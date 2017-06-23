Legion baseball: Post 5 falls twice at Alexandria tournament

Worthington jumped out early with two runs in the first against Elk River. But ER took the lead with a three-run third and added on with two in the sixth and two in the seventh.

“We were pretty evenly matched, I thought,” Worthington head coach Tim Gaul said. “We had a couple errors that cost us some runs. The deficit went from two to four because of a couple miscues. When you’re playing a team that is equal to you or maybe even more talented, you can’t give them extra runs on errors.”

Easton Sauerbrei started the game on the mound for Post 5, throwing five innings and striking out four. Tyler Linder came in to finish the game, walking one in two innings.

Sauerbrei drove in two of Worthington’s three runs as he went 3-for-3 with a sac fly and 2 RBIs. Eli Gaul had two hits.

Post 5 again jumped out to an early lead against Wayzata with two runs in the top of the first, but its highly-ranked foe was unfazed. Wayzata answered with three runs in the bottom of the first and added to the lead throughout the game.

“Wayzata’s phenomenal,” coach Gaul said. “They’re very, very good. We started off ok and they obviously didn’t get rattled. We played good baseball against them. They’re rated No. 1 in Minnesota, so that’s a tough team to compete with.”

Linder drove in Tucker Sorenson for the first run of the game, and Eli Gaul drove in Logan Huisman with a sacrifice fly. Sorenson reached on an error and Huisman hit a single -- one of Worthington’s two hits. Eli Gaul had the other.

Post 5 completes tournament pool play today at 1 p.m. against Detroit Lakes and will play in a consolation game on Sunday at either 9 a.m. or 11 a.m.

Elk River 003 002 2 -- 7 9 3

Worthington 200 01 0 -- 3 9 4

---

Worthington 200 000 0 -- 2 2 0

Wayzata 322 010 x -- 10 8 3