Prep golf: Nick Weg comes up big for Trojans

A sophomore on Worthington’s golf team, Weg carded a three-over 38 Thursday in a victory over Jackson County Central.

“I started out with a double-bogey on 9, I hit my drive left and I had to punch out and three-putted,” Weg said. “I knew I had to get back. I parred every hole except 3, I bogeyed. That’s what hurt me.”

Playing in the No. 5 spot on varsity, Weg tied for medalist as the Trojans carded a 160 as a team. JCC had a 169.

“Coach says it doesn’t matter the spot you play, we need you to produce every round you play,” said Weg, who carded his lowest score on varsity. “I got up and down from just about everywhere. It was a good time. I hit my driver fairly straight and my irons were on today, so that helps a lot.”

Worthington’s Ben Koepsell and JCC’s Jack Brinkman each had a 38 as the two were paired in the same group.

“I took a triple on hole 3, so after that I parred out. It was a nice to have a good head game after that triple,” Brinkman said. “I love playing with Ben. We were on an MGA team together over the summer, so I’ve known him for a while, so he’s a lot of fun to play with.”

Koepsell had a double-bogey, two bogeys and a birdie. On his last hole, he narrowly missed a putt that would have given him lone medalist honors.

“I didn’t really get into trouble except on 3 when I had the double. Otherwise, I kept it in play and played for par,” Koepsell said. “I have to keep working on my short game and keep that down because I haven’t been doing the best there.”

Worthington’s Jacob Prunty, Nathoe Vorasane and Zach Boever all had a 42. JCC’s Scott Flatebo (41), Zach Poelaert (45) and Austin Haar (45) each had scoring rounds.

“Team depth means an awful lot in golf,” WHS head coach John Koller said. “There’s six guys out there for a reason. Nick’s coming on, he works extremely hard and he reaping some of those benefits. He’s a competitor. That’s kind of why I like to play those guys at the end of the lineup, you have an ace in the pocket.”

On the girls side, JCC’s Abby Benson was medalist with a 42, just edging Worthington’s Anneke Weg’s 43.

“It was a little rough compared to the other meets, but I did what I could,” Benson said. “We’ve been playing winter rules, so we played summer rules here. That took a little getting used to. I’m used to fluffing it up so I have a good lie. But I made it work. My putting wasn’t too bad, so that made it better. My drives were pretty good too. But my iron shots weren’t very good.”

But it was the Trojan girls who won with a 196. The Huskies had a 201.

“The girls are doing a very good job,” WHS head coach Paul Barduson said. “They are putting in all the effort they need to put in to drop the scores. I’m very optimistic for the rest of the season.”

Bailey Weg (49), Madelyn Odell (51) and McKenna Prunty (53) all had scoring rounds for WHS.

JCC’s Julia Bohl had a 50, while Regan Farmer had a 54 and Sydney Sadusky had a 55.