Area prep roundup

Slinger finished with 46 points -- one shy of the school record -- while making eight 3-pointers.

Leighton Gehl had 12 points, while Justin Dierks had 10 points, 15 assists and five rebounds. Christian Goedtke finished with six points and eight rebounds for the Raiders (8-8, 4-6).

Lee Gunther scored 25 points to lead the Wildcats, while Ben Sheldahl had 14 points. Kurt Obermoller had 12 points and Hunter Zins had 10 points for HL-O.

The Wildcats host Madelia today, while Fulda plays Russell-Tyler-Ruthton on Saturday at Southwest Minnesota State University in a girl/boy doubleheader.

HL-O 29 71Fulda 51 106

HILLS -- Mountain Lake Area had a slim one-point lead at halftime in a Red Rock Conference game against Hills-Beaver Creek Thursday.

However, the Wolverines outscored the Patriots 39-17 in the second half to take the victory.

Levi Stoesz scored 27 points to lead MLA (12-5, 7-3), while Marcus Boyd finished with 12 points. Weston Osland had 11 points, while Aaron Fast had 10 points. Kris Menken had eight points and nine rebounds.

H-BC (8-8, 6-5) was led by Jax Wyson with 14 points. Trenton Bass added 13 points, while Zach Scholten led the Patriots with eight rebounds.

The Patriots are at Dakota State on Saturday to face off against Alcester-Hudson (S.D.).

MLA 39 78

H-BC 38 55

LAMBERTON -- It didn’t take long for Red Rock Central to get back on the winning path.

After suffering their first loss Monday night, the Falcons rebounded with a decisive victory over Ellsworth in a Red Rock Conference game.

Trevor Pederson scored 16 points and had seven rebounds for RRC (16-1, 11-0), while Luke Engen had 15 points and 14 rebounds. Brady Rasmussen had nine points and five assists, while Sam Hansen scored nine points for RRC, which had nine different players score.

Brandon Kramer and Zach Buntjer each had nine points for Ellsworth, which trailed 30-21 at halftime.

The Falcons are at Southwest State University on Saturday in a girl/boy doubleheader with Lakeview.

Ellsworth 21 39

RRC 30 75

EDGERTON -- Cole Bassett scored 19 points, collected nine rebounds, dished out three assists and had three steals as Murray County Central defeated Edgerton.

Brad Schreiber added 12 points for the Rebels (9-9), while Tyler Groves had nine points and 11 rebounds.

Edgerton (4-12) was led by Dayne Niemeyer and Mason Sluis, who each scored 15 points. Sluis added four steals, while Trey Gilbertson had eight rebounds and five blocks. Thad Gunnink had seven rebounds for the Flying Dutchmen, who host Russell-Tyler-Ruthton on Monday.

MCC hosts Southwest Christian on Tuesday.

MCC 33 62

Edgerton 19 39

EDGERTON -- Five players scored in double figures to lead Russell-Tyler-Ruthton to a victory over Southwest Christian.

Westin Kirk led the Knights with 16 points. Cooper Hansen, Carter Hansen and Chris Muecke all had 11 points, while Jonah Johnson had 10 points.

SWC’s Jeremy Vander Woude had 12 points, while Jacob Van Dam had 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Eagles (9-6) are at MACCRAY today.

R-T-R 38 72

SWC 19 50

WESTBROOK -- In a battle between two of the better Red Rock Conference schools, Westbrook-Walnut Grove defeated Adrian by 11.

Anthony Ross had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Chargers. Teammates Kyle Kuehl and Matt DePrez added 14 points and 10 points, respectively.

Mitchell Lonneman scored 17 and Jacob Stamer 16 for Adrian.

Westbrook-Walnut Grove, now 15-2 overall and 8-2 in the conference, started the game 0-7 from the free throw line but made nine of their last 10 for 9-for-17 overall.

