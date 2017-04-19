Track and field: Pipestone Area's Neece shines in Slayton

Neece leaped 16-9 to win the long jump by more than 17 inches. On the track, she zipped to victory in both the 100-meter high hurdles (16.62) and the 200-meter dash (28.30). She was joined by America Diaz, Zoe Velde and MacKenzie Haroldson in the 4x200, clocking a time of 1:52.34.

Haroldson finished second in the 200 (28.59) and PA’s Livia Wallace won the 1,600-meter run (5:48.14), helping the Arrows claim the girls team title with 99 points.

Hills-Beaver Creek both the 4x100 and 4x400 relays and the Patriots, who finished second in the girls team standings with 82 points, received individual firsts from Sadie Fuerstenberg (discus, 96-10) and Kourtney Rozeboom (shot put, 35-1).

Cedar Mountain/Springfield/Comfrey was third with 72 points, followed by Tracy-Milroy-Balaton (60), Mountain Lake Area (50), Southwest Christian/Edgerton (43), Fulda (38), Westbrook-Walnut Grove/Red Rock Central (35), Murray County Central (33), Heron Lake-Okabena (32), Adrian (10) and Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (3).

W-WG/RRC’s Ramsey Piotter was a double winner, finishing first in both the 300-meter low hurdles (52.05) and the triple jump (33-0).

MCC’s Nicole Thovson (100, 13.73), CM/S/C’s Vishe’ Raab (400, 1:04.40), HL-O’s Cheyenne Schaffer (800, 2:36.05) and Fulda’s Morgan Gehl (3,200, 12:09.78) also won girls events on the track, while T-M-B’s Taylor Schmidt was first in the pole vault (8-6) and teammate Kendra Ludeman -- the defending Class A state high jump champion -- cleared 5-2 to win that event.

SWC/E’s foursome of Cybil Vander Top, Mikayla Johnson, Miranda Buys and Annika Brands won the 4x800-meter relay (10:43.82). Running the 4x100 for H-BC in a time of 54.45 were Paige Tilstra, Grace Bundesen, Sidney Fick and Tauryn Rauk. H-BC finished the meet with a victory in the 4x400 as Rauk, Tilstra, Fick and Bundesen were clocked at 4:20.41.

MCC’s boys, sparked by a pair of first-place finishes from sophomore sprinter Ethan Swanson and a long jump victory by senior Garhok Gatchay, racked up 110.75 points for a team victory, 13 points better than PA’s second-place total of 97.75.

R-T-R was third with 66 points, followed by W-WG/RRC (50), SWC/E (44), H-BC (40.25), CM/S/C (35.75), Harris-Lake Park (29.5), Ellsworth (22), T-M-B (19), Adrian (17) and Fulda and MLA (each with 13 points).

Swanson clocked winning times of 11.73 and 24.04, while Gatchay (19-4) and Swanson (19-0) gave the Rebels 18 points with a 1-2 performance in the long jump.

W-WG/RRC’s Nathan Runck, CM/S/C’s Logan Kelly and PA’s Justin Kooiman were each double boys winners. Runck won both the 1,600 (4:51.79) and 3,200 (10:54.07), while Kelly was first in the 400 (54.28) and the triple jump (39-7). Kooiman won the two hurdle races, clocking a time of 16.26 in the 110 highs and running the 300 intermediates in 42.91.

H-BC’s Zach Scholten (high jump, 5-10), W-WG/RRC’s Koua Vang (pole vault, 12-6), PA’s Sy Strangeland (discus, 114-4), MLA’s Hunter Dahna (shot put, 42-6) and SWC/E’s Parker Kooiman (800, 2:12.28) also won boys individual events.

R-T-R (Garrett Kern, Chris Muecke, Jayden Strand and Tate Thooft) ran a winning time of 46.88 in the 4x100 and the other three relays were all won by Pipestone Area. The foursome of Trevor Locher, Tyl Woelber, Kooiman and Carter Nesvold ran the 4x200 (1:36.97). Woelber, Nesvold, Lucas Griebel and Devin Tinklenberg raced the 4x400 (3:38.04). Griebel, Matthew Kennedy, Isaac Berg and Tinklenberg were clocked at 8:55.79 in the 4x800.

Complete results are available on athletic.net.