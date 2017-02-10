High school sports roundup: Edgerton boys upend H-BC

Sluis finished with 20 points. Teammate Trey Gilbertson scored 25 points with eight rebounds and four steals. Dane Niemeyer had 13. Matt Mouw had six assists.

Zach Scholten had 18 points for Hills-Beaver Creek. Preston Wilhelmi and Jax Wysong both scored nine.

The win moves Edgerton to 5-13 on the season and drops H-BC to 8-11.

Hills-Beaver Creek 25 44

Edgerton 32 62

ADRIAN -- Mitchell Lonneman scored a game-high 26 points to go with 12 rebounds to lead Adrian to a conference win over Southwest Christian.

Zach Hendel added 17 points for the Dragons, while Ryan Wieneke had 14 points, five assists and five rebounds.

SWC was led by AJ Vanderby’s 19 points. Jared Vis added 11 points, while Avery Pater had nine points.

Southwest Christian 29 70

Adrian 44 80

WESTBROOK -- Using a balanced attack, Westbrook-Walnut Grove earned a Red Rock Conference victory over Murray County Central.

Anthony Ross scored 13 points to go with eight rebounds and five steals for W-WG, while Matt DePrez and Tyson Elzenga each scored 10 points. Andrew Quade and Parker Freeburg each scored nine points. Cole Bunting had 10 rebounds and four blocks for the Chargers (18-2, 10-2).

MCC’s Cole Bassett had 22 points, while Tyler Groves had 11 points.

W-WG is at St. James on Monday.

Murray County Central 22 48

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 39 64

LAMBERTON -- Holding its opponent to less than 50 points for the 17th time this season, Red Rock Central earned a Red Rock Conference victory over Heron Lake-Okabena.

Brady Rasmussen scored 20 points and had six assists for the Falcons (19-1, 13-0), while Sam Hansen had 20 points and five steals.

Luke Engen had 13 points, 10 rebounds and five steals for RRC, which forced 30 turnovers and had 21 steals in the game. Trevor Pederson had 11 points.

HL-O was led by Kurt Obermoller’s 16 points. Hunter Zins had 15 points for the Wildcats, who led 32-28 out of the halftime break.

RRC hosts Springfield on Tuesday.

Heron Lake-Okabena 25 49

Red Rock Central 26 73

REDWOOD FALLS -- James Pendleton scored 25 points and Mitch Irlbeck (12) and Cole Woodford (11) each scored in double figures to lead Redwood Valley to a Big South Conference victory over Luverne.

Riley Siebenahler (nine rebounds, five assists, five steals) and Layne Curtis each scored 11 points for Luverne, while Cole Claussen had 10 points and Derek Lundgren had eight.

Luverne 23 54

Redwood Valley 29 69

MINNEOTA -- Thomas Hennen scored 24 points to lead Minneota to a victory over Tracy-Milroy-Balaton.

Jacob Hennen added 15 points, while Isaac Hennen had 14 for the Vikings.

T-M-B was led by Spencer Smith’s 30 points and 10 rebounds. Moses Dolan had six points and four assists.

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 22 42

Minneota 30 62

WINDOM -- Walker Tordsen led Fairmont with 20 points, including his 1,000th career point as the Cardinals defeated Windom.

Sam Schwieger scored 12 points for Fairmont, while Derek Missling scored 11.

Luke Gilbertson scored 20 points, with five 3-pointers, while Wyatt Minion scored 10 points.

The Eagles shot 25 percent from the field in the first half.

Fairmont 31 59

Windom Area 24 49

LAKE PARK, Iowa -- Jordan Kyle scored 21 points to lead Harris-Lake Park past Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire.

Brett Sohn added 13 points, while Trevor Gunderson had eight for the Wolves (8-12).

G-T/R-A was led by Tom Geelan’s 23 points.

H-LP opens the postseason Thursday at George against West Sioux.

Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 10 30 34 53

Harris-Lake Park 22 32 41 62

MOUNTAIN LAKE -- Four players topped 15 points for Mountain Lake Area as it defeated Fulda.