Adrian 23 53

W-WG 31 64

PIPESTONE -- Madison used a balanced offensive attack to defeat Pipestone Area in a non-conference game.

Adam Fiegen led Madison with a team-best 12 points.

Tyl Woelber had 13 points to lead the Arrows, while Mitchell Bobendrier had nine points.

PA hosts Crosby-Ironton today.

Madison 48 90

Pipestone Area 23 62

WINDOM -- Zach Bloemker scored 16 points and Weston Baker Magrath had 14 points as Marshall defeated Windom Area in a Big South Conference game.

Luke Gilbertson scored 11 points to lead the Eagles, who host Martin County West on Tuesday.

Marshall 34 67

Windom Area 14 30

In a wild finish, Harris-Lake Park eked out a victory as Trevor Gunderson’s short jumper with four seconds remaining turned a one-point deficit to a one-point win.

H-LP’s offensive star, Jordan Kyle, sprained an ankle with three minutes left in the third quarter, and three other Wolves players fouled out after that to deplete the visitors’ roster.

Kyle finished with 17 points. Bret Sohn had 21 and Gunderson 13.

For Okoboji, Bryce Peters scored 27 points and Kip Hurd had 17.

H-LP is 8-10 on the season. Okoboji is 2-15.

Harris-Lake Park 23 37 52 69

Okoboji 14 26 37 68

WINDOM -- Natalie Petrich scored 13 points and Kaia Sueker scored 12 as the Marshall Tigers moved out to a 27-10 first half lead on Windom Area and held on.

Maurissa Isaacs and Sami Bartelt each tallied eight points for the Eagles.

Marshall 27 50

Windom Area 10 32

LUVERNE -- Zoe Velde had 14 points and six rebounds as Pipestone Area defeated Luverne in a Big South Conference game.

Alexis Evans added 12 points and five rebounds, while Rachel Skyberg had 11 points, five assists and three steals.

Luverne was led by Hailey Remme’s eight points. Sierra Schmuck had six points and seven rebounds for the Cardinals.

Pipestone Area 42 58

Luverne 9 21

SIBLEY, Iowa -- Putting three players in double figures, host Sibley-Ocheyedan got the better of Boyden-Hull.

Jill Berkland and Britta Harberts each scored 14 points for the Generals. Megan Grimes scored 10.

Grimes made five steals and Harberts had five rebounds.

Boyden-Hull also put three players in double figures. Brooke Zylstra had 13 points, Kaylee Anderson 12 and Mallory Nilles 11.

Whitney Anderson had 10 rebounds for the visitors.

Boyden-Hull 2 13 17 43

Sibley-Ocheyedan 16 27 39 55

PIPESTONE -- Maria Contreras won everything in a dual meet in Pipestone. Literally.

The Worthington Trojan junior swept all four individual categories (with one tie) and earned a first-place 36.125 score in the all-around as her team defeated Pipestone Area 140.225 to 116.25.

Contreras scored 9.0 on the vault, tied for first with teammate Taylor Eggers with an 8.625 score on the uneven parallel bars, won the balance beam in 9.4, and won the floor exercise with a 9.1.

Eggers got a second on the beam (8.775) and third on the vault (8.925) while placing second in the all-around with a 34.95. Another Trojan, Tara Thuringer was second in vault (8.975), third on floor (9.0) and third with a 34.125 in the all-around.

The Trojans placed in the top three in every event.

Abby Bristow was second on floor (9.025), Autumn Drahota was third on the bars (8.2) and Gracia Elias was third on beam (8.725).

Although it was a solid meet for the Trojans, head coach Joni Reitmeier said it wasn’t quite as solid as it could have been. Two days earlier, WHS scored a 143.925 after setting a new school varsity record the previous week.

“We didn’t perform as well as we did on Tuesday. We weren’t as crispy as we were,” Reitmeier said. “Our bodies were pretty worn out. And I think it’s time for our girls to have a rest.”

