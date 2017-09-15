Prep football roundup: RRC trims H-BC

Both teams entered the game undefeated, but RRC came away with a 28-20 win.

Hansen carried the ball 44 times for 130 yards, including a six-yard touchdown.

Marsh completed six-of-12 passes for 145 yards, including a pair of long TD strikes (61 yards and 71 yards) to Stavnes, a sophomore wide receiver, who finished with three catches for 134 yards.

Brady Rasmussen intercepted two H-BC passes and caught a six-yard touchdown pass from Marsh.

Friday’s game was played with much emotion on the H-BC side. In the Patriots’ previous game, running back Trenton Bass suffered a serious neck injury.

RRC 14 14 0 0 -- 28H-BC 6 6 0 8 -- 20

EDGERTON -- Landon Buckridge scored the game-tying touchdown with 57 seconds remaining and Jeffrey Swenson ran in the two-point conversion to seal the Edgerton/Ellsworth victory over Mountain Lake Area.

Abraham Stoesz was a one-man wrecking crew for the Wolverines. He had a 20-yard touchdown pass to Drake Harder, a nine-yard pass for a score to Weston Osland and had touchdown runs of four yards and 16 yards.

E/E’s Nick Paulsen had a one-yard touchdown run and Buckridge scored from three yards out in the first quarter. Swenson added a touchdown run in the second quarter.

Stoesz was 12-for-24 passing for 190 yards and had nine rushes for 78 yards. Harder had four receptions for 86 yards.

Jaden Bloemendaal led the Flying Dutchmen with 141 yards rushing on 22 carries, Paulsen had 123 yards and Swenson had 73.

E/E (2-1) hosts Heron Lake-Okabena Friday.

MLA 8 12 0 6 -- 26E/E 14 6 0 8 --28

WINDOM -- Senior running back Wyatt Minion rushed for three touchdowns to lead Windom Area to a big win over Martin County West. He scored first on a 65-yard run, then added a 20-yard score and a 53-yard TD.

For the game, Minion gained 229 yards on 21 carries.

“He’s been a pretty solid option for us in all three games, in both the running and the passing game,” said WAHS head coach Bobby Elwell. “He hits the hole very well. He reads his blocks well and is very athletic.”

Windom Area’s final score was on a 10-yard pass from Luke Gilbertson to Zach Wormstadt. Gilbertson finished with 29 yards passing while completing five of eight aerials.

Both teams ran the football well. Windom Area had 35 attempts for 270 yards and Martin County West ran 49 times for 240.

Thai Risk scored both of Martin County West’s touchdowns and gained 197 yards on 35 carries by himself.

MC West 0 6 0 6 -- 12Windom Area 7 7 13 0 -- 27

REDWOOD VALLEY -- In a battle of Cardinals, Redwood Valley out-gained Luverne 407 yards to 172 en route to a convincing victory, moving to 3-0 on the season while dropping LHS to 0-3.

Redwood Valley led 29-6 at halftime.

Senior quarterback Mitchell Irlbeck threw for two touchdowns and ran for two. He accounted for the game’s first touchdown in the first quarter on an 8-yard hookup to Cole Woodford, adding a 7-yard scoring run in the same period before running for a 10-yard score before halftime. In the third quarter, he passed to Woodford again for a 31-yard scoring strike.

Luverne scored in the first quarter on a 2-yard Ben Serie run. The visitors scored the game’s last TD on a 2-yard run by Kane Weston.

Redwood Falls rushed for 196 yards in the game, compared to Luverne’s 87.

Luverne 6 0 0 6 -- 12Redwood Valley 14 15 7 0 -- 36

TYLER -- Kyle Kuehl had himself a day. The senior running back rushed 20 times for 128 yards and scored four touchdowns as Westbrook-Walnut Grove won a battle of 2-0 teams with a victory over Russell-Tyler-Ruthton.

Kuehl scored on carries of 1, 2, 50 and 18-yard carries. He scored on a 2-point conversion run after the second touchdown and his final TD was with 1:30 to go in the game -- all but clinching the victory. He also made 10 tackles and intercepted two passes on defense.

The game was tied 14-14 at halftime.

Westin Kirk on a 49-yard reception and Kyle Fischer on a 42-yard reception accounted for R-T-R’s scores.

Andrew Quade led W-WG ball carriers with 207 yards on 29 carries. Quarterback Anthony Ross completed five of nine passes for 30 yards.

Quade made nine tackles on defense and teammate Jace Paplow made eight.

W-WG 6 8 6 6 -- 26R-T-R 6 8 0 0 -- 14

SLAYTON -- Moving to 3-0 on the season, Murray County Central overcame a 16-15 deficit after three quarters and prevailed over Sleepy Eye.

Ethan Swanson scored four touchdowns. He ran back a kick for a score, then carried for a 5-yard running TD, then carried into the end zone again from 4.

The winning score came with 3:42 remaining in the fourth quarter as Blake Schmitz passed to Swanson from 19 yards out.

MCC’s first score was tallied via safety.

Zach Aanenson ran 27 times for 96 yards for MCC. Landon Strong carried 23 times for 107 yards for Sleepy Eye.

