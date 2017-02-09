Worthington earned the No. 1 seed for the southern half of the Section 3AA tournament and earned a first-round bye. The southern bracket begins at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16 in Worthington with two first-round duals. The Trojans will take on the winner of the first-round matchup between No. 4S Luverne and No. 5S New Ulm Area at 7:15 p.m.

Also receiving a bye is No. 2S Tracy-Milroy-Balaton/Westbrook-Walnut Grove, which will face off with the winner of No. 3S Fairmont/Martin County West and No. 6S Fulda/Murray County Central also at 7:15 p.m.

The Section 3AA North bracket, taking place in Marshall, features only one first-round dual at 6 p.m., and two second-round matchups will follow at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16. No. 4N Dawson-Boyd/Lac Qui Parle Valley/Montevideo United and No. 5N Redwood Valley open the subsection tournament, with the winner going on to face No. 1N Marshall in the second round. The other second-round matchup features No. 2N Wabasso/Red Rock Central against No. 3N Quad County.

The Section 3AA semifinals and final take place on Saturday, Feb. 18 in Wabasso, with the semifinals at 12:30 p.m. and the final at 2:30 p.m.

The Section 3A tournament also kicks off on Thursday, Feb. 16 at four locations. In Pipestone, the winner of a 6 p.m. dual between No. 8 Adrian and No. 9 Madelia/Truman/Martin Luther will go on to face top-seeded Pipestone Area. The Arrows were ranked No. 8 in the state by The Guillotine in the Jan. 27 rankings. New rankings come out today.

In Canby, No. 5 Jackson County Central competes with No. 4 Canby at 7 p.m. In Windom, No. 3 Windom/Mountain Lake Area hosts St. James Area at 7 p.m. And in Minneota, No. 2 (No. 7 in the state) Minneota takes on No. 7 BOLD.

The winner of the PA vs. Adrian-or Madelia/Truman/Martin Luther dual will face the winner of JCC vs. Canby in the semifinals, while the winner of the W/MLA vs. SJA dual will face the winner of Minneota vs. BOLD.

The Section 3A semifinals and final take place on Feb. 18 in Pipestone, with the semis at 12:30 p.m. and the final at 2:30 p.m.