WRESTLING

NEW ULM -- The Windom/Mountain Lake wrestling squad lost a tight match to Bishop Heelan 38-30 but won 60-9 against Fulda/Murray County Central and 40-19 over New Ulm at the New Ulm Quadrangular.

Against Heelan, Cobras Brett Willaby (106 pounds), Kade Sammons (120), Zach Spinks (126), Alex Borsgard (132) and Jabari Carlson (195) scored on-mat wins. Willaby and Borsgard won by falls, Sammons won by 19-4 technical fall, Spinks won by 12-4 major decision and Carlton won 12-7.

The WML-FMCC match was sprinkled with forfeits. Fulda/Murray County Central got wins from Danny Blankenship at 113 pounds (a 10-3 decision over Trenton Renquist) and Keigan Behnke at 132 (a fall in 2:40 over Matthew Hartle). Windom/Mountain Lake’s Hunter Eckstrom won in a fall in 27 seconds over F/MCC’s Jesse Ray at 126.

Against New Ulm, Windom/Mountain Lake’s Willaby (106), Sammons (113), Borsgard (132), Evan Wiens (145), Jeff Wright (160) and Jesse Jepsen (170) and Carlton (220) were on-mat winners. Willaby, Sammons and Wiens won by fall.

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. -- Heavyweight Scot Edwards pinned Nick Schmidt in 25 seconds to give Adrian an eight-point victory over host Dell Rapids.

Other Dragon victories came as Preston Nelson pinned Canyon Lowman in 4:00 at 113 pounds, Chandler Combs pinned Scott Warwick in 6:00 at 132, Marshall Taylor pinned Triston Weinzetl in 1:25 at 145, Dylan Gyberg pinned Mitchell Klinkenborg in :48 at 182 and Mitchell Wagner pinned Lincoln Richeal in 1:02 at 195.

Dell Rapids came within two points of Adrian by winning via forfeit at 220 pounds, but Edwards made certain at heavyweight that his squad came out on top.

TRACY -- Tracy-Milroy-Balaton/Westbrook-Walnut Grove won the first eight weight classes and disposed of BOLD 46-24.

Ayden Homer, Levi Ellingson, Derek Ellingson, Derek VanDam, Tyler Vandendriessche, Chande Dewitte, Anthony Axford and Trevor Eisfelt all had their arms raised for T-M-B/W-WG from 106 through 152 pounds.

Levi Ellingson, Vandendriessche and Eisfeld earned falls.

NEW ULM -- Once the game went to overtime, it didn’t take Luverne long to score the winning goal.

Just one minute, nine seconds into overtime, Luverne’s Nick Harder scored an unassisted goal to give the Cardinals a victory over New Ulm.

After playing a scoreless first period, each team scored in the second as Luverne’s Kasyn Kruse scored on an assist from Jesse Reed.

New Ulm answered with a goal and then took a 2-1 lead late into the third period.

With less than two minutes remaining, Kruse scored a short-handed goal with an assist from Declan Beers to send the game to overtime.

Kaden Ericson had 21 saves for Luverne.

The Cardinals (16-5-1) are at Windom Area on Monday.

Luverne 0 1 1 1 -- 3

New Ulm 0 1 1 0 -- 2

WINDOM -- Anna Volk scored two goals and Molly Boyum scored one as Windom Area outplayed Worthington in what was a tight game most of the way.

Worthington’s lone goal was scored in the second period by freshman Hannah Barrie, unassisted. It tied the score at one.

“We’re working hard. Some games are better than others,” said Worthington head coach Chad Nickel.

Seeding for the section tournament is Sunday. Worthington, which is winless this year, will start on the road in the first round on Tuesday.

Windom Area put 43 shots on goal compared to Worthington’s 24. Nickel said goalie Bailey Kruse handled her duties well.

Worthington 0 1 0 -- 1

Windom Area 1 0 2 -- 3