Sleepy Eye rushed for 189 yards in the game compared to MCC’s 99, but the Rebels passed for 91 compared to Sleepy Eye’s 54. The visitors were penalized eight times for 49 yards. MCC was penalized twice for 25.

Sleepy Eye 8 0 8 6 -- 22MCC 15 0 0 12 -- 27

FULDA -- In a game which had electrifying long runs and well-executed drives, the Fulda Raiders prevailed with a 10-point win over Heron Lake-Okabena.

Fulda junior quarterback enjoyed a stellar all-around night for the Raiders, rushing for three touchdowns and completing 12-of-18 passes for 165 yards. He also intercepted a pass and finished with a team-leading 13 tackles.

After HL-O scored the game’s first touchdown on a six-yard run by freshman quarterback Eli Fest, the Raiders overcame a pair of penalties and capped a 52-yard drive with a touchdown plunge by Dalton Slinger and a two-point conversion pass from Spittle to Noah Salentiny.

Spittle later found Leighton Gehl with a 38-yard pass completion and finished off the drive with his first six-pointer.

HL-O’s Ethan Becker (nine carries for 77 yards) scored on a 40-yard run for the Wildcats on the last play of the second quarter, slicing Fulda’s halftime lead to 14-12.

In an exciting third quarter, Fulda put 16 points on the board, highlighted by an 85-yard kickoff return for a TD by sophomore Tyler Madison after Fest had tossed a 17-yard touchdown to Hunter Lubben.

Fest (8-of-17 for 152 yards) later fired a perfect pass to Becker for a 69-yard touchdown as the Wildcats came within four points, 30-26, early in the fourth quarter.

Fulda responded with another fine drive, behind a steady dose of Leighton Gehl (11 carries for 98 yards), capped by Slinger’s three-yard TD burst.

HL-O 6 6 6 8 -- 26Fulda 8 6 16 6 -- 36

JACKSON -- In a game which featured nearly equal yardage, the visiting Blue Earth Area Buccaneers were able to score three touchdowns, while holding Jackson County Central to a single six-pointer.

The Huskies scored their lone touchdown on a six-yard run by sophomore quarterback Rudy Voss in the third quarter after sophomore defensive back Parker Benda intercepted a BEA pass and returned the ball 32 yards to the Buccaneer 26-yard line.

JCC finished with 106 yards rushing on 30 carries, led by Jacob Tvinnereim’s 41 yards on seven attempts. Keeton Storm caught a pair of passes for 40 yards from Voss who was 11-of-27 passing for 105 yards.

The Huskies fumbled three times and lost the ball each time, while the Bucs fumbled four times but recovered twice themselves. BEA, which rushed for 134 yards and passed for 136, scored on a pair of one-yard runs by Zach Buseman (23 carries for 83 yards) and a 22-yard scamper by Joe Schavey.

JCC (2-1) plays at Martin County West Friday.

BEA 0 12 6 0 -- 18JCC 0 0 6 0 -- 6

ADRIAN -- An 18-point fourth quarter propelled Springfield past Adrian.

Ryan Wieneke had two rushing touchdowns for the Dragons -- both from 2 yards out.

Landon Rogers scored on a 25-yard run for Adrian.

Wieneke finished with 14 carries for 77 yards, while Rogers had 12 carries for 59 yards.

Defensively, Nick Harder had 12 tackles and a sack, while Dakota John had 11 tackles and two sacks. Trace Kremin had an interceptions for Adrian (0-3), which is at Sleepy Eye on Friday.

Springfield 0 7 6 18 -- 31Adrian 7 7 7 0 -- 21

ROYAL, Iowa -- Bryce Perkins threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more as Harris-Lake Park defeated Clay Central-Everly.

Perkins had touchdown runs of six yards and one yard and passes of 31 yards and 13 yards. The 31-yard strike went to Bret Sohn, while the 13-yard pass went to Lucas Gunderson. Gunderson also added a one-yard touchdown, while Edgar Tapia had a nine-yard touchdown run.

The Wolves’ return game was an advantage all night, as five returns went for more than 20 yards, including a 45-yard punt return by Dylan Meyer for a touchdown.

Perking was 10-for-13 passing for 159 yards and two scores, while Soh had four receptions for 64 yards. Meyer had 75 yards rushing on six carries.

Defensively, the Wolves held CC-E to 19 total yards.

H-LP (3-1) hosts West Bend-Mallard on Sept. 29.

H-LP 28 7 6 6 -- 47CC-E 0 0 0 0 -- 0

SIBLEY, Iowa -- Preston Marco accounted for four touchdowns as Sibley-Ocheyedan snapped a seven-game losing streak with a one-point victory over Okoboji.

Marco was 11-for-16 passing with 156 yards and two scores, while adding 104 yards on 21 carries and two touchdowns.

Colvin Jenness had a 30-yard touchdown reception, while Mitchell Paca had a 32-yard touchdown reception.

Jagger Johnson finished with seven receptions for 88 yards.

Bert Ortiz had 13 carries for 100 yards for the Generals.

S-O is at Unity Christian Friday.

Okoboji 7 13 0 6 -- 26Sibley-Ocheyedan 6 13 0 8 -- 27