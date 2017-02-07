Fulda led by 17 points at halftime and H-BC fought their way back to make it a close game. The Patriots had an opportunity to take the lead at the end, but missed a free throw that would have tied it. But they got the offensive rebound and again missed the putback.

Dalton Slinger led the Raiders (10-9, 5-6) with 25 points, with six 3-pointers. Justin Dierks scored 16 points with six rebounds and nine assists, while Leighton Gehl scored 13 points with five assists.

Preston Wilhelmi scored 19 points for H-BC, while Zach Scholten scored 17.

Fulda plays at Mountain Lake Area on Friday.

Hills-Beaver Creek 20 67

Fulda 37 68

RRC 52, MLA 43

MOUNTAIN LAKE -- Brady Rasmussen scored 22 points to lead Red Rock Central to a Red Rock Conference victory over Mountain Lake Area.

Trevor Pederson had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Falcons, who led 27-20 at halftime.

MLA (13-6, 7-4) was led by Levi Stoesz, who finished with 21 points. Aaron Fast added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The Wolverines host Fulda on Friday.

Red Rock Central 27 52

Mountain Lake Area 20 43

W-WG 84, Ellsworth 58

ELLSWORTH -- Three players scored in double figures to lead Westbrook-Walnut Grove to a Red Rock Conference victory over Ellsworth.

Tyson Elzenga led the Chargers with 18 points, while Andrew Quade finished with 16 points. Anthony Ross had 15 points for W-WG, which led 44-26 at halftime.

Ellsworth was led by Brandon Kramer and Grant Jansma each scored 13 points. Jared Leuthold had 10 points, while Zach Buntjer added nine points and eight rebounds.

The Panthers host Luverne Monday.

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 44 84

Ellsworth 26 58

MCC 67, SWC 59

SLAYTON -- Cole Bassett’s double-double led Murray County Central to a victory over Southwest Christian.

Bassett finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds and four steals.

Tyler Groves added 12 points for MCC, while Nate Everson had 10 points and Mason Woldt had eight points.

SWC was led by Jeremy Vander Woude’s 17 points, three assists and three steals. AJ Vanderby finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles. Jacob Van Dam added eight points.

Southwest Christian 25 59

Murray County Central 30 67

Adrian 79, HL-O 72

ADRIAN -- Four different players scored in double figures to lead Adrian to a narrow conference victory.

Jacob Stamer had a game-high 19 points for the Dragons, while Zach Bierman had 17 points. Zach Hendel scored 14 points and had seven rebounds, while Mitchell Lonneman had 12 points and 11 rebounds. Nate Lonneman had eight points and six rebounds.

Logan Knutson scored 18 points with nine assists, while Kurt Obermoller scored 18 points with five assists and eight rebounds.

Heron Lake-Okabena 25 72

Adrian 40 79

Marshall 89, PA 56

MARSHALL -- Mitchell Sueker scored 27 points for Marshall as the Tigers defeated Pipestone Area on Tuesday.

Trey Lance and Zach Bloemker each scored 13 points for Marshall, while Blaise Andies scored 12.

Tyl Woelber led the Arrows with 23 points, Ethan Baartman scored 11 and Trey Pottratz scored nine.

The Arrows play a makeup game at Luverne on Thursday.

Pipestone Area 31 56

Marshall 43 89

Canby 62, T-M-B 57

TRACY -- Adam Durfee led Canby with 18 points to lead the Lancers to a victory over Tracy-Milroy-Balaton.

Sawyer Hansen (13) and Riley Kockelman (12) each scored in double figures for Canby, which led 36-22 at halftime.

Spencer Smith scored a game-high 32 points to go with 10 rebounds to lead the Panthers. Fritz Landherr added 14 points for T-M-B. Moses Dolan had seven points and five assists.

Canby 36 62

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 22 57

WA 64, MCW 43

WINDOM -- Luke Gilbertson led Windom Area with 18 points as the Eagles defeated Martin County West.

Wyatt Minion added 11 points for WA.

Logan Ebeling scored 14 points for MCW, while Matt Holm scored 12.

MCW 25 43

WA 39 64

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SWC 91, Fulda 44

EDGERTON -- All 10 players scored for Southwest Christian as it defeated Fulda.

Jazlyn Prins scored 17 points with four steals for the Eagles, Leah Buys scored 15 points. Chantel Groen scored 14 points, with eight rebounds and six steals. Brooklyn DeKam scored 13 points.

Randi Tiesler and Evany Luna each scored 11 points for Fulda.

SWC (16-3, 11-1) plays at Edgerton on Thursday.

Fulda 21 44

SWC 51 91

WA 43, RV 39

WINDOM -- Windom Area outplayed Redwood Valley in the second half to earn a victory, after the teams entered halftime tied at 20.

Hallie Will led the Eagles with 16 points, while Maurissa Isaacs scored 11.

Lexi Klinkner scored 10 points for the Cardinals.

WA plays Jackson County Central on Thursday.

Redwood Valley 20 39

Windom Area 20 43

PA 51, Marshall 40

MARSHALL -- Pipestone Area remained undefeated and advanced to 20-0 with its victory over Marshall on Tuesday.

In a Jan. 6 game, the Arrows defeated Marshall 47-43.

Marshall falls to 12-10 with the loss.

PA 27 51

Marshall 15 40

GIRLS HOCKEY

Luverne 2, WA 0

LUVERNE -- Claire Baustian scored twice for Luverne in a shutout win over Windom Area in a high school girls hockey section playoffs first-round matchup on Tuesday.

Madison Crabtree had two assists for the Cardinals.

Emilie Bartels saved 13 shots in the shutout for Luverne.

Windom Area 0 0 0 -- 0

Luverne 0 1 1 -- 2

Marshall 6, Worthington 0

MARSHALL -- In a high school girls hockey section playoffs first round matchup, Marshall shutout Worthington on Tuesday.

Sydney Mauch and Leoni Geifes each scored two goals for the Tigers. Jadyn Briffett and Tess Couldron also scored.

Marshall had 69 shots on goal, while the Trojans had seven.

Worthington 0 0 0 -- 0

Marshall 3 0 3 -- 6

WRESTLING

S-O goes 2-0 at Regional duals

SIBLEY -- Sibley-Ocheyedan defeated Emmetsburg 60-15 and West Sioux 54-25 in dual wrestling regionals on Tuesday in Sibley.

The Generals defeated West Sioux with seven pins. Trey Schuck (120 pounds), Zak Stanton (120 pounds), Mitchell Paca (132 pounds), Dylan Schuck (145 pounds), Garrett Sayler (160 pounds), Trent Kruger (170 pounds), Hunter Dejong (195 pounds), Erick Olvera (220 pounds) and Matt Naig (285 pounds) all won with pins.

S-O also got seven pins against Emmetsburg. Jose Flores (106 pounds), Stanton, Dylan Schuck, Sayler, Trent Kruger, Dejong and Naig all won via fall.