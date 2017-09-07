Thursday prep sports roundup: Trojan tennis team dominates

“We had another incredible match,” Marquardt said. “It was great competition, a beautiful night and the girls played outstanding. I’m so excited for all of our girls, but mostly the seniors. This is going to provide fuel for the team to work even harder in practice.”

At No. 1 singles, Anna Kill won 6-3, 7-5. Kelly Newman won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2 singles, while Jamie Newman won 7-5, 6-3 at No. 3. Brittin Fauskee completed the sweep with a 6-2, 6-4 victory at No. 4.

The doubles team of Maggie Putnam and Chloe Bents won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1. Jasmine Riley and Cynthia Salksavath won 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles, while Kessey Aljets and Catalina Nguyen teamed for a 6-2, 6-1 victory at No. 3 doubles.

WHS was just as successful in the exhibition matches as Calah Riley and Madison Johnson teamed for an 8-5 victory. Riley and Claudia Canas also won a doubles match 8-1, 8-1, while McKenna Prunty and Cindy Hernandez won 8-6. Johnson also earned a victory in a singles match.

LUVERNE -- Luverne won all four singles and then all three doubles to earn a sweep over Marshall.

“Our singles really did a nice job today,” LHS head coach Greg Antoine said. “All of them kept the ball in play and then took advantage of their opponent when the opportunity opened up.”

At No. 1 singles, Sam Pierce won 6-0, 6-1, while Joci Oye won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 singles.

Carissa Cunningham won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3 singles, and Elise Jarchow won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 4.

In doubles, Emilie Bartels and Riley Severtson won 6-1, 3-6, 10-6 at No. 1. At No. 2, Roz Oye and Ainslie Robinson won 6-3, 6-1, while the team of Mela Jarchow and Lauren Ver Steeg won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 3 doubles.

“Roz and Ainslie played together for the first time this year and did well,” Antoine said. “They both are pretty aggressive players and they make a very nice doubles team.”

The Cardinal (7-2-1) are home twice next week, against Worthington Tuesday and Pipestone Area Thursday.

EDGERTON -- Heron Lake-Okabena lost the first two games against Red Rock Conference foe Edgerton.

But then the Wildcats made a run, winning the last three games to earn the five-set victory.

Game scores were 22-25, 22-25, 25-15, 25-11 and 15-9.

Sam Freking had a solid night serving for the Wildcats (2-1). She was 21-for-24 serving with nine aces. Jessica VanWesten was 21-for-25 serving with six aces. She also added 14 digs.

Tessla Crowell had 30 set assists for HL-O. Kiana Leighty had a team-best 14 kills and 26 digs, while Hailey Liepold had 11 kills.

Courtney Fey was 18-for-20 serving with five aces to lead Edgerton (1-2). She also had 35 set assists. Chynna Berning was a perfect 16-for-16 serving with an ace. She also had 11 kills. Lauren Sankey added nine kills and 23 digs, while Maren Schaap had a team-best 26 digs.

The Wildcats are at the Southwest Challenge this weekend before hosting Windom Area Monday night. The Flying Dutchmen are at the Luverne tournament on Saturday.

LUVERNE -- After falling behind 2-0 in a Big South Conference match, Luverne rallied to win the final three sets to earn the victory.

Game scores were 20-25, 22-25, 25-17, 25-23 and 15-7.

Lexi Ferrell led Luverne with 22 kills and 32 digs to go with a 20 for 20 serving night, while Greta Ahrendt had 12 kills, two solo blocks and one block assist. Gracie Bosch added 18 digs. Mallory Thorson was 20-for-20 serving with three aces and had three solo blocks.

Sierra Schmuck and Tacey Baustian had 14 set assists.

The Cardinals (4-0) host a tournament this weekend and Hills-Beaver Creek on Tuesday.

FULDA -- Westbrook-Walnut Grove won the first two sets against Fulda and was in line for a sweep.

But the Raiders had a different idea, as they won the next two games to force a match-deciding fifth game.

The Chargers came out with a victory to take the five-set match.

Game scores were 26-24, 25-23, 21-25, 19-25 and 15-7.

Grace Woelber was 16-for-18 serving with five aces to go with 38 set assists and 19 digs.

Emma Wahl was 16-for-16 serving with an ace and had 20 digs.

Brittany Erickson led the Chargers (3-0) with 12 kills, while Camryn Bunting and Talitha Horkey each finished with nine kills. Bunting had two solo block and two block assists.

