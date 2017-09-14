Girls tennis: Trojans fight hard, lose to St. James Area

“We played another strong team and played great with 2 and 3 singles. We went three hours and 10 minutes. (No.) 2 singles almost went to a third set. Very happy with our play. We just came up a little short,” said WHS head coach Mike Marquardt in an email about Thursday’s match with St. James Area.

St. James Area prevailed as a team, 6-1.

Worthington’s victory came at No. 3 singles as Claudia Canas defeated St. James’ Abby Bright 6-7, 6-4, 7-5. At No. 2 singles, Worthington’s Kelly Newman gave the Saints’ Ellie Becker all she could handle before succumbing 2-6, 6-7.

At No. 1 singles, St. James Area’s Renata Hernandez outplayed the Trojans’ Anna Kill 6-0, 6-2. And at No. 4 singles, the Saints’ Luci Kulseth was a 6-1, 6-4 winner over Maggie Putnam.

The visitors’ No. 1 doubles team of Jaelyn Haler and Hannah Loewen prevailed over Worthington’s Jasmine Riley and Kessey Aljets 6-1, 6-1. At No. 2 doubles, Miranda Tetzloff and Clare Lepp won 6-4, 6-0 over Jamie Newman and Brittin Fauskee. And at No. 3 doubles, Gabby Trapero and Noel Westcott beat Chloe Bents and Catalina Nguyen 6-1, 6-1.

LUVERNE -- Head coach Greg Antoine was pleased with his entire lineup in Thursday’s girls tennis match.

The Cardinals won all seven spots in a sweep over Pipestone Area.

“This was the best effort I have seen from all seven spots at the same time in a long time,” Antoine said. “It was truly a team effort.”

At No. 1 singles, Sam Pierce won 6-3, 6-2 against Lauren Lapthorn. At No. 2, Joci Oye won 7-5, 5-7, 6-3 against Paige Ahrendt. Carissa Cunningham won 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 over Hannah Berg at No. 3 singles, while Ainslie Robinson won 6-2, 6-1 against Olivia Lapthorn at No. 4 singles.

The No. 1 doubles team of Emilie Bartels and Riley Severtson won 7-5, 6-0 over Paige Morgan and Aspen Schelhaas. Roz Oye and Elise Jarchow teamed at No. 2 doubles for a 6-7 (5-7), 7-5, 6-2 win over Carmen Skyberg and Adrianna Johnson. Mela Jarchow and Lauren Ver Steeg won 6-7 (1-7), 6-3, 7-5 against Courtney Kanthak and Maciah Lorang at No. 3 doubles.

“We did a lot of things in the match we talked about and worked on in practice,” Antoine said. “Our first serves were pretty efficient today. We had a lot of soft little winners where we just found the open spot and hit it there. It was just a great team effort and a really big win for the Luverne girls tennis team.”

The Cardinals, who improve to 9-2-1 this season, are at St. James on Tuesday and Redwood Valley on Thursday.