Prep sports roundup: WHS boys soccer team wins easily

Behind two goals and three assists from Edwin Hernandez, the Trojans left Marshall still undefeated, while handing the Tigers their first loss this year.

Hernandez scored two in the first 11 minutes. Victor Alvarez assisted on his first goal and Tony Martinez had the second assist.

Jon Keodouangsy scored in the 12th minute on an assist from Hernandez as WHS opened up a 3-0 lead early.

“For me, I feel good because for the first 40 minutes of the first half, our guys played well,” WHS head coach Smitty Ektnitphong said. “The ball connected and the ball was distributed really well. I think when we put in the first three goals, it sent out a statement.”

Guadalupe Padilla Garcia scored his first goal of the season on an assist from Hernandez, pushing the lead to 4-0.

“I think today we controlled the midfield, Victory Alvarez and Anthony Euceda, those two guys managed the game really well, giving a chance to Edwin and Jon to be able to do some damage up front,” Ektnitphong said. “Jon being Jon and Edwin being Edwin, they do what the team asked them to do by scoring goals.”

The Tigers added a goal in the final minute of the first half.

However, any momentum MHS took into halftime was quickly squashed. Keodouangsy scored twice more early -- with one assist from Alvarez and one from Hernandez -- before Kevin Gutierrez scored an unassisted goal.

The Tigers scored three times in the final 15 minutes.

Worthington (5-0) is at Southwest Christian on Thursday.

Worthington 4 3 -- 7Marshall 1 3 -- 4

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Sophomore Emme Schmitz made some nifty saves in goal for the Worthington girls Tuesday night, but the Trojans weren’t able to withstand Sioux Falls Christian in a 10-0 defeat.

The Trojans weren’t helped in their efforts by the fact that they played their first game on turf.

“They were not used to the speed of it,” said head coach Emily Ahlquist.

Sioux Falls Christian outscored Worthington 7-0 in the first half and 3-0 in the second. The Trojans did better in the second half when they learned to anticipate better on the turf. Their movement improved, said the coach.

Schmitz made many great saves, Ahlquist said, on a night where experiments were under way putting girls in new positions.

Worthington 0 0 -- 0SF Christian 7 3 -- 10

LAMBERTON -- A strong kill game by Porsha Porath and a solid kill and blocking game by Maurissa Isaacs led the Windom Eagles to a 3-0 victory over host Red Rock Central.

“Windom blocked really well tonight,” said RRC head coach Sara Arfsten. “They shut us down a fair amount.”

Hannah DeCock had six kills and Nicole Schroepfer five for the Falcons. Kennedi Janssen was booked for 14 set assists. Haley Simonson had 16 digs.

Janssen was 12-for-12 at the service line with one ace, and teammate Kaitlyn Rindfleisch was 7-for-7 with one ace.

WESTBROOK -- Grace Woelber went 23-for-27 at the serving line with six aces, adding 20 set assists and 13 digs to help Westbrook-Walnut Grove to a three-game victory over Springfield. Game scores were 25-22, 25-20 and 25-22.

Gracie Wahl was 12-for-12 serving with two aces and teammate Talitha Horkey was 11-for-12 with two aces.

Horkey led the Chargers with eight kills, and she also had a solo block. Brittany Erickson had seven kills while Camryn Bunting contributed six kills and a solo block.

Emma Wahl had 23 digs for W-WG.

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton had its way with host Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, winning 25-10, 25-14 and 25-14.

Sydney Lanoue accounted for 15 kills and Evelyn Dolan had nine. Dolan also had five serving aces.

Kaylee Kirk and Cassidy Smith had 13 and 11 digs, respectively.

HILLS -- Host Hills-Beaver Creek swept Ellsworth in three games on scores of 25-13, 25-11 and 25-14.

For Ellsworth, Ashlyn Meester had four kills while Devin Dreesen and Mattie Domeyer both had one. Sierra Smith had two ace serves and Kallie Chapa had one.

No statistics were available for Hills-Beaver Creek.

LAKE PARK -- Blake Gunderson made 10 kills and Taylor Meyer had nine as Harris-Lake Park defeated Akron-Westfield. Game scores were 25-19, 25-16 and 25-19.

Madison Brevik had 22 assists for the winners.