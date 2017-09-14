Thursday prep roundup: Tweet helps lift Adrian in volleyball

Scores were 23-25, 25-19, 25-16 and 26-24.

Lexi Slater had 10 kills and put all 12 of her serves in play for the Dragons, and Avery Balster added seven kills. Miah Kunkel had nine kills and five blocks, and Rylie Hokeness had nine kills and was 15-for-17 serving with three aces.

Adrian improved to 9-4 with the win.

Brittany Erickson had nine kills to lead W-WG. Teammate Emma Wahl had 13 digs and Kelsey DeSmith had 11. Grace Woelber was credited with 18 set assists and Camryn Bunting made two blocks.

At the serving line, DeSmith was 11-for-11 with one ace, Talitha Horkey was 17-for-19 with three aces and Woelber was 16-for-18 with three aces.

WINDOM -- Windom Area moved to 7-1 and Pipestone Area fell to 8-3 as the host Eagles prevailed 25-17, 13-25, 25-16, 25-19.

Porsha Porath had 20 kills and was 16-for-16 serving for Windom Area. Becca Hacker had six kills and Maurissa Isaacs added five. Hacker had 25 set assists. Emily Steen had 15 digs and Halle Jackson 10.

“The difference in the match was the blocking,” said WAHS coach Ron Wendorff.

Katelyn Nichols had six solo blocks and eight assists, Hacker had four solos and five assists, and Isaacs had five solos and two assists.

OKABENA -- Jessica VanWesten and Anna Volk were perfect at the serving line as Heron Lake-Okabena put away the Panthers in three. Scores were 25-9, 25-8 and 25-17.

VanWesten was 21-for-21 with four aces and Volk was 14-for-14 with four aces.

Tessla Crowell had 18 set assists. Kiana Leighty had 13 kills. Sam Freking was credited with 11 digs while Jessica Van Westen had nine and Volk eight.

HL-O is 4-6.

Devin Dreesen had four kills and two blocks for Ellsworth, while Sierra Smith had two blocks, a kill and an ace serve. Morgan Dreesen and Madyson Bixby each had an ace serve. Ashlyn Meester and Kendra DeBeer each had a block for the Panthers, who are at Southwest Christian on Thursday.

MINNEOTA -- Sydney Lanoue had 28 kills and Evelyn Dolan added 16 as Tracy-Milroy-Balaton won a four-set match against Minneota.

Game scores were 25-13, 21-25, 25-18 and 25-21.

Sidney Karbo had eight kills and Samantha Edwards added seven for the Panthers. Kaylee Kirk had a team-best 29 digs, while Lanoue charted 19 and Cassidy Smith finished with 17. Smith also had a team-best 45 set assists. Dolan had seven blocks.

MOUNTAIN LAKE -- Murray County Central defeated Mountain Lake Area 25-7, 25-18, 25-18.

Elise Rohrer threw down 12 kills and teammate Alyssa Groves had seven for the Rebels. Riley Schmitz had four ace serves.

Danielle Kuball and Tori Wieneke had 18 and 15 set assists, respectively.

MARSHALL -- Marshall handed Luverne just its second loss this season with a Big South Conference sweep.

Game scores were 25-13, 25-23 and 25-23.

Lexi Ferrell had 11 kills and five solo blocks for the Cardinals, while Greta Ahrendt had five kills and two solo blocks.

Gracie Bosch led Luverne with 15 digs, while Ferrell added 13.

Tacey Baustian was 11-for-11 serving and finished with 12 set assists. Sierra Schmuck had 13 set assists, while Mallory Thorson was 10-for-12 serving.

Luverne (8-2) is at the Jackson County Central tournament on Saturday and then will host JCC on Thursday.

LAMBERTON -- Nicole Schroepfer filled the stat sheet for Red Rock Central in a five-set victory.

Schroepfer was 25-for-25 serving with an ace to go with 16 digs. She also had six kills and three block assists for the Falcons, who won 17-25, 25-14, 25-14, 16-25 and 16-14.

Kierra Highby had seven kills and three block assists, while Hannah DeCock had six kills and three block assists. Kennedi Janssen had four ace serves, four kills and 13 set assists, while Kyra Osland added nine set assists. Haley Simonson added 27 digs. Katelyn Rogotzke had five kills, while Vanessa Kedl had three block assists.

Edgerton was led by Maren Schaap, who was 19-for-19 serving with two aces. She added 16 digs.

Chynna Berning was 15-for-16 serving. She also had a team-high nine kills and charted 16 digs.

Madison Heard had seven kills, while Paetyn Smit had three blocks. Courtney Fey had 34 set assists and Lauren Sankey finished with 23 digs for the Flying Dutchmen.

RRC (2-4) is at the Jackson County Central Tournament on Saturday.

JACKSON -- Alaina Wolff had 21 kills to go with 15 digs and three ace serves to lead Jackson County Central to a Big South Conference victory over Redwood Valley.

Game scores were 25-22, 25-19, 23-25 and 25-13.

Molly Brinkman had 30 digs and an ace serve for the Huskies, who improve to 8-0 this season. Emily Paplow was 19-for-20 serving with four aces and finished with eight digs. Lauren Murphy had 31 set assists, four kills, 12 digs and two ace serves, while Sadie Voss was 18-for-19 serving with five digs and five kills. Hailey Handevidt had four kills and three blocks and teammate Melissa Brandt finished with nine digs.

JCC will host the 12-team JCC Carolyn Hummel Invitational on Saturday.

NEW ULM -- Three players scored two goals for New Ulm to lead the Eagles to a victory over Worthington.

Jessica Moellenhoff, Elle Cooper and Elise Webb each had two goals for New Ulm, which led 4-0 at halftime.

New Ulm added five goals in the second half for the victory.

The Trojans host Tea (S.D.) on Monday and are home on Tuesday against Fairmont for “Meet the Trojans Night.”

Worthington 0 0 -- 0

New Ulm 4 5 -- 9