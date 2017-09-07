Cross country: Huber wins in Tracy

Huber won the kick by a tenth of a second, notching a winning time of 17:49.3 over the 5,000-meter course, while Henning -- who held the lead several times -- was clocked at 17:49.4.

“It was close all the way, I know that,” said WHS head coach Cory Smidt. “The lead changed hands between those two guys quite a few times.”

Huber’s performance, along with Worthington’s exceptional depth and balance, gave the Trojans another impressive team title in the varsity boys’ meet.

Earlier, Murray County Central/Fulda freshman Morgan Gehl, Minnesota’s fifth-ranked Class A cross country runner, cruised to a convincing 30-second victory in the varsity girls’ race over the same 5,000-meter course. Gehl’s time was 19:50.8, while Canby’s Grace Drietz (20:20.3) was second, finishing 53 seconds ahead of teammate McKenzie Ruether’s third-place time of 21:13.4.

While the leaders were well spread out in the girls’ meet, the individual competition up front was much closer in the boys’ race.

In the chase for the team title, however, Canby’s girls were a clear winner with 51 points (2-3-13-16-17), while Redwood Valley gave Worthington a strong challenge for the boys’ first-place trophy.

The Cardinals put three runners among the top eight, scoring on team places 4-5-7-15-27 for a total of 58 points.

The Trojans had seven runners enter the chute before Redwood’s fifth guy and that tremendous balance (1-3-12-13-17) gave Worthington a low score of 46 points.

Eight days earlier (Aug. 30), the Trojans won Mountain Lake’s Paul Metcalf Invitational with a similar score of 48 points.

MCC/F finished third in the boys’ standings, among 12 complete teams, with a total of 103 points (9-11-23-24-36), followed by Canby (125), Windom Area (139), BOLD (192), Pipestone Area (193), Lakeview (198), Springfield (204), Sleepy Eye Unified (241), MACCRAY (266) and Ellsworth (327). Adrian, T-M-B and Wabasso were each incomplete.

Springfield sophomore Mitchell Buerkle finished third individually (17:57.7) and Worthington sophomore Adam Koller was fourth with his time of 18:09.5.

Backing up the strong lead-run efforts of Huber and Koller for the Trojans were senior Jacob Prunty (13th, 12, 18:48.8), freshman Jordan Melendez (15th, 13, 18:56.8) and junior Tad Stewart (19th, 17, 19:03.3), while junior Blaine Doeden (21st, 19, 19:17.5) and senior Jackson Bonnett (24th, 22, 19:20.8) also finished ahead of Redwood Valley’s fifth runner.

“We had great balance, again,” summed up Smidt. “These kids work extremely hard and push each other.”

The Trojans ran without sophomore Christian Lietz (illness), who was Worthington’s lead runner at Mountain Lake.

Other area runners finishing among the first 20 included Windom freshman Cameron Alm (seventh, 18:30.5), Windom sophomore Patrick Green (ninth, 18:31.7), MCC/F sophomore Justin Clarke (10th, 18:37.0), MCC/F junior Nathan Everson (12th, 18:46.4), T-M-B sophomore Sawyer Schwartz (14th, 18:49.7) and Pipestone junior Matthew Dulas (16th, 18:57.5).

A pair of young Worthington runners ran impressive winning times at Tracy as eighth-grader Jose Reveles finished first in the 4,000-meter junior varsity race (15:45) and seventh-grader Mikele Walu (7:15) was the winner of the 2,000-meter junior high race.

Sophomore Sena Uli paced the Worthington girls with a fine fifth-place finish with a time of 21:28.7, leading the Trojans to fourth-place in the team standings.

Redwood Valley (107) and MCC/F (111) were second and third, respectively, while Worthington (119) and Southwest Christian (120) were a close fourth and fifth. Sleepy Eye (153) won the sixth-runner tiebreaker over Windom (153) for sixth, followed by Springfield (166), BOLD (190) and Adrian (209). There were five incomplete girls’ teams.

After Gehl and Uli, Adrian sophomore Moriah Bullerman was the next highest individual finisher, placing seventh overall with a time of 21:55.9.

Other area runners among the top 20 were T-M-B senior Sarita Hook (ninth, 22:04.7), T-M-B sophomore Brook Christian (10th, 22:06.8), PA senior Angel Martens (11th, 22:13.8), SWC freshman Mikayla Johnson (12th, 22:14.8), PA freshman America Diaz (22:23.2) and Windom freshman Gracie Bucher (17th, 22:26.5).

Senior Jessica Darling was Worthington’s second runner (21st overall, 14th team scoring) with a time of 22:38.8. Completing the scoring for the Trojans were freshman Maranda Thier (32nd, 22, 23:56.1), eighth-grader Jenna Hoffman (35th, 24, 24:04.8) and freshman Liz Spiegelhoff (64th, 53, 26:42.5). Worthington’s sixth and seventh runners were sophomore Hailey Cauwels (71st, 59, 27:55.5) and freshman Brynne White (72nd, 60, 27:57.0).

“Sena ran a great race up front, finishing among the medalists,” summed up Smidt. “Jessica had a real nice race and so did Maranda and Jenna. The girls are steadily improving, which is good to see.”

Many of the same teams compete in the Marshall Invitational Monday.