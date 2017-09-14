Girls tennis: Trojans fight hard, lose to St. James Area
WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Trojans girls tennis team isn’t collecting a lot of wins lately, but at least with the caliber of teams the girls are going up against, they’re receiving some valuable experience.
“We played another strong team and played great with 2 and 3 singles. We went three hours and 10 minutes. (No.) 2 singles almost went to a third set. Very happy with our play. We just came up a little short,” said WHS head coach Mike Marquardt in an email about Thursday’s match with St. James Area.
St. James Area prevailed as a team, 6-1.
Worthington’s victory came at No. 3 singles as Claudia Canas defeated St. James’ Abby Bright 6-7, 6-4, 7-5. At No. 2 singles, Worthington’s Kelly Newman gave the Saints’ Ellie Becker all she could handle before succumbing 2-6, 6-7.
At No. 1 singles, St. James Area’s Renata Hernandez outplayed the Trojans’ Anna Kill 6-0, 6-2. And at No. 4 singles, the Saints’ Luci Kulseth was a 6-1, 6-4 winner over Maggie Putnam.
The visitors’ No. 1 doubles team of Jaelyn Haler and Hannah Loewen prevailed over Worthington’s Jasmine Riley and Kessey Aljets 6-1, 6-1. At No. 2 doubles, Miranda Tetzloff and Clare Lepp won 6-4, 6-0 over Jamie Newman and Brittin Fauskee. And at No. 3 doubles, Gabby Trapero and Noel Westcott beat Chloe Bents and Catalina Nguyen 6-1, 6-1.Luverne 7, Pipestone Area 0
LUVERNE -- Head coach Greg Antoine was pleased with his entire lineup in Thursday’s girls tennis match.
The Cardinals won all seven spots in a sweep over Pipestone Area.
“This was the best effort I have seen from all seven spots at the same time in a long time,” Antoine said. “It was truly a team effort.”
At No. 1 singles, Sam Pierce won 6-3, 6-2 against Lauren Lapthorn. At No. 2, Joci Oye won 7-5, 5-7, 6-3 against Paige Ahrendt. Carissa Cunningham won 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 over Hannah Berg at No. 3 singles, while Ainslie Robinson won 6-2, 6-1 against Olivia Lapthorn at No. 4 singles.
The No. 1 doubles team of Emilie Bartels and Riley Severtson won 7-5, 6-0 over Paige Morgan and Aspen Schelhaas. Roz Oye and Elise Jarchow teamed at No. 2 doubles for a 6-7 (5-7), 7-5, 6-2 win over Carmen Skyberg and Adrianna Johnson. Mela Jarchow and Lauren Ver Steeg won 6-7 (1-7), 6-3, 7-5 against Courtney Kanthak and Maciah Lorang at No. 3 doubles.
“We did a lot of things in the match we talked about and worked on in practice,” Antoine said. “Our first serves were pretty efficient today. We had a lot of soft little winners where we just found the open spot and hit it there. It was just a great team effort and a really big win for the Luverne girls tennis team.”
The Cardinals, who improve to 9-2-1 this season, are at St. James on Tuesday and Redwood Valley on Thursday.