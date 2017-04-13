High school roundup: Adrian baseball team dumps MLA/C

Mitchell Wagner and Nate Lonneman also had two hits, with Lonneman driving in a pair of runs and scoring three times. Alex Loosbrock scored three times while Jake Stamer and Jeffrey Cauwels both drove in two runners.

Stamer pitched five innings to pick up the win. He allowed five hits and struck out eight.

Sam Grev belted a three-run home run for MLA/C.

MLA/Comfrey 013 000 -- 4 5 1

Adrian 100 535 -- 14 12 3

JACKSON -- Ryan Christopher was dominant on the mound as Jackson County Central defeated St. James.

Christopher allowed no runs on two hits while walking none and striking out 12 in a complete-game effort. He was also 2 for 4 at the plate with two RBI and a pair of stolen bases.

Easton Bahr walked three times and had three runs scored and two stolen bases for JCC, while Chris Gumto had three hits and drove in three runs, including a two-run home run in the sixth inning. Keegan Klontz had two hits and drove in a run for the Huskies.

St. James 000 000 0 -- 0 2 1

Jackson County Central 111 015 x -- 9 9 3

EDGERTON -- Red Rock Central won both legs of a doubleheader with Edgerton/Southwest Christian, taking Game 1 3-2 and Game 2 8-1.

Taylor Bunting drove in Trevor Pederson with a double in the sixth inning for game-winning run to put RRC/W-WG ahead 3-2 in Game 1.

Bunting also got the win on the mound, pitching two innings.

Tannan Groen was 1-for-3 with a run for E/SWC, while Dayne Niemeyer drove in two runs.

In Game 2, Cole Pankonin had a double, a triple, 3 RBIs and scored twice for RRC/W-WG, while Pederson had two hits, an RBI and a run.

Zach Johnson had a double and scored E/SWC’s only run in the game.

Red Rock Central/W-WG 100 100 1 -- 3 3 0

Edgerton/SWC 200 000 0 -- 2 4 2

Red Rock Central/W-WG 411 002 0 -- 8 12 1

Edgerton/SWC 001 000 0 -- 1 2 2

MOUNTAIN LAKE -- Molly Carnell went 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs and held Adrian in check for seven innings for a Mountain Lake Area victory.

The sophomore allowed seven hits and two earned runs, walking three and striking out seven.

Meanwhile, the Wolverines made good use of their four hits off Adrian pitcher Avery Balster.

Balster and Devin Dreesen each had a pair of hits for the Dragons.

Adrian 000 020 1 -- 3 7 2

Mountain Lake Area -- 400 002 x -- 6 4 1

SANBORN -- For five innings, Edgerton/Southwest Christian and Red Rock Central/Westbrook-Walnut Grove played neck-and-neck. But the Flying Dutchmen erupted with nine runs in the sixth inning and eight in the ninth to win going away.

Liz Buckridge was solid at the plate, getting three hits in four at bats including a double. She was also solid on the pitcher’s rubber, hurling the full seven innings and allowing just four hits. She walked one and struck out seven.

Hannah Stevenson took the loss.

Jenny Nelson, Jaiden Henstra had two hits apiece for E/SWC. Liz Prins had three.

For RRC/W-WG, Kaitlyn Rindfleisch had two hits and Mikayla Myers had a double.

E/SWC 100 019 8 -- 19 18 0

RRC/W-WG 200 000 0 -- 2 4 6

REDWOOD FALLS -- Jackson County Central was in total control in a doubleheader with Redwood Valley, winning 16-2 in six innings and 16-1 in four innings.

Jayni Anderson had four hits in the first game for JCC and teammates Myesha Chantharath, Blaney Johnson and Hachelle Carson all added three.

Keylee Rossow pitched four innings and Johnson finished up for the Huskies. The Cardinals had just one hit.

In the second game, JCC’s Abagail Turner had three hits while Ally Ringeisen and Hachelle Carson each had two.

Jordan Rogotzke was the winning pitcher, allowing just two hits in four innings.

Jackson County Central 472 030 -- 16 19 1

Redwood Valley 200 00x -- 2 1 0

Redwood Valley 001 0 -- 1 2 0

Jackson County Central (11)20 3 -- 16 12 1

SLAYTON -- A five-run fifth propelled Murray County Central to a victory over Heron Lake-Okabena.

Danielle Kuball had three hits and drove in two runs for the Rebels, while MacKenzie Delong also had three hits.

Amanda Muecke earned the victory and finished with five strikeouts.

HL-O was led by Cheyliska Schaffer’s two hits and three RBI. Jessica VanWesten added two RBI.

Heron Lake-Okabena 005 000 1 -- 6 6 0

Murray County Central 400 051 x -- 10 13 2

WINDOM -- Windom Area and Luverne split a doubleheader with the Eagles winning Game 1 5-3 and the Cardinals winning Game 2 12-4.

Ellie Maricle got the Game 1 win for WA, striking out seven with one earned run, one walk, and five hits allowed in seven innings.

Daytona Smedsrud was 2-for-3 with a double for the Eagles, while Jordyn Alm was 3-for-4.

Ariel DeBeer picked up the win for Luverne in Game 2.

Riley Olson was 2-for-4 with a home run, while Katie Kracht was 3-for-4 with two doubles in the Cardinals’ runaway victory.

Luverne 012 000 0 -- 3 5 5

Windom Area 130 001 x -- 5 7 3

Luverne 022 017 0 -- 12 12 0

Windom Area 100 101 1 -- 4 8 1

SANBORN -- Jeremy Vander Woude of Edgerton/Southwest Christian carded a 45 to earn boys medalist honors in a meet that also included Red Rock Central and Heron Lake-Okabena. Red Rock Central’s Carley Baumann shot a 54 to become girls medalist.

