High school roundup: Trojans golf tops Luverne

The Eagles and Cardinals entered extra innings tied 2-2.

Alex Borsgard led off the eighth with a two-base error. Eric Pfeffer bunted him over to third and reached on an infield hit. Noah Kloss singled and drove in Borsgard. Luke Gilbertson reached on an error and Pfeffer scored, and Kobe Lovell walked.

Luverne couldn’t answer in the bottom.

Lovell got the win for the Eagles, while Reisdorfer started and pitched seven innings, allowing five hits and striking out four.

Luverne’s Jaxon Nelson was 2-for-4 with a double and a run.

Windom Area 200 000 03 -- 5 7 2

Luverne 001 010 00 -- 2 5 3

Adrian 3, RRC/W-WG 2

ADRIAN -- Three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning held up for host Adrian in a 3-2 win over Red Rock Central/Westbrook-Walnut Grove in a high school baseball game Tuesday.

Adrian scored after putting runners on first and second base followed by a sacrifice bunt by Zach Hendel. The bunt was picked up and thrown into right field, scoring one. Zack Loosbrock then hit a go-ahead two-run double over the center fielder’s head.

Landon Rogers pitched the last two innings for the Dragons to get the win. Alex Loosbrock started.

Zack Loosbrock and Jake Stamer both had two hits for AHS. Mitchell Wagner rapped a double.

Cole Pankonin had two hits for RRC/W-WG. Taylor Bunting pitched six innings and took the loss.

RRC/W-WG 001 010 0 -- 2 4 1

Adrian 000 030 x -- 3 5 2

MLA/C 6, HL-O 1

MOUNTAIN LAKE -- Levi Stoesz pitched well and also had three hits as Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey defeated Heron Lake-Okabena.

Jacob Suess, Brett Willaby and Dylan Hillesheim each added two hits for the Wolverines (2-4).

Stoesz pitched six innings, allowing two hits, walking four and striking out three. David Volk started and took the loss for Heron Lake-Okabena.

Volk and Ethan Becker had the Wildcats’ hits. Becker’s was a double.

Heron Lake-Okabena 000 100 0 -- 1 2 0

MLA/Comfrey 201 201 x -- 6 11 1

MCC 8, E/SWC 0

EDGERTON -- Behind a three-hit shutout from Matthew Woldt, the Murray County Central Rebels defeated Edgerton/Southwest Christian in a Red Rock Conference game.

Woldt struck out eight in the game.

E/SWC’s Dayne Niemeyer had two of the hits in the game.

MCC’s Kellan Johnson had three hits and drove in three runs, while Justin Bend had two hits and drove in two runs. Brandon Winter had two RBI for the Rebels.

Josh Agresto had four strikeouts in two and two-thirds inning pitched for E/SWC.

Murray County Central 004 202 0 -- 8 7 2

Edgerton/Southwest Christian 000 000 0 -- 0 3 2

SOFTBALL

RRC/W-WG 9, Adrian 8

SANBORN -- Theresa Merrick scored the game-winning run on an error in the bottom of the eighth to push Red Rock Central/Westbrook-Walnut Grove past Adrian Area.

Rachel Kedl was 2-for-4 with 4 RBIs for RRC/W-WG, while Kaitlyn Rindfleisch was 2-for-4 with a triple, and Taylor Price was 3-for-4 with an RBI.

Hannah Stevenson got the win on the mound for RRC/W-WG and struck out 11 batters.

Devin Dreesen was 3-for-4 with a double for Adrian Area, while Autumn Gussing was 2-for-4.

Adrian Area 100 403 00 -- 8 8 4

RRC/W-WG 002 111 31 -- 9 0 4

MLA/C 6, HL-O 3

OKABENA -- A seventh-inning rally fell short for Heron Lake-Okabena as Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey came away with a victory.

The Wolverines led 6-0 going into the bottom of the seventh before the Wildcats scored three runs.

Molly Carnell earned the victory. She allowed one earned run, no walks and struck out six. Faith Kazemba suffered the loss as she allowed four earned runs and struck out five.

Taryn Crocker had a hit and drove in a run for HL-O, which had seven different players have a hit.

Margo Stoesz had three hits and drove in a run for MLA/C, while Jordan Boldt and Hailey Pidde each had two hits and drove in a run.

Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey 121 200 0 -- 6 12 2

Heron Lake-Okabena 000 000 3 -- 3 7 3

St. James at PA

PIPESTONE -- Behind a pair of solid pitching performances, Pipestone Area improved to 6-0 with a sweep of St. James.

In Game 1, Shelby Bloemendaal allowed no earned runs on three hits while striking out 10 in PA’s 5-1 victory.

In the nightcap, Tiffany Evans allowed one run on three hits while walking one and striking out six in a 9-1 win.

In the first game, Logan Winter had two hits, including a double, and drove in a run, while Abby Hollingsworth had a solo home run.

In Game 2, Mandi Miller was 2 for 2 with two home runs and four RBI. Hollingsworth added two hits, while Taylor Nesvold had a hit for the Arrows.

