Prep volleyball: W-WG plays solid in own tournament

Six teams participated, including Fulda, Springfield, Dawson-Boyd and Adrian.

Grace Woelber led Westbrook-Walnut Grove at the serving line over the weekend, putting 52 of 54 serves in play for nine aces. Teammate Talitha Horkey was 32-for-33 with seven aces and Halle Steen was 36-for-38 with five aces.

Brittany Erickson had 19 kills for the Chargers while Kelsey DeSmith and Camryn Bunting both had 17.

Emma Wahl had 39 digs and Woelber had 66 set assists.

Southwest Challenge

MARSHALL -- Sydney Lanoue continued her outstanding net game Saturday for Tracy-Milroy-Balaton at the Southwest Challenge in Marshall, drilling 17 kills in a 2-1 victory over Waconia.

T-M-B won the match 25-16, 26-28, 15-4.

Kaylee Kirk had three service aces and nine digs for the Panthers and Cassidy Smith had 33 set assists with eight digs.