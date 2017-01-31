High school sports roundup: Worthington boys defeat Luverne

LUVERNE -- Zach Boever stuffed the stat sheet for Worthington, scoring 18 points with 10 rebounds, four assists, three steals and three blocks in the Trojans’ boys basketball victory over Luverne on Tuesday.

“Luverne played a great game tonight,” Worthington head coach Clint Meyer said. “They didn’t shoot very well form the free throw line. If they make some more of those shots, it’s a different game. We’re happy to get a W.”

Luverne was 11 for 25 from the line.

Stewart Merrigan also scored 18 points for the Trojans and had seven rebounds. Logan Huisman scored 15 points with nine rebounds.

Cole Claussen led Luverne with 18 points, while Eli Haugom scored 14 and Layne Curtis scored nine.

Worthington 35 66

Luverne 25 58

MCC 62, MLA 51

SLAYTON -- Cole Bassett scored a game-high 25 points and had seven rebounds to lead Murray County Central past Mountain Lake Area in a Red Rock Conference game.

Nate Everson added 12 points and six rebounds for the Rebels, which led 28-21 at halftime. Mason Woldt had six points and 14 rebounds for MCC.

Levi Stoesz scored 16 points for the Wolverines, while Weston Osland had 14 points.Marcus Boyd finished with eight points.

MLA 21 51

MCC 28 62

JCC 93, PA 78

PIPESTONE -- Five players scored in double figures as Jackson County Central defeated Pipestone Area in a Big South Conference game.

Jacob Christopher led the Huskies (14-3, 6-3) with 24 points, while Ryan Christopher had 17 points and 10 assists. Rudy Voss and Chris Gumto (nine rebounds) each scored 14 points. Easton Bahr had 13 points, while Nico Feroni had eight points and eight rebounds.

Ethan Baartman led the Arrows with 19 points, while Braeden Rieck had 15 points.

The Huskies, who made 14 3-pointers and were 21-for-25 shooting from the free-throw line, travel to Fairmont on Friday.

JCC 46 93

PA 37 78

Windom Area 77, BEA 47

WINDOM -- Kaden Elder scored 29 points as Windom Area ran away from Blue Earth Area.

Wyatt Minion added 14 points, while Kobe Lovell had 14 for the Eagles. Ryan Franz scored 10 for Windom Area, which led 45-27 at halftime.

BEA was led by Blake Barnett’s 16 points.

The Eagles host Marshall on Thursday.

BEA 27 47

Windom Area 45 77

R-T-R 76, T-M-B 51

TRACY -- Four players scored in double figures for Russell-Tyler-Ruthton in a victory over Tracy-Milroy-Balaton.

Westin Kirk scored 19 points, while Cooper Hansen had 16. Garrett Kern finished with 14 points, while Jonah Johnson had 10.

Spencer Smith led T-M-B with 34 points and 11 rebounds. Moses Dolan had 10 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

R-T-R 50 76

T-M-B 33 51

W-WG 77, H-BC 65

WESTBROOK -- Anthony Ross notched a double-double for Westbrook-Walnut Grove as it defeated Hills-Beaver Creek.

Anthony Ross scored 17 points -- all in the second half -- and had 11 rebounds and five assists. Cole Bunting scored 13 points with eight rebounds and five blocks.

Andrew Quade and Tyson Elzenga each scored 13 points for W-WG, and Kyle Kuehl scored 12.

Jed Burgers scored 20 points, including six 3-pointers in the first half for H-BC.

Zach Scholten scored 17 points and Preston Wilhelmi scored 13.

H-BC 34 65

W-WG 30 77

Edgerton 53, Ellsworth 44

ELLSWORTH -- Three players scored in double digits for Edgerton as it defeated Ellsworth.

Mason Sluis led the Flying Dutchmen with 16 points, Dayne Niemeyer scored 14 and Trey Gilbertson scored 12.

Brandon Kramer scored 15 points with 11 rebounds for Ellsworth, Jared Leuthold scored eight points with 12 rebounds, and Grant Jansma scored 11 points.

Edgerton 26 53

Ellsworth 11 44

Hinton 62, H-LP 53

LAKE PARK, Iowa -- Jay Small scored 22 points to lead Hinton to victory over host Harris-Lake Park.

Carson Covey and Andrew Hasselquist each scored 11 points for Hinton, which improved to 14-3 on the season while dropping the Wolves to 7-10.

Jordan Kyle had 21 points and 10 rebounds for H-LP. Keegan Carpenter chipped in with 12, and Bret Sohn had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Hinton 18 30 49 62

Harris-Lake Park 7 20 43 53

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SWC 82, Minneota 77

EDGERTON -- In a tight game throughout, Brooklyn DeKam scored 29 points and had eight rebounds as Southwest Christian earned a victory over Minneota in a non-conference game.

The game featured 12 lead changes and 12 ties.

Emily Nerem added 15 points and four steals, while Jazlyn Prins had 14 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Lydia Sussner scored 33 points to go with 19 rebounds and seven steals for Minneota.

The Eagles (14-3) are at Hills-Beaver Creek on Friday.