PA is at Redwood Valley on Thursday.

St. James 000 100 0 -- 1 3 2

Pipestone Area 000 113 x -- 5 6 1

---

Pipestone Area 201 202 2 -- 9 5 0

St. James 000 001 0 -- 1 3 3

Windom Area at JCC

JACKSON -- Windom Area swept a doubleheader with Jackson County Central, taking the first game 8-0 and the second 9-8.

Ellie Maricle won Game 1, pitching seven shutout innings and striking out six.

Jordyn Alm was 2-for-4 with two runs and 3 RBIs for the Eagles, while Maurissa Isaacs was 1-for-3 with a run and an RBI.

In Game 2, Alm was 3-for-5 with three runs and an RBI for WA, while Sydney Erickson was 3-for-5 with two runs and an RBI.

Jayni Anderson as 2-for-5 with a run and an RBI for JCC, while Blaney Johnson was 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs, and Jacey Edlin was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run.

Windom Area 310 040 0 -- 8 9 0

Jackson County Central 000 000 0 -- 0 4 0

---

Jackson County Central 012 013 1 - 8 0 3

Windom Area 000 043 2 -- 9 12 4

TENNIS

Luverne 5, Harrisburg, S.D. 2

LUVERNE -- Luverne swept all three doubles and split the singles in a victory over Harrisburg.

“Our doubles teams were all pushed to the limit today,” LHS head coach Greg Antoine said. “We seemed to win the big points that we needed to to win a set or to go on top and put pressure on the other teams.”

At No. 1, Dalton Schoenman and Layne Curtis won 7-5, 6-4. At No. 2, Jim Erickson and Trey Baustian teamed to win 6-2, 6-4. Ethan Thorson and Tyler Fick won 6-1, 3-6, 7-5 at No. 3.

In the singles, Mark Robinson won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2, while Luck Jarchow won 1-6, 7-6 (7-3), 10-8 at No. 4 singles.

GOLF

Worthington at Luverne

LUVERNE -- The Worthington girls golf team continued their hot start to the 2017 year with a narrow victory over Luverne.

Anneke Weg had medalist honors for the Trojans, which finished with a 193 team score. Luverne had a 195.

Worthington’s Bailey Weg had a 48, while McKenna Prunty and Maggie Putnam each had a 52.

Luverne’s Hailey Remme fired a 47, while Madison Crabtree and Anna Huisman each had a 48 and Jenna Zewiske had a 52.

For the boys, the Trojans carded a 158, while Luverne had a 191.

Worthington’s Ben Koepsell had a medalist score of 36, while Jacob Prunty had a 37. Nick Weg carded a 41 and Lucas Boever had a 44.

Luverne was led by Coy Gonnerman and Max Skattum, who each had a 45. Carter Stemper had a 49 and Aleck Schoeneman had a 52.

JCC at Marshall

MARSHALL -- Spencer Ehlers finished with a three-under 33 to win medalist honors and lead Marshall to a victory over Jackson County Central in a boys meet.

The Tigers carded a 160, while JCC had a 164.

The Marshall girls team also came away with a victory, 174 to 208.

Scott Flatebo led the JCC boys wit ha 37, while Jack Brinkman had a 40, Zach Torgerson finished with a 41 and Austin Haar carded a 46.

Marshall’s Ashtyn Eben had a 42 for the medalist score on the girls side.

JCC’s Abby Benson had a 43, while Regan Farmer had a 52 and Julia Bohl carded a 53.

RV at Windom Area

WINDOM -- Connor Josephson had a medalist round of 39 to lead Redwood Valley to a narrow victory over Windom Area in a boys golf meet.

The Cardinals finished with a 179, while Windom Area had a 180.

Tylan Porath had a 43, while Sam Diemer and Jackson Roll each had a 45 for the Eagles. Parker Alvstad and Jacob Cory each fired a 47.

On the girls side, Windom Area’s Hallie Will and Redwood Valley’s Bailey Klause each had a 41 to tie for medalist honors.

Paige Pigman had a 42, Sophia Nelson had a 52 and Allie Ward carded a 59 for the Eagles, who won with a team score of 194. The Cardinals had a 243.

W-WG Triangular

WESTBROOK -- Jack Jorgenson of Westbrook-Walnut Grove carded a 41 for medalist honors in a three-team meet involving the Chargers, Mountain Lake Area and Tracy-Milroy-Balaton.

W-WG’s Avoree Bakken had a 48 to capture girls medalist honors.

The Chargers totaled 173 strokes to win the boys team event, with MLA coming in with a 220. T-M-B was incomplete. Both MLA and T-M-B were incomplete in the girls event.

Andrew Quade (43), Cole Bunting (44) and Tommy Lindstrom (45) were added to the W-WG boys total. For MLA, Dima Hanson had 50, Ryan Pedersen 53, Maleek Stewart 56 and Thomas Reiger 61.

Megan Schmitt had a 56 for the T-M-B girls. Brittany Erickson had 50, Gabi Grams 56 and Halle Steen 60 for the W-WG girls.