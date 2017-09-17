The Cardinals bested Schaeffer Academy 25-21, 22-25, 15-13, Montevideo 14-25, 25-14, 15-11, Heron Lake-Okabena 12-25, 25-20, 15-9 and Jackson County Central 29-27, 26-24.

Lexi Farrell recorded 45 kills to pace the Luverne offense. She also had 11 solo blocks and was 29-for-29 at the service line with three aces.

Greta Ahrendt had 25 kills and 10 blocks. Sierra Schmuck had 53 set assists and was 32-for-32 serving with four aces. And Tacey Baustian had 46 set assists.

The Worthington Trojans placed third in the tournament. WHS beat Martin County West 2-1 (26-24, 16-25, 15-12) and Red Rock Central 2-0 (25-19, 25-22) in pool play. In the championship bracket, the Trojans lost 0-2 to Jackson County Central (21-25, 21-25). In the third-place match, WHS defeated Heron Lake-Okabena 2-1 (16-25, 25-18, 16-14).

Anneke Weg was 46-for-47 serving with 29 points and seven aces. Payton Sauerbrei was 39-for-42 for 22 points and two aces. And Cassidy Bruns was 29-for-31 serving with 18 points and three aces.

Nyamer Diew had 23 kills, Emma Thuringer 17, Madisyn Huisman and Sophie Weitzema 12 apiece, and Weg 10.

Weg also had 50 set assists. Sauerbrei had 27 digs while Stephie Bauman had 23. Thuringer made 16 blocks and Weitzema nine.

Worthington is now 7-4 on the season and will host Red Rock Central on Monday. Fans are encouraged to wear pink in support of Dig Pink night sponsored by Sanford Health.

Harris-Lake Park won the Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire Tournament by winning all four of its Saturday matchups.

The Wolves beat West Bend-Mallard twice on scores of 21-16, 21-15, and 21-16, 21-16. They also defeated GTRA 18-21, 24-22, 16-14, and West Hancock 21-10, 21-6.

Madison Brevik served for nine aces and Blake Gunderson served for five. Gunderson put down 17 kills and Taylor Meyer had two solo blocks.

Harris-Lake Park is 10-4 on the season.