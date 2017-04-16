Cross country: HL-O's Knutson to run at SMSU

“My brother Lucas went there,” said, Knutson who plans to major in education with a focus on health and physical education. “I always liked it there. I went to high school basketball games up there. I always liked that facility. It seems like they have a good teaching program too.”

Knutson was named All-Red Rock Conference in cross country all four years of his high school career. He was the conference individual champion in 2016, after finishing second in 2014 and 2015, and finishing fifth in 2013. This past fall, he placed first out of 186 runners at Fairmont’s I-90 Invitational. In track he was named all-conference in 2015, and finished third in the 3,200 meter run at the conference meet.

Knutson says his strength in cross country is in the longer distances, so the five mile course at the collegiate level will benefit him over the 3.1 mile course in high school. He also thinks that his track performance will improve at the next level where he will be able to focus on just one sport during the season and not playing baseball as well.

“I think running everyday would help,” Knutson said. “During baseball, I hardly run. I’m always tired from practice and I have homework. So getting time to run is hard. I will probably be better at track because I can focus on running.”

Baseball is Knutson’s priority sport in the spring. He says if he has a track meet and a baseball game on the same day, he plays baseball. A solid pitcher, was named honorable mention all-conference during his junior year in 2015.

He also plays basketball, where he was named to the all-conference team this winter, and was an honorable mention in 2015. He averaged 11.4 points per game and had 5.8 assists per game as a senior.

By pursuing a career in education, Knutson is following in the footsteps of his father, Les, brother, Lucas, and sister, Chelsey who are all teachers.

“Pretty much all I know is going to school everyday,” he said. “So why not keep doing that when I’m older.”