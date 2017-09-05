Prep volleyball: Solid serving helps JCC beat Worthington

“We practice spot serving basically every single practice,” JCC head coach Deidre Wierson said. “We really have been working on just different change-ups with our serve. Whether we’re hitting a float serve or a jump serve or a topspin serve, hitting a seam, short or deep, we really strategize on that because it can really throw teams off and put them out of system. It really worked well for us tonight.”

Game scores were 25-12, 25-14 and 25-10.

“I was really proud of our girls for getting them out of system to be able to put that into our advantage for their offense,” Wierson said. “So whether we got a free ball or if they weren’t in system enough to get a decent set on to their hitter, it helped us out as well all around, defensively and even our offense.”

The Huskies finished with 13 ace serves and four errors. The Trojans, meanwhile, had no ace serves and 11 errors.

“That’s something that we knew coming in that we needed to do well, and we just didn’t do it tonight. We’ll have to regroup and we know that’s something we can fix, so we feel positive about that,” WHS head coach Jessica Hogan said. “We just didn’t serve aggressively. We didn’t take a breath and didn’t take our time back there. We know that we need to do better. We had been serving pretty well, but tonight wasn’t our night. We’ll hopefully improve that for Thursday.”

Molly Brinkman (11 digs) led the JCC attack with five ace serves. Alaina Wolff (10 kills) added three aces, while Emily Paplow and Tiara Menke each had two. Eighth-grader Sadie Voss added seven kills, while Lauren Murphy had 24 set assists.

The first game was even throughout, with the Huskies holding an 8-7 lead. However, JCC went on a 12-2 run -- aided by three aces from Brinkman -- to put the game out of reach. Game 2 followed the same script as a kill by Worthington’s Nyamer Diew had WHS within two points, 6-4. The Huskies scored 15 of the next 20 points to lead 21-9. Diew had a pair of blocks and a kill to give the Trojans momentum late, but they couldn’t overcome the deficit.

“We just have to string those together longer and we have to be more consistent against good teams that aren’t going to make a lot of errors,” Hogan said. “It was a good learning experience for a fast-paced, big-time match for a lot of our inexperienced players. They will definitely use this and learn from it and get better.”

The Huskies used a 12-0 run in the middle of Game 3 to take the set and the match.

“We still have a lot to work on as far as our free-ball plays or whether we’re working on running our quick offense or pushing the ball into a corner,” Wierson said. “I’m happy with where we’re at, but I’m definitely happy to see that we need to work on a few of our faults too.”

JCC (5-0) is at New Ulm Thursday, while the Trojans (3-2) host Windom Area.

“We knew it was going to be a big week coming in,” Hogan said. “We’re just focused on ourselves. We’re trying to keep getting better everyday. Thursday will be another tough test, but we’re looking to improve our showing from tonight into Thursday.”