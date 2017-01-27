Boys basketball: Trojans upend Pipestone Area

The game started evenly as the Trojans and Arrows traded baskets early on the way to a 9-8 Trojans lead. Then Worthington took over on an 8-0 run with four points from Zach Boever and four points from Stewart Merrigan to take a 17-8 lead.

PA quickly answered and went on an 8-0 run of their own with six-straight points from Tyl Woelber and a basket from Mitchel Carson to cut the deficit to two points at 20-18. It was as close as the Arrows would get.

Worthington’s Logan Huisman ended the run with a 3-pointer with 6:30 to go in the first half to make it 23-18.

On the next Trojans possession, OD Othow made a layup.

PA’s Ethan Baartman made two free throws and Tyl Woelber drove in for a layup to make it a three-point game a 25-22.

But Huisman made his second 3-pointer to jump back out to a 28-22 lead. The 3-pointer kicked off a 13-4 run to close out the first half for the Trojans, who went into halftime with a 38-25 lead.

Pipestone Area came out on fire at the beginning of the second half on a 14-4 run and cut the deficit to three points at 42-39. Matthew Kennedy and Mitchell Bobendrier each made their first two baskets of the game to open the half. Ethan Baartman made a two and a three, Kennedy added another basket and Woelber made two free throws.

The Trojans found their rhythm again after Zach Boever made a 3-pointer to end the run.

They recovered and went on a 12-3 run and stayed in control for the rest of the game.

With seven minutes to go in the game, both offenses caught fire as the teams combined for 20 points in two-and a-half minutes. Linder scored for the Trojans. Carter Colemer answered for Pipestone. Boever scored. Trey Pottratz answered. Gavin Calmus made a free throw. Baartman answered. Nobody could miss. The baskets came fast and furious. At the end of the flurry, Worthington led 72-56.

Finally Trojans head coach Clint Meyer called a timeout and the game slowed down a bit with 2:35 to go.

The scoring was even down the stretch as Worthington came away with the 13-point victory.

Boever led the Trojans, who had four double-digit scorers with 18 points. Logan Huisman scored 16 and made four 3-pointers. Stewart Merrigan scored 13 points with 11 rebounds, and Tyler Linder scored 15 points.

PA’s Tyl Woelber led all scorers with 24 points, with eight coming on free throws.

The Trojans are now 10-6 on the season overall, while Pipestone Area is 10-7.

PA 25 69Worthington 38 82