Prep football: JCC upends Luverne

JCC scored twice in the first half to lead 14-0 at halftime. Quarterback Rudy Voss hit Keaton Storm on an 11-yard scoring strike for the first touchdown in the first quarter, then VanWesten found paydirt in the second quarter on a 10-yard carry.

Neither team scored in the third stanza.

Luverne scored its only touchdown in the fourth quarter when Colby Crabtree passed to Charles Reisch on a 16-yard connection. A 2-point conversion pass from Crabtree to Reisch made the score 14-8.

But Jackson County Central scored three more times to end all hope for the Cards. Zachary Neal ran one in from 16 yards before VanWesten tallied his second TD on a 25-yard run. For good measure, Bradley Buhl scored from 5 yards out with 2:12 remaining in the game.

Jackson County Central, a state tournament team last year, defeated Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 34-8 in its season opener. Luverne lost to Maple River in its first 2017 contest.

On Friday, JCC rushed for a total of 258 yards compared to Luverne’s 63. Neal finished with 51 yards on 10 carries. Declan Beers led LHS with 32 yards on 17 totes.

About the only thing the Huskies didn’t do well was avoid penalties -- they were whistled for 11 for 75 yards.

JCC 7 7 0 20 -- 34Luverne 0 0 0 8 -- 8