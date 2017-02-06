The Raiders led by as many as 17 in the second half before T/ML/GHEC mounted a comeback to tie the game at 71 at the end of regulation.

Dalton Slinger hit nine 3s and finished with 39 points to lead Fulda. Kunerth had 16 points for the Raiders, while Justin Dierks had nine points, six rebounds and 12 assists.

Zayne Engel led T/ML/GHEC with 31 points.

Fulda (9-9) hosts Hills-Beaver Creek today.

T/ML/GHEC 27 71 74

Fulda 37 71 75

JCC 82, RV 81

JACKSON -- Jackson County Central climbed back from a major first-half deficit to defeat Redwood Valley by one point on Monday.

The Huskies trailed by 19 at halftime, and came back to lead by as many as seven late in the first half. Redwood Valley made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to come within one point.

Christ Gumto scored 22 points with 12 rebounds for JCC, while Jacob Christopher scored 21 points. Ryan Christopher scored 14 points with 10 steals and eight assists. Easton Bahr scored 10 points.

Mitch Irlbeck led the Cardinals with 39 points, while James Pendleton scored 18.

Jackson County Central 25 82

Redwood Valley 44 81

G-E 73, HL-O 62

OKABENA -- Three players scored at least 14 points for Heron Lake-Okabena, but it was Glenville-Emmons that came away with a victory.

Hunter Zins had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Wildcats, while Logan Knutson had 14 points, five assists and four steals. Lee Gunther scored 14 points to go with 17 rebounds and three blocks.

The Wolverines were led by Derek Van Ryswyk’s 31 points. Carter Dahlum had 23 points, while Seth Chapek had 11 points.

HL-O is at Adrian today.

Glenville-Emmons 44 73

Heron Lake-Okabena 33 62

MLA 67, LC-WM 58

MOUNTAIN LAKE -- Mountain Lake Area came back after trailing by a point at halftime to defeat Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial on Monday.

Levi Stoesz scored 19 points for the Wolverines, while Kris Menken notched a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds. Aaron Fast scored 13 points and grabbed eight boards.

Blaid Fredrichs scored 18 points for the Knights, while Brady Isebrand scored 17 and Evan Bergemann scored 12.

MLA improves to 13-5.

Lake Crystal-Wellcome 29 58

Mountain Lake Area 28 67

GIRLS BASKETBALL

HL-O 57, G-E 32

OKABENA -- Ten players scored for Heron Lake-Okabena as it defeated Glenville-Emmons in girls basketball on Monday.

Gabi Stenzel led HL-O with 19 points and nine steals, while Kaylan Untiedt scored 10 and Kiana Leighty scored eight. Cheyenna Schaffer had eight rebounds.

Payton Cech scored G-E with nine points. Daniela Rizo scored eight and Nicole Allison scored seven.

Glenville-Emmons 15 32

Heron Lake-Okabena 34 57

MOC-FV 64, S-O 36

SIBLEY, Iowa -- MOC-Floyd Valley jumped out to a 16-4 lead in the first quarter en route to a victory over Sibley-Ocheyedan.

Morgan DeJong led MOC-FV with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Ashley Kelderman added 12 points and four steals.

S-O was led by Carley Sievert’s nine points and seven rebounds. Megan Grimes and Nichole Lowe each had six points.

MOC-Floyd Valley 16 34 49 64

Sibley-Ocheyedan 4 16 25 36

Pipestone Area 60, MCC 34

PIPESTONE -- Rachel Skyberg scored 15 points and had five steals as Pipestone Area defeated Murray County Central.

Alexis Evans scored eight points and had five rebounds, while Zoe Velde (six rebounds), Kiaya Alderson (eight rebounds), MacKenzie Haroldson and Mandi Miller all scored six points.

Montana Beckmann scored nine points to lead the Rebels, while Rachel Van Iperen had 10 rebounds.

Murray County Central 19 34

Pipestone Area 27 60

BOYS HOCKEY

Luverne 11, WA 1

WINDOM -- Kasyn Kruse scored four goals and had two assists for Luverne as it defeated Windom Area in boys hockey on Monday.

Declan Beers had two goals and three assists for the Cardinals, and Nick Harder scored one goal with three assists.

David Volk scored the lone goal for the Eagles with 35 seconds left in the game.

Luverne put 42 shots on goal, while WA had 29.

Luverne (16-5-1) hosts Marshall on Thursday.

Luverne 6 4 1 -- 11

Windom Area 0 0 1 -- 1

GIRLS HOCKEY

Trojans seeded 7th in section girls hockey

The Worthington Trojans girls hockey team will open tonight against Marshall in the Section 3A tournament.

Worthington, the seventh seed, will play No. 2 Marshall beginning at 7 p.m. at the Marshall Ice Arena.

Mankato East is the No. 1 seed. Luverne is third, Fairmont fourth, Mankato West fifth and Windom Area sixth.

In other games tonight, Windom Area is at Luverne and Mankato West is at Fairmont. Mankato East has a bye.