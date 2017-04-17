Track and field: Trojans boys win three relays in Windom

Obang Ojullu raced to first-place finishes in both the 110-meter high hurdles (16.49) and the 300-meter intermediates (42.42). Trojan teammate Chris Nelson utilized a strong finishing kick to win the 800-meter run with a time of 2:13.00.

Worthington’s 4x200-meter relay team of Eh Kyoo, Alex Baustian, Ojullu and Frank Rogers was first (1:36.14). Later Kyoo, Baustian, Cesar Barralega and Rogers claimed a close victory in the 4x100 (46.62) and the quartet of Emmett Bicket, Stewart Merrigan, Nelsen and Nathan Schuck capped the day with a first-place finish in the 4x400, clocked at 3:42.72.

Redwood Valley won both team titles, racking up 152 points in the boys’ meet and scoring 131 points in the girls’ division.

Worthington’s boys were a close second with 136 points, while the Trojan girls were sixth with 59.5 points.

Trojan Emma Thuringer was second in the girls’ 400-meter dash (1:03.48) and two Worthington relay teams finished second. The foursome of Say Ra Paw, Janet Okello, Maria Conteras and Taylor Eggers ran the 4x100 in 56.32 seconds and the 4x400 team of Thuringer, Adamari Rangel, Madisyn Huisman and Sena Uli clocked a time of 4:34.51.

New Ulm finished second in the girls’ team standings with 120 points, followed by Windom Area (105), Cedar Mountain/Comfrey (93), Wabasso (70.5), Worthington (59.5), BOLD (58) and Heron Lake-Okabena (49).

CM/C’s Vishe’ Raab won both the 200 (28.05) and 400 (1:02.43). Cougar teammate Joci Nestande was first in the 100 (13.59).

HL-O’s Cheyenne Schaffer ran a strong race from start to finish and won the 800 (2:35.34) after placing second in the high jump (5-0).

New Ulm had a pair of double winners as Olivia Owens won both the high jump (5-4) and triple jump (31-10), while Sarah Longtin was first in the 100-meter high hurdles (17.44) and the pole vault (9-0).

Windom Area’s Gracie Bucher utilized a terrific finish to the 1,600 (5:51.61), while teammate Delaney Smith was first in the shot put (37-0) and second in the discus (111-4).

Redwood Valley’s Emma Gaffney (discus, 117-10), CM/C’s Sydney Hauger (long jump, 14-4), Wabasso’s Mikayla Salfer (300-meter low hurdles, 52.91) and New Ulm’s Hannah Osborne (3,200, 11:49.43) were other individual winners in the girls’ meet.

New Ulm’s Jordan Hillesheim won the boys’ 100 (11.54) and 200 (23.49), Wabasso’s Colton Taylor was first in the 400 (51.55), Redwood Valley’s Aaron Boyle won the 1,600 (4:59.29) and Windom Area’s John Irwin clocked a winning time of 10:15.26 in the 3,200-meter run.

Irwin anchored the Eagles’ first-place 4x800-meter relay (8:39.29). Isaac Tade (second, 400, 52.89), Nickolas Green (second, 800, 2:13.57) and Evan Wiens (third, pole vault, 9-6) ran Windom’s first three legs.

Windom’s Yanick Tade (pole vault, 11-0), CM/C’s Logan Kelly (triple jump, 39-1), RV’s Jacob Henjum (high jump, 5-10), BOLD’s Evan Peppel (discus, 145-9) and Wabasso’s Myles Zeug (shot put, 44-1) were the other individual first-place finishers, along with Hillesheim --- who won a third gold medal by edging RV’s Logan Josephson, 19-11.5 to 19-11 in the long jump.

Worthington freshman Adam Koller utilized a blazing finishing kick to finish second in the 1,600 (5:01.41) and Trojan teammate Bryce Olsen placed second in the discus (129-3).

Worthington received third-place performances from Kyoo (100, 11.61), Andrew Huber (3,200, 11:04.15) and New Bu (triple jump, 38-4). The Trojans were third in the 4x800 with the team of Nelsen, Huber, Christian Lietz and Joe Reveles (8:56.34). Lietz later placed a close fourth (right behind Huber) in the 3,200 with a time of 11:04.67.

Uli finished third in the girls’ 800, clocked at 2:38.20.

Complete results are available online at athletic.net.