14-0, 9-0 RRC) defeated now two-loss Southwest Christian (9-4, 7-2).

Three players had double-doubles for the Falcons. Trevor Pederson scored 20 points with 17 rebounds, Luke Engen scored 18 points with 14 rebounds and Brady Rasmussen scored 11 points with 10 assists.

Jared Vis led the Eagles in scoring with 15, while Jeremy Vander Woude scored 14 and Jacob Van Dam scored 11.

RRC 29 67

SWC 21 57

T-M-B 65, Lakeview 62

COTTONWOOD -- Spencer Smith scored a game-high 35 points to lead Tracy-Milroy-Balaton past Lakeview.

Smith was 13-for-26 shooting and added eight rebounds for the Panthers, who led 30-28 at halftime.

Moses Dolan added 17 points and six assists, while Fritz Landherr and Matt Timmerman each had six points.

Lakeview was led by Tate Varpness’ 16 points. Darrien Wallin had 15 points and Jarod Goepferich had 14.

TMB 30 65

Lakeview 28 62

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SWC 77, MCC 43

EDGERTON -- Two players topped 20 points for Southwest Christian as it defeated Murray County Central.

Chantel Groen scored 24 points with five rebounds and three steals, while Brooklyn DeKam scored 20 points and four steals. Emily Nerem scored 10 points with four rebounds and four assists.

Riley Schmitz led MCC with nine points, while Amanda Muecke scored seven.

SWC 33 77

MCC 13 43

H-BC 66, Fulda 27

HILLS -- Avery Van Roekel filled the stat sheet to lead Hills-Beaver Creek to a Red Rock Conference victory.

The senior guard scored 16 points, dished out six assists, had three steals and blocked two shots for the Patriots (12-3, 9-2).

Sidney Fick scored a game-high 19 points to lead H-BC, while Kourtney Rozeboom had 11 points and eight rebounds. Grace Bundesen had eight points and 11 rebounds, while Jasmine Lingen collected eight rebounds.

Emily Schroer scored 11 points to lead Fulda, while Evany Luna had eight.

H-BC hosts Central Lyon (Iowa) on Monday.

Fulda 18 27

H-BC 31 66

RRC 62, MLA 33

MOUNTAIN LAKE -- Ramsey Piotter scored 15 points and scored her 1,000th career point in Red Rock Central’s victory over Mountain Lake Area.

Rachel Kedl scored 14 points for RRC, with 10 rebounds. Piotter also had eight assists and five steals.

Jenneel Rodney led MLA with six points.

RRC 29 62

MLA 17 33

Ellsworth 52, W-WG 37

WESTBROOK -- Ashlyn Meester scored a game-high 18 points to lead Ellsworth to a victory over Westbrook-Walnut Grove.

Devin Dreesen added 13 points for the Panthers, while Morgan Dreesen scored eight.

Emma Woelber had a team-high 13 points to lead W-WG. Lina Vue scored nine points and had five steals, while Avoree Bakken tallied seven points. Camryn Bunting had nine rebounds, while Theresa Merrick dished out six assists.

Ellsworth 25 52

W-WG 16 37

PA 70, R-T-R 25

PIPESTONE -- Rachel Skyberg scored 19 first-half points en route to a 22-point outing as Pipestone Area defeated Russell-Tyler-Ruthton.

Skyberg added seven rebounds, five steals and three assists.

Shelby Bloemendaal scored 10 points, while Kiaya Alderson added nine points.

The Arrows (15-0) hosts Worthington today.

R-T-R 11 25

Pipestone Area 55 70

South O’Brien 51, S-O 40

PAULLINA, Iowa -- Taryn Hintz scored a game-high 17 points to lead South O’Brien to a victory over Sibley-Ocheyedan.

Hintz added 11 rebounds, while Shelby Schueder had 13 points.

The Generals were led by Carley Sievert’s 10 points and eight rebounds. Britta Harberts added nine points and Megan Grimes had eight.

