A year later, Smith is enjoying track and winning shot put and discus events, all the while hoping to reach the next rung of the ladder before she enters high school.

Qualifying for the Class A state meet in a throwing event would be quite an achievement for an eighth-grader, but it’s one that Smith, her head coach Cathy Henkels, and her parents Jerome and Marcia Smith, say is par for the course.

“She’s a hard worker,” Henkels said. “She has a lot of lofty goals, I think. And she’s got a great coach (Erin Elder). He will get everything out of her that she’s capable of doing. She’s just a powerful girl. She will listen. When you tell her to do something for you, she goes out and does it.”

On Monday at an eight-team meet in Windom involving the host Eagles, Worthington, Heron Lake-Okabena, BOLD, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey, New Ulm, Redwood Valley and Wabasso, Smith’s first event was the discus, and she performed very well, surpassing 111 feet.

Redwood Valley’s Emma Gaffney, a senior, won the event with a throw of 117-10. Smith’s toss placed her second, even though the mark exceeded the 103-4 and 106-4 throws she’d used to win other competitions already this season.

“I’ve been working for 110 for a while,” Smith said Monday. “I’ll start working for 120, and if I get my technique down I’ll be pretty close.”

Always striving to improve, Smith said she still isn’t wide enough in the circle, and she’s not low enough, either.

Her goal is to get to state in both the discus and shot put. In the latter event, she’s hoping that by working on a “glide” approach rather than the “three-step,” she’ll add more distance. Monday -- an absolutely perfect day for a track meet -- was the first time she’d planned to go the glide in an actual meet.

“I was in softball until last year, and my coach wanted me to try out for track,” said Smith, who admitted that before last year, “I didn’t really know shot and discus are things.”

“Erin Elder convinced her to try track,” said her mother, Marcia. “If you’re going to try something different, you might as well do it now. Her softball coach wasn’t so happy, though. They tried to convince her she could do both.”

That’s out. For now, anyway.

On Monday, Smith improved on her second-place finish in the discus, winning the shot put event with a throw of 37-0 while Gaffney finished second at 36-04.

Thuringer having a busy spring

In another section of the Windom track on Monday, Worthington junior Emma Thuringer stood in line for her turn in the girls long jump. It was a long line, almost like you’d expect the line to be outside a movie theater for a Star Wars premiere.

But Monday’s meet was an all-comers affair, where all teams were encouraged to enter every varsity performer they wanted to get a look at.

“Today I don’t mind (the line), ‘cuz it gives me time to catch my breath,” Thuringer said.

She was having a busy meet in a season of busy meets for her. She was entered in the 4 x 200-meter relay, the open 400 meters, the 4 by 400-meter relay and the long jump. A little bit before her wait in the long jump began, she placed second in the 400 (1:03.84). Prior to that, the 4 x 200 didn’t go quite as well because the team’s first and second runners fumbled the baton on an exchange and the foursome finished fifth. The Trojans’ 4 by 400 team (Thuringer, Adamari Rangel, Madisyn Huisman and Sena Uli) placed second behind Redwood Valley at 4:34.51.

Thuringer is having a good start to the 2017 campaign. She’s already achieved firsts this spring in the 400, the 200 and the long jump.

“I’ve won the 200 twice, so that’s good. It’s been competitive. It’s nice to have some good competition. I’d like to get my 400 down a couple of seconds (her best times in the 400 were achieved when she was a freshman).”

Thuringer placed seventh in the long jump Monday (13-04.25).

Another Trojan, Obang Ojulu, won the boys 110-meter high hurdles Monday with a clocking of 16.49. He also took part in the winning boys 4 x 200 relay team (Eh Kyoo, Alex Baustian, Ojulu, Frank Rogers), which covered the distance in 1:36.14.

“I had a slow start,” Ojulu said about his hurdle race, “but once I got past the first two hurdles, it was all right. I was able to win. That was my first time running the four by two. We had a really good lead, so it was a lot of fun.”

Ojulu, like Thuringer, is a busy spring athlete. He also competes in the 300-meter hurdles, and on Monday he won that race in 42.42. He has goals this year of breaking the school record in the 300 held by GBrown Ochothow, and qualifying for state.

Two other WHS boys relay teams took firsts in Windom. The 4 x 100-meter team of Kyoo, Baustian, Cesar Barralaga and Rogers won in 46.62. The 4 by 400-meter team of Emmett Bicket, Stewart Merrigan, Chris Nelson and Nathan Schuck won in 3:42.72.

Nelson also won the 800-meter race in 2:13.00.