H-BC football player recovering from traumatic neck injury

Bass was playing defense from his safety position when, with about 80 seconds remaining in the game, he made a tackle on a Wolverine ball carrier. As a result, he broke his C5 and C6 vertebrae in his neck. Late that same night, Bass underwent surgery to fix the broken vertebrae, and as of Monday afternoon an official from the school said he is “progressing.”

On a Pray for Trenton Facebook page, it was reported that surgery went well and there is hope that he will eventually make a full recovery. The website said Trenton, son of Jeff and Missy Bass of Hills, was able to move his arms after surgery, and he had feeling in most of his fingers. There was no feeling, however, from the breastbone down on his torso.