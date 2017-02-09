Gymnastics: Trojans edge rival JCC

“It’s always fun to go against Jackson,” Worthington head coach Joni Reitmeier said. “They’re our biggest rivals, and they’re obviously a very good gymnastics team. We knew it was going to be a nail-biter -- obviously they’re gonna bring it and we’re gonna bring it. That’s what makes it fun.”

The rivalry matchup brought an electric crowd to the venue to see two of the top gymnastics squads in the area. And they delivered for their audience with a matchup that saw performers from both teams taking top spots in each event.

“It’s fun for these girls to compete against each other and exciting to have so many fans supporting us and the pep band coming out and hyping everything up for us,” Reitmeier said. “And we came out on top. We still have some places that we can work, so we’ve got to get back into the gym tomorrow and get ready for the Big South.”

The Trojans got the team victory, but JCC’s Abby Schneekloth took the all-around crown, scoring 36.425. She won the balance beam (9.25), and finished second in the vault (9.4) and uneven parallel bars (8.725). JCC teammate Brooklyn Schuett won the floor exercise (9.3), and tied for third in the balance beam (9.05). Hailey Handevidt placed second on the balance beam for JCC.

Even with the team loss, Huskies head coach Cheryl Bass was happy with her team’s performance and is ready to move ahead to the Big South Conference tournament (Saturday in Welcome) and the section tournament.

“We hit a couple of good vaults, we had some decent floor routines and some stuck beams, and that’s what it takes,” Bass said. “We kept our confidence. I didn’t think they fell apart too bad. We had a few errors, but that’s something that hopefully we can do better next time. We’ve got two more chances against each other so that’s what makes it exciting.”

Worthington’s Maria Contreras (36.125) and Taylor Eggers (35.95) finished second and third in the all-around. Contreras was consistent across all four events, finishing second in the floor exercise (9.25), and third in balance beam (9.05), uneven parallel bars (8.525), and vault (9.3). Eggers won the vault (9.425) and bars (8.825).

“Maria and Taylor both had great bar routines, fabulous vaults and went to beam and stuck it,” Reitmeier said. “It probably wasn’t their best beam routine but they stayed on and sometimes on balance beam staying on is half the battle.”

Worthington’s Kara Thuringer tied for third on the balance beam (9.05), and teammate Abby Bristow finished third on the floor (9.1).

“Kara Thuringer really stood out for us on balance beam,” Reitmeier said. “She really nailed her routine. There were no bobbles in that.”

The performances from Thuringer and Bristow highlight the depth of the Worthington squad that really made the difference in the meet.

“We have extremely talented gymnasts all the way down to the JV,” Reitmeier said. “I mean my JV scored a 134 tonight. It shows that we have a young crew of talented young ladies. They have to work together to win. They leaned on each other which makes me proud because that’s what teamwork is about.”

Thursday night saw the return of talented Worthington gymnast McKenna Prunty from a foot injury that kept her out of competition for over a month. She competed in only one event, the uneven parallel bars.

“She’s a hard worker and she’s battling to get back,” Reitmeier said. “She’s able to do gymnastics now -- she’s been cleared by her doctor. She’s a huge part of this team and we’ll have to see how she progresses and see if she makes some of the other event lineups.”

The Worthington junior varsity squad also came out on top, defeating JCC 134.7-131.85. But as in the varsity, the Trojans won as a team, but a Huskie topped the all-around, as Haley Tvinnereim took the JV crown (32.65). JCC’s Syndey Sadusky placed second (32.3), while Worthington’s Claire Ludes placed third (32.1).