But that year has arrived. On Friday, the 2-1 Huskies and the 2-1 Eagles are getting together in Windom. The Eagles appear to be on the rise. The Huskies are coming off their first loss of the season, an 18-6 setback to Blue Earth Area.

“In my five years here I think this is the first time we have, on paper at least, a chance to match up with them,” said WAHS head coach Bob Elwell on Tuesday.

That said, Elwell is under no illusions. Jackson County Central, ranked No. 5 in Minnesota Class 3A prior to the BEA showdown, knows how to win and wins most of the time. Elwell said his team’s biggest challenge will probably be with the Huskies’ size and physicality.

History, of course, is also on JCC’s side. JCC beat Windom Area 49-13 last year and 58-21 the year before.

This time, the Eagles have a legitimate rushing attack that is impressing fans and opponents alike. Senior running back Wyatt Minion carried 21 times for 229 yards last week in a 27-12 victory over Martin County West.

In other intriguing high school football matchups Friday, Worthington travels to St. Peter for the Saints’ homecoming, Pipestone Area is at Luverne and Westbrook-Walnut Grove is at Hills-Beaver Creek.

Worthington (0-3) has struggled on offense this year, but in spite of Friday’s 56-0 loss to Marshall, there are signs that things may be starting to come together. Head coach Gene Lais was pleased with the Trojans’ effort in that game, and even more pleased that his players were not cowed by a Tiger outfit that has manhandled three opponents in three fall contests.

St. Peter (1-2) is coming off a 24-14 loss to Belle Plaine. Saints quarterback Wyatt Olson completed 20 of 46 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns in that game and will face a WHS team that has been inconsistent in pass coverage. Belle Plaine’s Marcus Walsh gained 258 yards rushing on 44 carries against St. Peter.

Pipestone Area and Luverne renew one of southwest Minnesota’s oldest and best rivalries. But the teams are, thus far, going in opposite directions. PA is 3-0. Luverne is 0-3.

Luverne won last year’s meeting, 23-6.

In the Red Rock Conference, 3-0 Westbrook-Walnut Grove meets 2-1 Hills-Beaver Creek. H-BC is coming off a 28-20 loss to a very good Red Rock Central team, its first game played since two-way senior starter Trenton Bass was lost to a serious neck injury. In W-WG’s last game, a 26-14 victory over Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, Kyle Kuehl rushed for 128 yards and four touchdowns while chiming in with 10 tackles and two pass interceptions on defense.