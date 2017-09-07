The Eagles won on scores of 25-16, 25-9 and 25-23.

The Trojans fought hard in the third game to win it and extend the proceedings, but though they came close, they ultimately succumbed. Despite the setback, however, head coach Jessica Hogan said the team improved from its 3-0 loss to Jackson County Central two days earlier.

Neither is Windom Area where it wants to be at this stage of the season, but senior hitter Porsha Porath was pleased that her team was able to hold off the determined Trojans in Game Three.

“Overall, we just had to pick up our game,” she said.

In a previous early-season match -- and loss -- against an outstanding Tracy-Milroy-Balaton team, WAHS head coach Ron Wendorff said he was disappointed in his players’ energy level. High energy is always sought in volleyball. It’s infectious.

“We’ve been struggling to find the energy in the beginning. But we’ve been working on it in practice a lot. I guess it’s just going to take a little longer for us this year,” said Porath.

Wendorff says he oversees a contest during practice time where the two nets vie to be the loudest.

“We try to bring energy to the gym every day. We reward the girls for bringing in a lot of energy and bringing in enthusiasm. We always need to come out and play the game in the right way. And it’s a work in progress,” Wendorff explained. “I heard a good coach say one day, ‘A loud gym is a good gym.’”

Thursday night, both teams struggled early with inconsistent court coverage, but Eagle hitters Porath and Katelyn Nichols began heating up midway through. A Maurissa Isaacs ace tip gave the visitors their 25th point.

Windom Area moved to an 11-5 lead in the second game with a Victoria Christoffer untouched ace. The Eagles’ superior scrambling -- their ability to keep errant bounces from hitting the floor -- paid dividends. A Porath push-hit accounted for the 24th point and a Porath hard untouched ace hit accounted for the 25th.

In the third game, Porath and Nichols got on the offensive early but the Trojans responded with a strong blocking effort paced mainly by Anneke Weg and Emma Thuringer. Solid net play by Nyamer Diew and Madisyn Huisman helped give Worthington an 18-16 lead. But the Eagles finally prevailed as Nichols put up a tip block on a Diew spike attempt for the winning point.

Isaacs put 12 of 13 serves in play for four aces, and Windom Area teammate Paige Pigman was 9-for-10 with one ace. Nichols had three solo blocks and eight kills. Porath finished with 15 kills and Christoffer added nine. Becca Hacker and Halle Jackson had 18 set assists apiece. Emily Steen had eight digs.

For Worthington, Weg was 8-for-10 serving with seven points and Stephie Bauman was 10-for-10 with four points. Diew had five kills, Huisman four and Thuringer three. Weg added 11 set assists, seven digs and four blocks. Payton Sauerbrei had seven digs and Sophie Wietzema had three blocks.

“We had a lot of things that we wanted to improve on after our last loss. I think we took some good steps toward that against a good team,” said Hogan. “We were starting to find our rhythm a little bit as a team.”

To improve more, she said WHS had to “be more consistent and, along with that, we need to work on staying aggressive and improving our ball control.

“I think serve receiving was one of the bright spots (against Windom Area), she said.”