ADRIAN -- Hills-Beaver Creek earned a sweep over Adrian in a Red Rock Conference volleyball match.

Game scores were 25-13, 25-20 and 25-15.

Miah Kunkel had 10 kills and 12 digs for the Dragons, while Kasie Tweet added 26 set assists and 11 digs. Lexi Slater had eight kills and nine digs, while Paige Bullerman added six kills for Adrian.

The Dragons are at the Westbrook-Walnut Grove tournament on Saturday.

TRACY -- Sydney Lanoue drilled 15 kills to lead Tracy-Milroy-Balaton to a 25-8, 25-11, 25-16 triumph over Central Minnesota Christian.

Samantha Edwards had six kills for the winners. Cassidy Smith had 16 set assists and five digs. Kaylee Kirk had six digs.

EDGERTON -- After losing their first three matches of the season, Edgerton Southwest Christian won its Red Rock Conference opener with a 25-12, 25-23, 25-21 win over Red Rock Central.

Jazlyn Prins had 11 kills and 12 digs and Brooklyn DeKam had 13 kills, six blocks and 14 digs for the Eagles. Bella Niemeyer contributed 13 kills and seven blocks. And Olivia Veldkamp had 16 set assists.

Hannah DeCock had six kills and three blocks for RRC, and teammate Nicole Schroepfer had four kills and 11 digs. Kennedi Janssen was credited with 12 set assists, and Haley Simonson had 12 digs.

ELLSWORTH -- Mountain Lake Area defeated Ellsworth in three, 25-14, 25-23 and 25-17.

Marta and Margo Stoesz led the way for the Wolverines with excellent play at the net.

For Ellsworth, Madyson Domeyer had three service points while Devin Dreesen had four kills and Ashlyn Meester three kills.

FAIRMONT -- It wasn’t the outcome they were hoping for, but the Worthington Trojans are making strides.

“It was the best we’ve played so far,” WHS head coach Emily Ahlquist said. “It’s exciting.”

WHS found itself trailing 6-0 at halftime, but tightened the defense in the second half and limited the Cardinal offense.

“(Goalie) Emme (Schmitz) had an incredible game,” Ahlquist said.

For WHS, the goal was to continue to fight throughout the entire game, and that was accomplished, according to Ahlquist. So much, that an opposing fan commented on the girls’ hustle until the final whistle.

“We stayed positive the entire game, hustled and gave 100 percent,” Ahlquist said. “That’s the kind of stuff we can be proud of. No matter what the score is, they are giving it everything they have.”

Brooke Hunwardsen had four goals for the Cardinals, while Joni Becker added three goals. Abby DeWitt had a pair of goals for Fairmont, who scored a goal off a penalty kick in the game.

Worthington hosts Mankato Loyola on Saturday.

Worthington 0 0 -- 0

Fairmont 6 3 -- 9

EDGERTON -- Victor Alvarez scored a pair of goals and added an assist, while Anthony Euceda and Kevin Gutierrez each contributed a goal and assist to help the unbeaten Trojans (6-0) get past the Eagles (1-1) in a non-conference matchup.

Alvarez scored the game's first goal at the 18-mark of the first half on a pass from Euceda, and WHS would take that 1-0 edge into the intermission.

"The game played pretty tight in the first half," Trojans head coach Smitty Ektnitphong explained. "They pushed six or seven guys back to defend our offensive attack. At times it was crowded, and I think our players were sometimes impatient."

The WHS struck quicker -- and more frequently -- in the second 40 minutes. Alvarez put a kick in the net five minutes into the second following a feed from Gutierrez to make it 2-0, and Euceda netted a goal on a pass from Alvarez to make it 3-0 just one minute later.

Southwest Minnesota Christian converted on a penalty kick with seven minutes left in the contest, beating backup goalie Ben Lopez to make it 3-1. Gutierrez, though, would answer with an unassisted tally with five minutes remaining to ice the affair.

"What Southwest Christian did to us with their defensive scheme, combined with our impatience, made it to difficult to score," Ektnitphong said. "But the game changed in the second half, and our players started passing the ball a little better and we had better better shot selection. ... We began to understand the look will be there, the shot will be there, we just have to be selective on what shot we want to take."

Worthington also got solid defense from Octavia Loza and starting goalie Sander Diaz, who was relieved with 15 minutes left in the second half.

The Trojans play their next match on Saturday at Mankato Loyola.

WHS 1 3 - 4

SWC 0 1 - 1