S-O 12 19 36 40

SOB 12 20 37 51

WRESTLING

W/MLA 44, Adrian 33

ADRIAN-- Windom/Mountain Lake Area defeated Adrian in a wrestling dual on Thursday.

W/MLA won twice by fall and twice by decision. W/MLA’s Jabari Carlton (220 pounds) pinned Mitchell Wagner, and Yanick Tade (152 pounds) pinned Marshall Taylor. Brett Willaby (106 pounds) defeated Logan Taylor 19-4 and Kade Sammons (120 pounds) defeated Tylor Hix 18-3.

W/MLA won three weight classes by forfeit.

Adrian’s Beau Bullerman (160 pounds) pinned Jeff Wright and Preston Nelson (113 pounds) pinned Trenton Renquist.

BOYS HOCKEY

WA 5, Worthington 1

WINDOM -- Four Windom Area boys hockey players scored in a 5-1 win over the Worthington boys.

Noah Kloss scored the first goal in the first period, and Jesse Pigman scored another first-period goal. Kloss scored again in the second period. Kyle Espenson scored another second-period goal and David Volk scored in the third.

Worthington’s lone goal was scored in the second period by Jordan Jensen.

Windom Area put 39 shots on goal compared to Worthington’s 14.

Worthington 0 1 0 -- 1

Windom Area 2 2 1 -- 5

GIRLS HOCKEY

WA 4, Worthington 0

WINDOM -- Four different players scored for Windom Area as it defeated Worthington in girls hockey on Thursday.

Emily Negen and Abby Ignaszewski each scored in the first period. Samantha Obermoller and Anna Volk scored in the second.

Eagles goalie Emily Steen kept a shutout for the first two periods before being replaced by Madison Willard, who also kept the Trojans scoreless.

Worthington 0 0 0 -- 0

Windom Area 2 2 0 -- 4

Marshall 6, Luverne 3

MARSHALL -- Courtney Mauch and Sydney Mauch each scored two goals for Marshall as it defeated Luverne.

Olivia Peterson and Mikayla Campion also scored for the Tigers.

Mariah Aukes and Carly Serie scored for Luverne.

Marshall outshot Luverne 34-22.

Luverne 0 1 2 -- 3

Marshall 2 3 1 -- 6

GYMNASTICS

Trojans set new school record

LUVERNE -- Scoring a 144.325, the Worthington gymnastics team set a new school record in a victory over Luverne.

The Cardinals finished with a 135.525.

The varsity team score wasn’t the only school record to fall Thursday night as the junior varsity also set a new record with a 137.85.

In the varsity competition, Maria Contreras set a new school record with a 9.625 to win the beam for the Trojans. She also won the vault with a 9.375 and the bars with an 8.95. She was first in the all-around with a 36.4.

Kara Thuringer had a solid all-around night for WHS. She was second in the vault (9.275), second on the bars (8.45), second on the floor (9.15) and second in the all-around (35.9).

Worthington’s Abby Bristow was second on the beam (9.15). Teammate Taylor Eggers was first on the floor (9.4) and third on the beam (9.15) and third in the all-around (35.55). The Trojans’ Autumn Drahota was third on the vault (9.1) and third on the bars (8.425).

Luverne’s Shelbie Nath was third on the floor (9.1).

In the junior varsity competition, Adamari Rangel gave the Trojans a victory on the vault with a 9.2. On the beam, Presley Eggers won with an 8.9, while Gracia Elias won the floor with an 8.9. Marlena Garza won the bars with an 8.2. In the all-around, Claire Ludes won with a 34.1.

JCC defeats Windom/Mountain Lake

WINDOM -- Brooklyn Schuett won the beam, floor and the all-around to lead Jackson County Central to a victory over Windom/Mountain Lake.

The Huskies finished with a 138.775, while W/ML had a 121.125.

Schuett won the beam with a 9.1, the floor with a 9.3 and the all-around with a 35.3. She was third on the vault with an 8.7 and third on the bars with an 8.2.