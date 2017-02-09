Area high school roundup: Adrian girls top Ellsworth

Christians scored 19 points. Hannah Bullerman had 14 and Taylor Heidebrink 12.

Devin Dreesen scored 25 points for Ellsworth.

Adrian 29 67

Ellsworth 18 41

FULDA -- Randi Tiesler scored 22 points to lead Fulda to a Red Rock Conference victory over Murray County Central.

Emily Schroer had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Raiders, who led 26-20 at halftime, but made seven 3 pointers in the second half to break the game open.

Evany Luna added nine points and 13 rebounds for Fulda, while Courtney Zins had six points and 12 rebounds.

Amanda Muecke had 14 points to lead MCC, while Mariah Beckmann had six rebounds.

Fulda (9-13) hosts Adrian Saturday.

Murray County Central 20 44

Fulda 26 64

LAMBERTON -- Red Rock Central jumped out to a commanding halftime lead and didn’t look back in a victory over Westbrook-Walnut Grove.

Rachel Kedl scored 19 points to go with 11 rebounds and four assists for the Falcons, while Ramsey Piotter had 17 points, five assists and five steals. Kaitlyn Rindfleisch added 11 points and Meghan Shannon had nine for RRC.

Grace Woelber scored 15 points to lead Westbrook-Walnut Grove. Theresa Merrick had four steals.

RRC (20-3, 14-0) hosts Renville County West on Monday.

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 10 29

Red Rock Central 56 79

EDGERTON -- Jazlyn Prins scored a game-high 23 points for Southwest Christian as the Eagles defeated Edgerton 92-54.

Hannah Nerem scored 19 points with 10 rebounds for SWC, while Emily Nerem and Brooklyn DeKam each scored 12 points.

Elizabeth Buckridge scored 21 points for Edgerton, while Jordyn Smit, Chynna Berning and Halle Wassink each scored 10.

Southwest Christian 48 92

Edgerton 29 54

MOUNTAIN LAKE -- Jewel Soutthivong notched a double-double for Mountain Lake Area as it defeated Heron Lake-Okabena.

Soutthivong scored 18 points with 10 rebounds, while Liana Blomgren scored 14 points with seven rebounds.

Kaylan Untiedt led HL-O with 10 points.

Heron Lake-Okabena 18 36

Mountain Lake Area 29 54

Harris-Lake Park defeated Clay Central-Everly 54-47 and Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn defeated George-Little Rock 46-31 in first-round Class 1A, Region 2 action.

Action continues Tuesday with Harris-Lake Park playing Newell-Fonda at 7 p.m. in Newell and Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn playing Remsen St. Mary’s at 7 p.m. in Remsen.

Remsen St. Mary’s beat Trinity Christian 43-31 in its first-round game on Thursday. Newell-Fonda had a bye.

LUVERNE -- Tyl Woelber poured 24 points through the hoop in a victory over Big South Conference rival Luverne. Teammates Carter Colemer and Trey Pottratz added 19 and 16 points, respectively.

Layne Curtis scored 22 points for Luverne in the losing effort and teammates Cole Claussen had 12 points and Riley Siebenahler 11.

Siebenahler had six rebounds for the Cardinals.

Pipestone Area hit 16 of 20 free throws for the game, compared with Luverne’s 16 of 22.

Pipestone Area 40 79

Luverne 33 62

JACKSON -- Ryan Christopher nearly had a triple-double as Jackson County Central earned its third victory this week.

Christopher had 10 points, 10 assists and eight steals for the Huskies (18-3).

Jacob Christopher added 18 points and five assists for JCC, while Rudy Voss added 18 points.

MCW was led by Josh Bjerken’s 11 points.

The Huskies are at Windom on Saturday.

Martin County West 11 34

Jackson County Central 39 72

LUVERNE -- With a come from behind victory, Luverne earned a victory over Marshall and with it, the Big South Conference championship.

The Tigers scored just 17 seconds into the game as Bryson Whyte scored on an assist from Mason Plante. Marshall then added a second goal in the first period as Whyte scored with an assist from Logan Tomasek.

However, the Cardinals came storming back.

Jim Erickson scored at the 6:40 mark in the second period on assists from Mark Sterrett and Jesse Reed. Luverne tied the game on a power-play goal from Declan Beers, with Kasyn Kruse assisting.

It was the third period where the Cardinals started to pull away.

Less than 10 minutes into the third, Kruse scored on an assist from Beers. A mere 10 seconds later, Ben Serie scored with assists from Chris Jelken and Reed. In the final three minutes, Reed scored with Serie assisting as Luverne took the victory and the conference championship.

Danie Tofteland made 20 saves for LHS.

The Cardinals (18-5-1) are at LeSueur-Henderson/Tri-City United/St Peter/Cleveland Feb. 17.

Marshall 2 0 0 -- 2

Luverne 0 2 3 -- 5

In other boys hockey, Redwood Valley defeated Worthington 15-2.

TRACY -- Tracy-Milroy-Balaton used three falls and three forfeits to earn a victory over Adrian.

T-M-B/W-WG got a fall at 126 as Luis Perez pinned his opponent in three minutes, 56 seconds.

At 138, Anthony Axford won by fall in 2:30, while Sam Bauer won by fall in 1:28 at 285.

Adrian’s victories came at 120, 132 and 182. At 120, Preston Nelson won by fall in 1:51, while Chandler Combs earned an 8-7 decision at 132 and Dylan Gyberg won by technical fall in 3:41 at 182.

The Dragons were open at 152, 160 and 195.

At 106, T-M-B/W-WG’s Ayden Horner won a 9-2 decision, while Levi Ellingson had a major decision (10-2) at 113. Austin Axford gave the home team a 4-0 decision at 145. Jace Paplow won by technical fall in 4:28 at 170 before Austin Buchholz earned a 3-1 decision for T-M-B/W-WG at 220.