Kris Menken scored 19 points with eight rebounds for the Wolverines (14-6), Marcus Boyd scored 19 points with six assists, Levi Stoesz scored 18 points with four assists, and Aaron Fast scored 15 points with five rebounds.

Leighton Gehl led Fulda with 17 points, while Matthias Kunerth scored 13.

Fulda 32 59

Mountain Lake Area 48 82

EDGERTON -- Brooklyn DeKam and Chantel Groen combined for 43 points in the first half, then rested in the second as Southwest Christian rolled to victory over Heron Lake-Okabena.

DeKam finished with 23 points and six rebounds, and Groen had 20 points and four steals.

Jazlyn Prins scored 13 points for Southwest.

Kiana Leighty and Gabi Stenzel each scored 11 points for HL-O. The Wildcats hit 41 percent of their field goal attempts but were only 1-for-4 from the free throw line.

With the win, Southwest Christian improves to 18-3 overall and 13-1 in the Red Rock Conference.

Heron Lake-Okabena 27 49

Southwest Christian 59 90

REDWOOD FALLS -- In a battle of Cardinals, Luverne prevailed over Redwood Valley in a tight contest.

Sierra Schmuck scored 20 points for LHS while also coming up with four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Teammate Jadyn Anderson scored 12 points.

Luverne 25 58

Redwood Valley 24 55

TRACY -- Evy Dolan and Kaylee Kirk each notched double-doubles for Tracy-Milroy-Balaton as it defeated Canby.

Dolan scored 16 points and had 10 assists, while Kirk scored 16 points with 10 rebounds. Sydney Lanoue scored 13 points.

Alyssa Beckius led Canby with 10 points, while Morgan Viessman scored eight.

Canby 18 44

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 29 60

MARSHALL -- Three first-period goals was the difference as the Marshall Tigers earned a victory in the Section 3A playoffs.

Jadyn Briffett scored less than three minutes into the game for the Tigers. Olivia Peterson scored a minute later with an assist from Courtney Mauch. Tessa Coudron then scored the third goal with Briffett and Logan Sherman assisting.

After a scoreless second period, Mariah Aukes scored Luverne’s lone goal with Madison Crabtree assisting.

Emilie Bartels made 37 saves for the Cardinals.

The Tigers will face Mankato East -- which defeated Mankato West 8-0 Friday -- in the Section 3A finals on Tuesday.

Luverne 0 0 1 -- 1

Marshall 3 0 0 -- 3

WINDOM -- Three different players scored a goal for Windom Area, but it wasn’t enough in a narrow loss to La Crescent.

Eli Becker scored with Mikal Anderson assisting in the first period for the Eagles, but the score was knotted at 1 apiece after the first period.

Jesse Pigman (David Volk and Tanner Pigman assists) and Volk (Tylan Porath and Jesse Pigman assists) each scored in the second for WA. However, in a high-scoring period, La Crescent scored three times and led 4-3.

Neither team could find the net in the final period.

La Crescent 1 3 0 -- 4

Windom Area 1 2 0 -- 3

BLUE EARTH -- Blue Earth Area defeated Worthington in a Big South Conference wrestling dual Friday.

The Trojans were able to get one fall, while BEA recorded three en route to the victory.

“It was a good hard fought dual,” WHS head coach Mark Prunty said. “There were a couple matches that were toss up matches and they were able to win those. They are a good team. They outwrestled us tonight.”

At 106, Worthington’s Erik Artiga won a 10-5 decision. However, BEA answered with a major decision at 113.

Jacob Prunty gave the Trojans a 14-4 major decision at 120 before teammate Lay K Paw won a 14-7 decision at 126 as WHS led 10-4.

The Buccaneers got a decision at 132 before Ethan Pavelko gave Worthington a 17-7 major decision at 138.

BEA then won the next four weights, including falls at 152 and 160.

Vince Riley won by fall in one minute, 48 seconds at 182, but the Bucs won by fall at 195 and decision at 220.

Nic Putnam gave the Trojans a 9-3 decision at 285.

The Trojans open the section tournament at home Thursday where they will wrestle the winner of Luverne and New Ulm.