Football roundup: Swanson paces MCC

Swanson only had six carries on the night, but picked up 139 yards and hit paydirt on runs of 13, seven and 61 yards. His fumble-recovery TD went for 72 yards and helped MCC build a 33-0 halftime cushion.

Zach Aanenson was also a key offensive contributor for the Rebels, carrying 16 times for 101 yards and scoring twice (from seven and five yards out, respectively). MCC had strong games on the defensive side from Noah Boerboom, who had 14 tackles as well as an interception, and Matt Woldt, who recorded 11 tackles.

Derek Scheffler paced Springfield on offense by connecting on 11-of-18 passes for 153 yards. He threw for two TDs and and also tossed a pair of interceptions for the Tigers (0-2).

MCC will play its homecoming game next Friday against Sleepy Eye Public.

MCC 7 27 6 0 -- 40Springfield 0 0 6 15 -- 20

R-T-R 44, HL-O 6

HERON LAKE -- Russell-Tyler-Ruthton scored four touchdowns in the first quarter and stymied Heron Lake’s offense most of the night as they rolled to a victory over the Wildcats.

R-T-R quarterback Cooper Hansen finished 8-of-17 passing for 98 yards, including four touchdown passes. Jonah Johnson was on the receiving end of two of those scoring plays and also rushed for touchdown. Westin Kirk ran for one Knight touchdown, while both Carter Hansen and Jake Fischer caught touchdowns passes for R-T-R.

Freshman quarterback Eli Fest scored HL-O’s fourth-quarter touchdown on a six-yard scamper, two plays after connecting with sophomore Eli Becker on a 39-yard pass completion. Fest finished six-of-nine passing for 88 yards and also rushed 10 times for 44 yards.

Freshman back Matt Madsen had a 20-yard run for the Wildcats and senior all-purpose player Ethan Becker caught two passes for 24 yards. Seniors Malaki Walker (six) and Wyatt Schumacher (five) were HL-O’s leading tacklers.

The Wildcats (0-2) travel to Fulda Friday night for its next game.

R-T-R 30 8 6 0 -- 44HL-O 0 0 0 6 -- 6

TRACY -- Tracy-Milroy-Balaton defeated Adrian led by the passing and running of Nash Mayer, who completed 9 of 16 passes for 114 yards and rushed 13 times for 42 yards.

Mayer also threw for two touchdowns, hooking up with Matt Timmerman on a 30-yard scoring strike and finding Moses Dolan in the fourth quarter.

T-M-B teammate Jake Byrne scored on a 1-yard run and Dolan ran another one in from 31 yards.

Both of Adrian’s touchdowns came from Brandon Schnoor on carries of 3 and 1 yard.

Ryan Wieneke led the Dragons offensively with 97 yards rushing on 14 carries. He also completed 5 of 14 passes for 91 yards and an interception. Landon Rogers made 14 tackles on defense for AHS.

Adrian was penalized six times for 90 yards.

Adrian 0 7 0 6 -- 13T-M-B 14 0 8 8 -- 30

RENVILLE -- Edgerton/Ellsworth went back to its roots on Friday, rushing for 342 yards on 61 carries in a one-sided win over Renville County West. The Flying Dutchmen led 38-7 at halftime.

Tannan Groen scored two touchdowns for E/E on a 10-yard run and a 31-yard interception return. Landon Buckridge threw for two scores, the first 24 yards to Trey Gilbertson and the second to Gilbertson again from 20 yards away.

Carl Haag scored on a 7-yard run, Jeffrey Swenson scored on a 3-yard run and Buckridge scored on a 1-yard carry.

Swenson finished with 25 carries for 113 yards. Haag gained 90 on 11 carries and Groen carried 12 times for 55 yards.

Renville County West had just 13 rushing yards through the first three quarters.

E/E 12 26 8 0 -- 46Renville County West 7 0 0 15 -- 22

W-WG 42, MACCRAY 34

CLARA CITY --- Westbrook-Walnut Grove opened up a 34-14 lead on the MACCRAY Wolverines after three quarters.

Leading the Chargers was a 23-of-32 passing performance for 249 yards by junior quarterback Anthony Ross, who connected with his brother, Nathan eight times for 97 yards, including a 42-yard touchdown toss.

Andrew Quade ran for three W-WG touchdowns (five, five and 14) as he churned out 137 yards on the ground on 25 carries. Kyle Kuehl added 112 rushing yards on 21 carries.

Kuehl finished with a team-leading 13 tackles and also intercepted a pass. Jace Paplow (eight) and Chris Vande Kieft (seven) combined for 15 tackles for the Chargers, who held the Wolverines to 84 yards on the ground on 24 rush attempts.

Quade caught seven passes for 96 yards and Kuehl --- who rushed for a pair of touchdowns (two and 24) --- had four catches for 32 yards. Jake Kleven intercepted a pass for W-WG, which is 2-0 and plays R-T-R next Friday.

W-WG 6 8 20 8 -- 42 MACCRAY 0 14 0 20 -- 34

PA 40, WA 14

PIPESTONE -- Pipestone Area scored a trio of second-quarter touchdowns and took a 26-7 lead into intermission as the Arrows defeated Windom Area.

Jordan Baatz rushed for 170 yards on 19 carries to lead PA’s ground attack, while Tyl Woelber racked up 332 yards on seven kickoff returns. Woelber intercepted a pass and ran it back 35 yards for the game’s first touchdown.

Garrett Ploeger rushed for 44 yards for the Arrows and scored two touchdowns, while Baatz, Isaiah Byrnes and Braden Rieck each crossed the goal line once for PA.

Ploeger also had a 25-yard return after intercepting a pass.

PA’s Cody Thompson completed seven-of-10 passes for 91 yards, including two TD passes.

Wyatt Minion, who gained over 100 yards rushing for the Eagles, scored on a 22-yard run for Windom in the fourth quarter. Windom’s first TD came on a 17-yard pass play from Luke Gilbertson to Zach Wormstadt in the second quarter.

WA 0 7 0 7 --- 14

PA 6 20 14 0 --- 40

Emmetsburg 70, S-O 37

EMMETSBURG, Iowa -- Scoring 34 points in the first quarter, Emmetsburg took command early against Sibley-Ocheyedan.

The Generals, however, held the Midgets scoreless in the second quarter and outscored their hosts 16-15 in the third.

Freshman Beau Jenness had six tackles for the Generals in that third quarter and finished with a team-leading total of 14. Austin Kruger (seven) and Trey Schuck (six) combined for 13 tackles, while Colin Nasers and Cole Newman each had five tackles for S-O.

No offense statistics were available at press time for the Generals.

S-O 13 0 16 8 -- 37 Emmetsburg 34 0 15 21 -- 70

RSM 58, H-LP 32

LAKE PARK, Iowa --- Harris-Lake Park rallied to within five points (37-32) of Remsen St. Mary’s early in the third quarter, but visitors took control after that and scored the game’s final 21 points, giving the Wolves their first loss of the season.

Bryce Perkins was 11-of-26 passing for H-LP, including two touchdown passes each to Dalton Nicks (five catches for 115 yards) and Bret Sohn (three catches for 82 yards).

Nicks also scored on a 71-yard kickoff return for the Wolves, who were led on the ground by Perkins (19 carries for 62 yards).

Remsen St. Mary’s intercepted three passes in the game and recovered a key fumble when H-LP was moving the ball with a chance to take the lead midway through the third quarter.

RSM 22 15 7 14 -- 58 H-LP 20 6 6 0 -- 32