Minneota 34 77

SWC 40 82

PA 60, JCC 29

PIPESTONE -- Rachel Skyberg scored 14 points to lead Pipestone Area to a conference victory over Jackson County Central.

Alexis Evans added nine points, while Kiaya Alderson had eight points. Morgyn Carson and MacKenzie Haroldson (eight rebounds) each had six points.

Jayni Anderson and Alaina Wolff each scored six points for JCC. Lauren Murphy had seven rebounds for the Huskies.

JCC 11 29

PA 38 60

HL-O 68, MCC 65

OKABENA -- Senior guard Gabi Stenzel scored 27 points and had eight steals as the Heron Lake-Okabena Wildcats held on for a 68-65 victory over Murray County Central.

Kaylan Untiedt scored 18 points while Kiana Leighty had 12 points and four steals.

For MCC, Montana Beckmann, Rachel Van Iperen and Riley Schmitz each scored 15 points.

The result moved HL-O to 4-13 overall while dropping MCC to 3-13.

The Wildcats led fairly comfortably for most of the second half before the Rebels made a late run. A Rebel 3-point shot at the buzzer brought them within three points.

Murray County Central 25 65

Heron Lake-Okabena 31 68

H-BC 73, W-WG 47

WESTBROOK -- Avery Van Roekel led Hills-Beaver Creek with 25 points as the Patriots defeated Westbrook-Walnut Grove.

Grace Bundesen scored 14 for H-BC, while Kourtney Rozeboom scored 13 and Jasmine Lingen scored eight.

Emma Woelber scored 14 for W-WG, Avoree Bakken scored 11 and Grace Woelber scored 10. Emma Woelber and Bakken each had five rebounds.

Hills-Beaver Creek 38 73

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 27 47

Fulda 58, Hendricks 54

FULDA -- Fulda led by three points at half and hung on to win by four over Hendricks.

Randi Tiesler led the Raiders with 15 points, while Emily Schroer scored 13. Courtney Zins scored eight points and had 10 rebounds.

Sophie Johnson scored a game-high 31 points for Hendricks. Greta Johnson and Kaylee Johnson each scored 11.

Hendricks 25 54

Fulda 28 58

Edgerton 42, Ellsworth 34

ELLSWORTH -- Jenny Nelson led Edgerton with 14 points as it defeated Ellsworth on Tuesday.

Paetyn Smit scored eight points for the Flying Dutchmen.

Sierra Smith led the Panthers with 15 points, while Ashlyn Meester scored 14.

Edgerton 23 42

Ellsworth 15 34

S-O 41, Sheldon 35

SIBLEY -- Sibley-Ocheyedan scored 13 points in each of the first and fourth quarters of its victory over Sheldon.

Jill Berkland led the Generals with 17 points and 15 rebounds. Carley Siever scored 13 points and Megan Grimes scored eight.

Bryn Groff scored scored nine points and had four steals for Sheldon.

Sheldon 8 15 30 35

Sibley-Ocheyedan 13 21 28 41

MLA 57, USC 49

MOUNTAIN LAKE -- Three players scored in double figures to lead Mountain Lake Area past United South Central.

Margo Stoesz scored 16 points to lead the Wolverines, while Jewel Soutthivong had 10 points and six rebounds. Taylor Naas added 10 points for MLA, which led 30-19 at halftime.

Shianne Robertson had 19 points for USC, while Kate Koestler scored 17 points.

The Wolverines (8-12) host Adrian on Friday.

USC 19 49

MLA 30 57

GYMNASTICS

JCC defeats RV/RRC

REDWOOD FALLS -- Abby Schneekloth placed first in the vault, the uneven parallel bars and the all-around for Jackson County Central as it defeated Redwood Valley/Red Rock Central 142.45-135.375 in gymnastics on Tuesday in Redwood Falls.

Schneekloth placed first in the vault, scoring 9.375, Hannah Stevenson of RV/RRC placed second (9.25) and Emma Stevenson of RV/RRC placed third (9.175).

Schneekloth placed first in the bars (8.525), Hannah Stevenson placed second (8.425) and JCC’s Hachelle Carson placed third (8.45).

JCC’s Brooklyn Schuett finished first on the balance beam (9.05), JCC’s Hailey Handevidt finished second (8.825), and Hannah Stevenson finished third (8.8).

Schuett won the floor exercise (9.625), Schneekloth finished second (9.575), and Hannah Stevenson and Handevidt tied for third (9.4).

Schneekloth won the all-around (36.225), Schuett and Hannah Stevenson tied for second (35.925), and Hailey Handevidt placed third (35.525).

WRESTLING

WHS 49, RV 20

REDWOOD FALLS -- The Worthington Trojans needed big points from its upperclassmen in a dual against Redwood-River Valley.

And WHS got just that.

The Trojans won the final five weights by fall to pick up the victory.

