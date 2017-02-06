It also became a turning point for the Trojans, who went on a four-game winning streak after a second-half debacle that resulted in a 79-62 JCC boys basketball win in Worthington on Jan. 3.

Tonight, the rematch. Worthington travels to Jackson to play the Huskies, last year’s state tournament Class AA runner-up which owns a 15-3 record in 2016-17. Worthington is 11-7.

The Jan. 3 affair was a tale of two halves. The Trojans played brilliantly in the first half and led 38-32 at intermission. But in the second half the Huskies righted their ship, outscoring WHS 47-24. The Trojans appeared as discombobulated as the Huskies appeared poised and confident. The final result left WHS head coach Clint Meyer shaking his head and wondering what kind of team he’d see in the team’s next outing against visiting Redwood Valley.

He had to be pleased. Worthington responded by beating a good Redwood Valley team 81-79 in two overtimes, then won its next three games over Murray County Central 42-39, Windom Area 61-42 and New Ulm 58-50.

Tonight’s game is another test, for both teams.

The Huskies have won four straight against Luverne, Windom Area, Pipestone Area and Fairmont, and they appear ready to make a strong postseason run. Balanced and accurate shooting is the Huskies’ strength, and they put five players in double figures in the Pipestone Area game (led by Jacob Christopher’s 24 points) and had four in double figures against Fairmont (led by Rudy Voss’s 17).

Worthington enjoys a height advantage over JCC, but the Huskies play bigger than they seem. Even so, the Trojans’ 6-3 junior forward Tyler Linder has been consistently productive this winter around the boards, and 6-7 junior center Stewart Merrigan is another inside threat. Senior guard-forward Zach Boever can light up the nets with anybody.