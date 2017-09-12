The Drill: MCC's Aanenson is a leader

Before the season began, head coach Patrick Freeman described his 5-10, 190-pound dynamo -- who rushed for more than 1,000 yards as a junior -- as “the heartbeat” of the team. And he wasn’t just talking about Aanenson’s on-field production. A hard worker and a weight room fixture, the MCC back showed leadership in the off-season by coaxing his teammates to follow his example.

The Globe spoke with Aanenson recently for “The Drill,” coaxing responses about his senior football season, the hopes of the new Rebels, and more. The video can be seen at www.dglobe.com.

Here’s a sample of the interview:

QUESTION: What kind of a runner are you?

ANSWER: “When I run the ball, when I run up the middle, I try to get as much yards as possible no matter how many guys are on me. I call myself a beast sometimes. But when I run to the outside, I know you need speed there and I try to work my moves on the outside more than on the inside.”

Q: How have you improved as a football player? And what goals have you set for yourself this fall?

A: “I know we had a great season last year, but I always try to improve. And if I can get better every year, you know, I’m still climbing but I haven’t reached that peak yet.”

Q: Do you have a favorite memory from last year’s season?

A: “From last year’s season my favorite memory was the Adrian game in the section playoffs. I remember it being really hot, but we pulled through that overtime. It was really exciting hearing those fans. … Winning that game was unbelievable.”

(Murray County Central defeated higher-seeded Adrian 27-26 in overtime at Southwest Minnesota State University to qualify for the state tournament).