Tuesday sports roundup: Luverne tennis team plays sharp

Two of the doubles matches were hard-fought affairs. The Cardinals’ Emilie Bartels and Riley Severtson gave up nine games in a 6-4, 7-5 victory over Worthington’s Jasmine Riley and Claudia Canas at No. 1. And at No. 3, Mela Jarchow and Kacie Kracht had a tough time with Worthington’s Chloe Bentz and Maggie Putnam, winning 6-7 (4-7), 6-3, 6-4.

At No. 2 doubles, Cards Roz Oye and Elise Jarchow beat the Trojans’ Kassy Aljets and Cataline Nguyen 6-1, 6-2.

Sam Pierce topped Worthington’s Anna Kill 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 singles. Joci Oye beat Kelly Newman 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 singles. Carissa Cunningham was a 6-2, 6-2 winner over the Trojans’ Jamie Newman at No. 3, and at No. 4 Ainslie Robinson topped Brittin Fauskee 6-0, 6-1.

“Our singles once again really played well as a group. They were very patient today,” said LHS head coach Greg Antoine.

ST.PETER -- Jon Keodouangsy scored twice and Sander Diaz and Ben Lopez combined for a shutout as Worthington remained undefeated with a victory over St. Peter.

Keodouangsy scored in the eighth minute with an assist from Tony Martinez. He then scored in the 12th minute with an assist from Edwin Hernandez.

WHS took a 3-0 lead into halftime as Anthony Euceda scored from 18 yards out, with an assist from Hernandez.

Hernandez then scored in the second half with an assist from Victor Alvarez.

The Trojans (8-0) host New Ulm on Thursday.

Worthington 3 1 -- 4St. Peter 0 0 -- 0

FULDA -- Camryn Baumhoefner had 16 kills and was a perfect 13-for-13 serving with three aces to lead Fulda to a sweep over Springfield.

Game scores were 25-17, 25-17 and 25-14.

Emily Schroer led the Raiders with 30 set assists, while McKenzie Evers had seven kills and four digs. Evany Luna had six kills and six digs.

Fulda is at Mountain Lake Area on Tuesday.

WINDOM -- Windom Area took out Westbrook-Walnut Grove on scores of 25-16, 25-10 and 25-11 as Maurissa Isaacs collected 13 kills.

Porsha Porath was 15-for-15 serving, with four aces, and also had 10 assists. Halle Jackson was 12-for-12 with two aces. Katelyn Nichols had three solo blocks and two assists. Becca Hacker had 21 set assists.

For Westbrook-Walnut Grove, Halle Steen was 7-for-9 serving with three aces. Kelsey DeSmith and Talitha Horkey had three kills apiece. Emma Wahl had 10 digs, Grace Woelber nine set assists and Brittany Erickson two solo blocks.

TRACY -- Sydney Lanoue recorded 26 kills in just three games as Tracy-Milroy-Balaton swept Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 25-22, 25-20 and 25-19.

Evelyn Dolan added 10 kills. Cassidy Smith had 45 set assists and 13 digs.

LUVERNE -- Lexi Farrel had 27 kills, 16 digs and three solo blocks to help Luverne trip Hills-Beaver Creek 23-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-23.

Gracie Bosch had 18 digs and Sierra Schmuck 29 set assists. Tacey Baustian added 27 assists.

Bosch was 18-for-20 serving with an ace and Schmuck was 16-for-16.

Greta Ahrendt had 16 kills for the 8-1 Cardinals.

LAMBERTON -- Cedar Mountain/Comfrey beat Red Rock Central in three games, 25-22, 25-16 and 26-24.

Kennedy Janssen was 12-for-14 serving with four aces for RRC, and she also had 13 set assists and 11 digs. Teammate Kyra Osland was 13-for-13 serving with one ace.

Hannah DeCock had 10 kills and Kierra Highby five. DeCock also had one solo block and two block assists, and Vanessa Kedl added two block assists. The Falcons’ Haley Simonson led the team with 32 digs. Bianca Weis had 11.