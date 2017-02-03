Area high school roundup: Marshall boys trip Worthington

However, the Trojans battled back to tie the game midway through the first half before the Tigers were able to take advantage of turnovers in a Big South Conference victory.

“We got off to a rocky start,” WHS head coach Clint Meyer said. “We got down 8-0 quick. We called a timeout and settled down and we were tied at 16.”

However, the depth of the Tigers put pressure on the Trojan offense and forced multiple turnovers.

“They forced us into 25 turnovers and scored 31 points off our turnovers,” Meyer said. “That was the difference. We ran out of steam in the second half. They run a lot of bodies at you and they are really deep.”

Trey Lance and Zach Bloemker each scored 13 points for the Tigers, while Mitchell Sueker had 11 points.

Logan Huisman led the Trojans with 10 points, while Dawet Asefa had nine points. Zach Boever and Nathan Boneschans each had six points and six rebounds, while Stewart Merrigan had six points.

The Trojans (11-7) are at Jackson County Central on Tuesday.

Worthington 25 44

Marshall 41 75

OKABENA -- Host Heron Lake-Okabena secured its second win of the season in a solid performance against Madelia.

Logan Knutson had 19 points, five assists and three steals for HL-O. Hunter Zins had 12 points and four assists. And Kurt Obermoller added 10 points and seven boards.

Ja’sean Glover scored 16 points for Madelia.

HL-O is 2-15 on the season.

Madelia 17 46

Heron Lake-Okabena 38 64

WESTBROOK -- After starting the season with three straight wins, the Westbrook-Walnut Grove boys basketball team suffered two straight losses.

It hasn’t lost since.

The Chargers won their 13th consecutive game with a 14-point victory over Martin County West Friday.

Anthony Ross scored 25 points and had 12 rebounds to lead W-WG (16-2), while Andrew Quade had 11 points and dished out eight assists. Tyson Elzenga had 11 points.

MCW was led by Josh Bjerken, who scored 15 second-half points en route to a 21-point night.

The Chargers are at Ellsworth on Tuesday.

MCW 26 54

W-WG 31 68

FAIRMONT -- Rudy Voss scored 17 points to lead Jackson County Central to a victory over Fairmont.

Ryan Christopher added 14 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for the Huskies, who led 41-12 at halftime.

Jacob Christopher had 10 points, while Zach Bargfrede had 10 points and seven rebounds.

JCC hosts Redwood Valley on Monday.

JCC 41 68

Fairmont 12 40

ST. JAMES -- Brady Stevens and Kobe Mohwinkel each scored 16 points to lead St. James Area, which led 39-10 at halftime.

Stevens also had seven rebounds.

Eli Haugom scored 11 points for Luverne. Cole Claussen had five rebounds.

The Cardinals were cold from the field, hitting on 16 of 47 2-point attempts and none of 12 3-pointers. St. James Area almost doubled Luverne’s rebounding numbers.

Luverne 10 39

St. James Area 39 71

TRACY -- Three players scored in double figures as Yellow Medicine East defeated Tracy-Milroy-Balaton.

Tom Lindstrom had 17 points, while Trent Skjefte had 16 and Will Jesertiz finished with 11 for The Sting, who led 25-23 at halftime.

Spencer Smith led all scorers with 28 points to go with 12 rebounds and five steals for T-M-B. Moses Dolan added 10 points and two steals. Fritz Landherr had six points for the Panthers.

YME 25 51

T-M-B 23 46

EDGERTON -- Four players scored in double figures to lead Edgerton to a victory over Westbrook-Walnut Grove.

Chynna Berning scored 21 points and had 15 rebounds to lead the Flying Dutchmen (11-6, 9-4), while Jordyn Smit had 11 points and 12 rebounds. Elizabeth Buckridge finished with 14 points and Halle Wassink scored 13.

The Chargers were led by Emma Woelber’s 23 points. Avoree Bakken had eight rebounds, while Camryn Bunting had seven rebounds.

Edgerton hosts Russell-Tyler-Ruthton on Monday.

W-WG 22 46

Edgerton 72

HILLS -- It was a balanced scoring night for the Southwest Christian Eagles.

Six players scored in double figures as SWC earned a key Red Rock Conference victory over Hills-Beaver Creek.

Leah Buys had 17 points to lead the Eagles, while Emily Nerem had 13. Hannah Nerem finished with 12 points, while Jazlyn Prins and Chantel Groen each had 11 points. Brooklyn DeKam each had 10 points.

H-BC’s Sidney Fick had a game-high 32 points, while Grace Bundesen had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Kourtney Rozeboom finished with eight points, while Avery Van Roekel had seven points and four assists. Jasmine Lingen collected 11 rebounds.

The Patriots (14-4, 10-3) are at Madison (S.D.) today to play Alcester-Hudson.

