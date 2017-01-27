Area sports wrapup: JCC wrestlers top Adrian

Adrian got the jump on the Huskies when 103-pounder Logan Taylor decisioned Payton Handevidt 5-0. But JCC took control by winning the next nine weight classes, including three by forfeit.

Mathew Mohning decisioned Preston Nelson 8-4 at 113, Ethan Hendrickson pinned Brent Hokeness in 30 seconds at 120, Cole Kapplinger major decisioned Logan Sherer 11-3 at 126, Zach Poelaert pinned Chandler Combs in 47 seconds at 132, Aaron Munoz won by forfeit at 138, Trace Michelson pinned Jaimie Castenada in 1:41 at 145, Logan Preuss pinned Marshall Taylor in 3:25 at 152, and Adam Fisher and Dalton Wagner won by forfeit at 160 and 170.

At 182 pounds, Adrian’s Beau Bullerman pinned JCC’s Eli Edlin in 1:10. Dylan Gyberg, Mitchell Wagner and Scot Edwards won the final three weight classes by forfeit.

WINDOM -- In his second full game back from injury, Luke Gilbertson scored 17 points to lead Windom Area to a Big South Conference victory over Redwood Valley.

Ryan Franz scored 12 points and Wyatt Minion added 10 for the Eagles.

Redwood Valley’s Mitch Irlbeck scored a game-high 21 points, while James Pendleton and Cole Woodford each scored 11 points.

Windom Area is at Jackson County Central tonight.

Redwood Valley 33 54

Windom Area 32 62

EDGERTON -- Anthony Ross scored 26 points, collected 10 rebounds, dished out three assists and had two steals to lead Westbrook-Walnut Grove to a Red Rock Conference victory over Southwest Christian.

Matt DePrez added 18 points for the Chargers, while Cole Bunting had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Jacob Van Dam scored 21 points and had seven rebounds for SWC (9-5, 7-3), while Avery Pater had 15 points. Jeremy Vander Woude added 10 points. Jared Vis scored five point sand had nine rebounds for the Eagles, who host Russell-Tyler-Ruthton on Thursday.

W-WG 41 74

SWC 36 70

HILLS -- Hills-Beaver Creek’s Zach Scholten scored 27 points and had seven rebounds to lead the Patriots to a victory over Ellsworth.

Josh Kueter added 17 points, while Preston Wilhelmi had 13. Jed Burgers had five steals and four assists for H-BC.

Ellsworth was led by Brandon Kramer’s 20 points and seven rebounds.

The Patriots host Central Lyon on Monday in a girl/boy doubleheader.

Ellsworth 25 54

H-BC 43 82

GRANITE FALLS -- Spencer Smith scored 30 points and pulled down 14 rebounds to lead Tracy-Milroy-Balaton to a victory over Yellow Medicine East.

Moses Dolan scored 15 points for the Panthers. Matt Timmerman dished out seven assists.

Nicky Lindstrom scored 12 points to lead YME.

T-M-B 27 59

YME 21 39

LUVERNE -- Weston Baker Magrath scored 19 points to lead Marshall to a Big South Conference victory over Luverne.

Mitchell Sueker added 12 points for the Tigers, while Zach Bloemker had 10 for Marshall, which led 42-25 at halftime.

Riley Siebenahler scored 15 points and had seven rebounds to lead the Cardinals. Cole Claussen added nine points and six steals for Luverne. Mark Robinson had six points and four assists.

Marshall 42 72

Luverne 25 35

SLAYTON -- In a low-scoring game, Red Rock Central’s Sam Hansen scored 12 points and Trevor Pederson scored nine to help the Falcons beat Murray County Central.

RRC’s Brady Rasmussen and Luke Engen had eight points apiece to help the winners.

Cole Bassett scored 16 points with 10 rebounds for MCC. Mason Woldt also had 10 boards.

RRC prevailed despite getting out-rebounded 34-26.

Red Rock Central 21 46

Murray County Central 24 38

OKABENA -- Paced by double-digit scoring from Trey Gilbertson (22), Mason Sluis (14) and Dayne Niemeyer (13), Edgerton rolled to a 16-point win over Heron Lake-Okabena.Gilbertson scored 14 points in the first half leading the Flying Dutchmen to a 36-19 advantage at intermission.Seven players scored for HL-O, led by Hunter Zins (14 points), Kurt Obermoller (nine points, seven rebounds, five assists), Logan Knutson (eight points, six assists, four steals) and Lee Gunther (eight points, eight rebounds).

Edgerton 36 69 HL-O 19 53

FULDA -- Brady Stevens scored a game-high 20 points for Saint James Area as it defeated Fulda.

Parker Jones scored 16 points for SJA and Sandin Skow scored 14.

Justin Dierks scored 13 points with five rebounds and eight assists for Fulda. Ben White scored 11 points with eight rebounds. Leighton Gale scored 15 and Dalton Slinger scored 13.

SJA 43 74

Fulda 31 60

PIPESTONE -- Pipestone Area and Worthington battled early in Friday’s Big South Conference showdown.

But the Arrows used a long-range attack to pull away late for the victory.

“Our kids played pretty good defense for about the first eight minutes,” WHS head coach Eric Lindner said. “They were much more physical than us. We stuck with them in the first half, but then they started hitting 3s.”

The Arrows made nine 3-pointers in the game.

Rachel Skyberg and Kiaya Alderson each scored 14 points to lead PA. Alexis Evans scored 12 and Kirsten Houg scored 11.

Ahmitara Alwal scored nine points for the Trojans, while Emma Thuringer had seven points.

WHS hosts Jordan at 3 p.m. today.

WHS 23 34

PA 35 70

EDGERTON -- Scoring 57 points in the first half, the Southwest Christian Eagles weren’t to be denied in their matchup with Red Rock Conference rival Westbrook-Walnut Grove.

Six different Southwest Christian players hit double figures in the game. Jazlyn Prins finished with 17 points. Chantel Groen and Brooklyn DeKam each had 16. Leah Buys scored 14. Sommer Schaap and Hannah Nerem (10 rebounds) each scored 10 as all 10 players scored for the Eagles. Holly Vis had seven rebounds.

Emma Woelber tallied 17 points for Westbrook-Walnut Grove. Teammate Grace Woelber had six assists.

SWC (13-3, 9-1) hosts Minneota on Tuesday.

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 19 47

Southwest Christian 57 100

LAMBERTON -- Rachel Kedl notched a double-double with 13 points and 19 rebounds and grabbed her 1,000th career rebound for Red Rock Central as it defeated Sleepy Eye Saint Mary’s.

Kaitlyn Rindfleisch scored 15 points with seven rebounds and Ramsey Piotter scored 14 points with eight rebounds and five assists.

Anna Lux led SESM with 11 points, while Megan Labat scored 10.

SESM 22 51

RRC 30 57

SIBLEY, Iowa -- Sioux Center outscored Sibley-Ocheyedan 21-7 in the second quarter to take a 30-17 halftime lead, then outscored the host Generals 27-3 in the third quarter en route to a comfortable win.

Alexis Toering scored 15 points while Jessica Harald and Jordyn Van Maanen each scored 12 for the winners. Toering and Van Maanen had six steals each. Toering pulled down 17 rebounds.

Carley Sievert scored 11 points for Sibley-Ocheyedan. Teammate Britta Harberts had eight rebounds and Jill Berkland had seven rebounds.

Sioux Center 9 30 57 70

Sibley-Ocheyedan 10 17 20 31