Cross country: LQPV/DB wins in Madison

Freetly ran the 5,000-meter course -- where the Section 3A Meet will be held Oct. 26 -- in a time of 16:56.61, finishing nearly a full minute ahead of sophomore teammate Mike Kvaal (17:52.87) as the Eagles took the top two places.

Earlier, LQPV/D-B senior Jordyn Sterud claimed a 31-second victory in the varsity girls’ race over the same course, leading the Eagles to the team title with 48 points (1-3-9-16-19).

Luverne, the state’s seventh-ranked Class A girls’ team, finished a solid second with 75 points (2-7-11-24-31), while Milbank, S.D. was third with 87 points.

Luverne freshman Regan Feit paced the Cardinals with a second-place time of 21:07.26, while junior Gabrielle Ferrell finished eighth overall (seventh in the team scoring) with her time 22:29.68. Luverne’s third finisher was freshman Cassie Flanagan (12th, 11), clocked at 22:56.19.

Pipestone Area, paced by the fifth-place performance of senior Angel Martens (22:00.60), finished fourth in the team standings with 110 points, while Southwest Minnesota Christian/Edgerton was fifth (110) and Murray County Central/Fulda was seventh (151).

Other area girls who finished among the top 20 included SWMC/E freshman Mikayla Johnson (ninth, 22:35.68), MCC/F eighth-grader Ryanna Schreirer (13th, 22:59.86), PA junior Jonna Strasser (14th, 23:00.75), SWMC/E senior Annika Brands (15th, 23:07.78), SWMC/E junior Audra Homandberg (16th, 23:13.83) and PA freshman America Diaz (19th, 23:22.27).

LQPV/D-B, ranked fifth in the state among Class A boys’ teams, tallied an impressive winning total of 33 points (1-2-5-12-13), well ahead of Montevideo (90) and Redwood Valley (98).

MCC/F’s boys were fourth with 102 points, while Luverne was a close fifth (103), PA was seventh (175) and SWMC/E was 10th with 276 points.

Area boys who finished in the top 20 were MCC/F sophomore Justin Clarke (seventh, 18:42.85), Luverne junior Austin Winter (eighth, 18:44.13), Luverne junior Shane Berning (11th, 19:00.68), MCC/F junior Nathan Everson (12th, 19:08.05), PA junior Matthew Dulas (16th, 19:13.74) and Luverne sophomore Brayden Tofteland (20th, 19:24.42).