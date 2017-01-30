High school sports roundup: H-BC girls top Central Lyon

HILLS -- Grace Bundesen notched a double-double for Hills-Beaver Creek as it defeated Central Lyon (Iowa) in girls basketball on Monday.

Bundesen scored 27 points and had 10 rebound, five steals and three assists.

Avery Van Roekel scored 17 points for the Patriots (13-3), while Kourtney Rozeboom scored 10.

Makayla Witt led Central Lyon with 19 points.

Central Lyon 21 48

Hills-Beaver Creek 37 67

Edgerton 59, Luverne 55

LUVERNE -- Edgerton and Luverne went into halftime tied, but the Flying Dutchmen outscored the Cardinals down the stretch to pick up the victory.

Elizabeth Buckridge led Edgerton with 19 points, while Chynna Berning scored 17. Jenny Nelson scored 11 and had six rebounds.

Sierra Schmuck scored 16 points for the Cardinals. Rachel Oftedahl scored eight points and led Luverne with nine rebounds.

Edgerton 31 59

Luverne 31 55

BOYS BASKETBALL

MCC 89, HL-O 52

OKABENA -- Murray County Central went to work quickly against Heron Lake-Okabena, busting out to a 55-24 lead and coasting the rest of the way.

Cole Bassett, the No. 2 scorer in the Red Rock Conference, scored 22 points to lead the Rebels. Teammate Mason Woldt contributed 11 points and pulled down a team-high seven rebounds.

Thirteen MCC players scored. The Rebels converted six of 12 3-point attempts and made 19 of 27 free throws compared to HL-O’s 10 of 21.

Kurt Obermoller and Lee Gunther scored 16 and 15 points, respectively, for Heron Lake-Okabena. Hunter Zins had 11 points. Obermoller also had eight rebounds.

Murray County Central 55 89

Heron Lake-Okabena 24 52

Adrian 69, Fulda 56

ADRIAN -- Host Adrian outscored Fulda 34-20 in the second half to win their Red Rock Conference matchup. Ryan Wieneke scored 16 points, and Zach Hendel and Mitchell Lonneman each scored 15 for the Dragons.

Lonneman also had 15 rebounds.

Dalton Slinger with 19 points and Leighton Gehl with 16 paced Fulda. Justin Dierks had four assists and Ben White had nine rebounds.

Fulda made only 21 percent of their two-point field goals in the game.

Fulda 36 56

Adrian 35 69

BOYS HOCKEY

New Ulm 12, WA 0

WINDOM -- New Ulm scored four goals in each period as it defeated Windom Area in boys hockey on Monday.

Ten different players scored for New Ulm, with Nate Miller and Glavine Schugel each scoring twice. Miller added three assists.

New Ulm goalie Jack Raymond stopped 11 shots in the shutout.

New Ulm 4 4 4 -- 12

Windom Area 0 0 0 -- 0