E/SWC tallied 202 strokes in the boys meet while Heron Lake-Okabena had 216 and Red Rock Central 230. Trey Huisken had 51 for E/SWC.

Wyatt Schumacher led HL-O with a 52 while teammates Isiah Schmid and Ben Sheldahl had 53 and 54, respectively. For RRC, Tyler Horning had a 54.

Red Rock Central beat Heron Lake-Okabena 234 to 249 on the girls’ side. Carley Baumann had 54 and Abigail Meier 56 for RRC. Lexy Ruesch had a 55 for HL-O, and Sarah Madsen had a 59.

ADRIAN -- Alexia Kemper had a 43 for the Adrian girls and Tyler Groves had a 41 for the Murray County Central boys in the Adrian Triangular.

The Adrian girls prevailed 217 to 222 over MCC. Hills-Beaver Creek won the boys competition by just one stroke, 191 to 192, over MCC. Adrian scored a 201.

Josi Altman had a 54 for the Adrian girls and Annika Elias had a 58. Abby Hamman led MCC with a 45 while teammates Amber Boock stroked 55 and Paige Behrends 56. Tess Van Maanen had a 59 for H-BC.

For the MCC boys, Jack Pierson had a 44 and Cole Ahlers a 48 to aid Groves in his effort. For H-BC, Preston Maassen scored 42, Dylan Taubert 45, Carter Rosenboom 49 and Parker Gehrke 55.

Mitchell Veld, Landon Runia and Brady Henning went 47, 48, 49 for Adrian.

WESTBROOK -- Nathan Ross carded a 40 to lead host Westbrook-Walnut Grove to a 176-183 team win over Windom Area.

Hallie Will of Windom Area shot a 42 to pace the girls competition. Windom Area had 205 team points and W-WG had 274.

Paige Pigman (46) and Sophia Nelson (53) aided the Eagle girls. Brittany Erickson had a 48 for W-WG.

Tommy Lindstrom had a 44, and Kyle Kuehl and Andrew Quade each had 46 for the W-WG boys. For Windom Area, Tylan Porath (42), Jacob Cory (43) and Sam Diemer (46) led the way.

MOUNTAIN LAKE -- Paced by dual victories by Isaac Tade and John Irwin, the Windom Area boys racked up 218 points to easily win a six-team high school track and field meet Thursday at Munson Field.

Tade finished first in both the 100-meter dash (12.03) and 400 (53.63), while Irwin claimed wins in the 800 (2:10.01) and 1,600 (4:46.10).

The combination of Madelia, Truman, Granada-Huntley-East Chain and Martin Luther won the girls’ team title with 146 points, followed by Windom Area (112), Heron Lake-Okabena (98), Westbrook-Walnut Grove/Red Rock Central (69), Martin County West (66) and Mountain Lake Area (50).

HL-O’s Gabi Stenzel and Cheyenne Schaffer each brought a trio of blue ribbons, while Windom’s Delaney Smith and W-WG/RRC’s Ramsey Piotter both earned a pair of individual wins.

Stenzel won both the 100 (13.61) and 200 (28.22). Schaffer was first in the 800 (2:34.73) and won the high jump (4-10). Stenzel, Kaylan Untiedt, Schaffer and Claire Rasche teamed up to win the 4x100-meter relay for the Wildcats with a time of 56.09. Rasche finished second in the 200 (28.81), giving HL-O a 1-2 sweep in that event.

Smith was first in the shot put (35-7) and discus (106-4), while Piotter claimed victory in the 300-meter low hurdles (50.62) and the triple jump (32-2). Piotter was second in the long jump (14-10), just half-an-inch from first place.

Windom’s Lindsay Muller and W-WG/RRC’s Mariah Hicks each cleared 7-0 to top the field in the pole vault. Windom won the meet-opening 4x800-meter relay, clocked at 10:47.09, with the quartet of Christianna Green, Kara Thompson, Jadyn Wormstadt and Gracie Bucher each running strong half-mile legs for the Eagles.

MCW eighth-grader Marissa Whitehead, one of the area’s finest distance runners, impressively won the 1,600 with a stellar time of 5:30.69.

MLA finished second in the boys’ team standings with 116 points, followed by M/T/G-H-EC/ML (98), W-WG/RRC (76), MCW (28) and HL-O (2).

W-WG/RRC had a pair of impressive victories as Koua Vang cleared 11-6 in the pole vault and Nathan Runck, after finishing second in the 1,600 (4:57.26), ran a time of 10:26.92 to win the 3,200.

MLA freshman Joel Salgado won both hurdle races, clocked at 18.92 in the 110 highs and running the 300 intermediates in 47.70. MLA’s Hunter Dahna was first in the shot put (42-9), while Windom’s Dylan Colbert (108-5) and W-WG/RRC’s Yang Xiong (108-4) finished a close 1-2 in the discus.

Windom’s Wyatt Minion and MLA’s Kris Menken each cleared 5-2 to take top honors in the high jump.

Windom’s boys won three relays and MLA won the 4x20, clocked at 1:42.59, with AJ Vongsy, Menken, Sam Paulson and Reynaldo Capetillo running for the Wolverines.

The Eagles won the 4x800 (Daniel Green, Nickolas Green, Jae Carlson, Evan Wiens), the 4x100 (Dakota Scott, Ryan Zamzow, Angel Yuca-Munoz, Yanick Tade) and the 4x400 (Yanick Tade, Scott, Minion, Irwin) with respective times of 8:56.51, 48.71 and 3:46.27.