SWC 37 77

H-BC 30 68

LAMBERTON -- Rachel Kedl was one of four players to finish in double figures as Red Rock Central remained undefeated in the conference with a win over Fulda.

Kedl finished with 17 points and six rebounds, while Kaitlyn Rindfleisch had 14 points and seven rebounds.

Ramsey Piotter had 13 points, seven assists and five steals for the Falcons, while Meghan Shannon finished with 10 points.

Fulda was led by Evany Luna’s 10 points. Randi Tiesler and Emily Schroer each had seven points.

RRC (18-3, 13-0) plays Lakeview today at Southwest Minnesota State University.

Fulda 19 39

Red Rock Central 42 71

HL-O 65, Ellsworth 48

ELLSWORTH -- Kaylan Untiedt scored a game-high 14 points to lead Heron Lake-Okabena to a victory over Ellsworth.

Gabi Stenzel and Kiana Leighty each scored 13 points for the Wildcats, who led 30-22 at halftime.

Ellsworth was led by Devin Dreesen’s 13 points. Ashlyn Meester had 11 points, while Morgan Dreesen had 10 points.

The Panthers are at Hendricks Monday.

HL-O 30 65

Ellsworth 22 48

WINDOM -- Alaina Wolff scored 14 points and Molly Brinkman chipped in with 13 as Jackson County Central clipped arch-rival Windom Area.

Autumn Hauge had 13 points and 15 rebounds for the host Eagles. Teammate Hallie Will scored 12 points and Maurissa Isaacs had 11 rebounds.

Jackson County Central 25 54

Windom Area 22 48

MOUNTAIN LAKE -- Jewel Soutthivong scored 19 points with eight rebounds for Mountain Lake Area as it defeated Adrian.

Jenneel Rodney scored 14 points with six rebounds for the Wolverines.

Mikayla Jeffers led Adrian with 12 points and Paige Bullerman scored 10 points.

MLA is 9-12 on the season.

Adrian 25 47Mountain Lake Area 36 60

MILFORD, Iowa -- Megan Christopher had nine rebounds, three steals and 14 points to lead Okoboji past Sibley-Ocheyedan.

Okoboji outscored the Generals 17-5 in the first quarter and led 31-14 at halftime.

Megan Grimes and Britta Harberts scored 10 points apiece for Sibley-Ocheyedan. Nichole Lowe had 12 rebounds and Harberts had six to go along with three steals.

Sibley-Ocheyedan 5 14 24 42

Okoboji 17 31 50 62

JACKSON -- Brett Willaby and Kade Sammons got the Windom/Mountain Lake wrestling team started well at 106 and 113 pounds and the Cobras coasted past Jackson County Central 45-18.

Windom/Mountain Lake’s Zach Spinks (126), Alex Borsgard (132), Evan Wiens (138), Yanick Tade (152), Jeff Wright (160), Jesse Jepsen (182) and Jabari Carlton (195) also won on the mat for W/ML. Borsgard and Carlton pinned their opponents.

For JCC, Ethan Hendrickson pinned Hunter Ekstrom in 1:31 at 120 pounds. And Jacob Tvinnereim pinned Josh Samdal in 1:58 at 145.

LUVERNE -- Zach Bradley (113 pounds), Riley Baker (132) and Jeremiah Dooyema (160) earned falls for Luverne as the Cardinals defeated Dawson-Boyd/Lac Qui Parle Valley 40-29.

Bradley pinned Griffin Johnson in 1:32, Baker pinned Trevor Gearman in 3:49 and Dooyema pinned Ethen Montantes in 36 seconds. Tucker Oeltjenbruns (126), Matt Hup (145), Jake Haugen (170), Solomon Nielsen (182) and Zach Luke (220) also had on-mat wins for LHS.

CANBY -- Sylas Stangeland’s fall in 3:31 over Canby’s Denver Noyes clinched a 39-30 victory for Pipestone Area.

The Arrows got wins by Grant Budden at 106, state champion Michael Suda at 120, Eric Lange at 126, Emerson Winter at 138, Bill Olsen at 145, McKinley Bush at 152, Garrett Ploeger at 170 and Steven Czech at 182 as well as Stangeland’s victory.

Other falls were turned in by Suda (4:40) and Ploeger (0:40). Olsen recorded a 23-7 technical fall in 5:36.

LUVERNE -- New Ulm scored one goal in each period Friday to defeat Luverne.

Ali Beltz scored twice for the Eagles. She scored in the first on an assist from Dani Weiss, and had a third-period goal with an assist from Jackie Cowing.

Mackenzie Depew scored the second-period goal on an assist from Cowing.

Luverne’s Emilie Bartels made 37 saves, while the Cardinals had 12 shots on goal.

New Ulm 1 1 1 -- 3

Luverne 0 0 0 -- 0