“It was a great night for our juniors and seniors,” WHS head coach Mark Prunty said. “Our junior class of Jacob Prunty, who picked up a major decision at 126, Ethan Pavelko and Mason Byrne picked up pins, Marco Herrera picked up a pin at 182. Then our seniors closed it out with three straight pins. There were a lot of tight matches that went the wrong way, but our juniors and seniors really did their jobs tonight, which is what you expect out of your upperclassmen.”

After falling behind 3-0, the Trojans got on the board as Erik Artiga won a 12-9 decision at 113.

River Valley recorded a fall at 120 before Jacob Prunty won by major decision at 126.

RV won by technical fall at 132, but Pavelko answered at 138 with a fall in four minutes, 52 seconds.

RV earned decisions at 145 and 152 and a fall at 160, but those would be the final victories of the night.

Byrne (170) won by fall in 4:27 at 170, Herrera (182) won by fall in 1:30, Vince Riley (195) won by fall in 52 seconds, Brandon Kempema (220) earned a fall in 3:12 and Nic Putnam (285) won by fall in 3:24.

The Trojans are on the mat again Thursday when they host Brandon Valley.

Pipestone Area wins three at Howard Quad

HOWARD (S.D.) -- Pipestone Area defeated Flandreau 54-9 and Deuel 60-12 and Howard (S.D.) 44-33 on Tuesday.

The dual with Deuel featured only three matches, with the other 11 ending in forfeit. PA’s Carson Wipf pinned Deuel’s Dylan Hagberg in 1:43 in the 132-pound match.

The Arrows got five pins in the match with Flandreau. Grant Budden (106 pounds), Michael Suda (126 pounds), Bill Olsen (145 pounds), Logan Steenstra (160 pounds) and Steven Czech (182 pounds) all pinned their opponents.

PA won eight matches against Howard -- five by pin, one by tech fall, one by decision and one by forfeit. Budden (106 pounds), Suda (132 pounds), Emerson Winter (138 pounds), and Jamison Vanderwal (220 pounds) all won by pin.

Windom/MLA 36, SJA 25

WINDOM -- Windom/Mountain Lake Area built up an early lead over Saint James Area with pins in three of the first six matches of the W/MLA victory.

W/MLA’s Brett Willaby pinned Wyatt Wescott at 106 pounds, Trenton Renquest (113 pounds) pinned Troy Pularski and Even Wiens (138) pinned Erik Morales. Zach Spinks won by 1-0 decision over Nelson Cuellar at 126 pounds.

Jabari Carlton sealed the dual for W/MLA with a pin in the 195-pound match.

Jeff Wright (160 pounds) and Jesse Jepsen (170 pounds) each won by decision for W/MLA.

Adrian goes 0-2 in triangular

ADRIAN -- In a triangular hosted by Adrian, the Dragons lost to Luverne 51-21 and Sioux City Heelan Bishop 54-25. SCHB defeated Luverne 43-30.

Preston Nelson (113 pounds), Logan Sherer (120 pounds) and Dylan Gyberg (220 pounds) won for Adrian against Luverne. Nelson pinned Zach Bradley in 2:35, Sherer pinned Justyce Ripka in 3:57 and Gyberg defeated Zach Luke 8-0.

Tucker Oeltjenbruns (126 pounds), Riley Baker (132 pounds), Jed Dooyema (138 pounds), Matt Hup (145 pounds) and Jake Haugen (170 pounds) all picked up victories for Luverne against Adrian. Oeltjenbruns, Baker, Dooyema, and Haugen won by pin. Hup won by 8-6 decision.

Adrian’s Logan Taylor (106 pounds) won 15-3 over Bishop-Heelan’s Mitchel Olson. Adrian’s Chandler Combs pinned Henry Linden in 3:07 in the 132-pound match. And Adrian’s Beau Bullerman (170 pounds) won 15-10 over Colby Wilmesherr.

Against Sioux City Heelan Bishop, Luverne got victories from Bradley (113) by decision, Oeltjenbruns (126) by fall in 2:50, Baker (132) by fall in 3:41, Haugen (170) by major decision and Nielsen (182) by technical fall. Hunter Baker (106) won by forfeit.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Luverne 9, Worthington 1

LUVERNE -- Mariah Aukes scored four goals and had three assists to lead Luverne to a victory over Worthington.

Aukes and Madison Crabtree each scored in the first period as the Cardinals led 2-0 after one.

LHS opened the scoring in the second as Aukes scored twice and had two assists in the period. She assisted Lexi Henrichs and Carly Serie.

Delayne Kuhl scored Worthington’s lone goal.

Kuhl’s goal came in the second period on an assist from Hannah Barrie.

Aukes assisted Makayla Huisman in the third period and scored her fourth goal two minutes later. Claire Baustain scored Luverne’s final goal of the game.

Bailey Kruse made 52 saves for the Trojans, while Luverne’s Emilie Bartels stopped 14 shots.

Worthington 0 1 0 -- 1

Luverne 2 4 3 -- 9

BOYS HOCKEY

Luverne 16, Worthington 0

Luverne -- Luverne scored four goals in the first period, eight in the second and four in the third as they defeated Worthington in boys hockey.

Worthington 0 0 0 -- 0

Luverne 4 8 4 -- 16