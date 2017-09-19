Tuesday prep roundup: WHS boys soccer team rolls on

“Every time you get a chance to play against Mankato West, it’s always going to be a good game,” WHS head coach Smitty Ektnitphong said. “They haven’t won a game, but we didn’t take them lightly. It was a tough challenge. I think our offense was kind of having trouble in the first 25 minutes or so.”

WHS had opportunities to score in the first half, but couldn’t break through for a goal.

“I was disappointed with the 0-0 tie,” Ektnitphong said. “I thought we had a number of chances to finish them in the first 10 minutes, but it wasn’t meant to be.”

But the second half was a different story. Edwin Hernandez scored in the 64th minute with an assist from Jon Keodouangsy. Hernandez then scored a minute later with an assist from Kevin Gutierrez. Keodouangsy capped the scoring in the 73rd minute with an assist from Victor Alvarez.

“In the second half, we started to do much better,” Ektnitphong said. “Edwin and Jon had a lot of good looks and finally we broke the scoreless tie in the 64th minute. For me, it’s better sooner than later I suppose.”

The Trojans finished with 16 shots, while WHS goalie Sander Diaz stopped all six shots he saw.

“I have to say a lot of good things about our defense,” Ektnitphong said. “Eh Kyoo, Octavio (Loza), Chris (Cerda) and Jesus Bahena and Sander, they did a wonderful job at the beginning of the game, even though our offense was struggling in the first half. They did it again in the second half, they shut down Mankato West and gave the ball right back to our midfield and forward to do the damage, which they did.”

Worthington hosts Marshall -- which trails WHS by a game in the conference -- Thursday night.

Worthington 0 3 -- 3Mankato West 0 0 -- 0

ADRIAN -- Red Rock Central won its second match in as many days with a sweep over Adrian.

A night after a five-set come-from-behind victory at Worthington, the Falcons defeated the Dragons 28-26, 25-19 and 25-13.

Kennedi Janssen filled the stat sheet for the Falcons (6-6, 2-1). She had 19 set assists, two block assists, two ace serves and 14 digs. Nicole Schroepfer led RRC with nine kills, while Kierra Highby had eight kills and three block assists. Hannah DeCock finished with six kills, while Haley Simonson had 14 digs. Katelyn Rogotzke was 19-for-19 serving with three aces.

Paige Bullerman finished with eight kills for Adrian, while Mayssa Tweet had 20 set assists. Miah Kunkel was 13-for-13 serving to go with six kills. Rylie Hokeness was 12-for-13 serving with an ace.

The Dragons (9-5, 1-2) are at Heron Lake-Okabena on Thursday, while RRC hosts Mountain Lake Area the same night.

HILLS -- Heron Lake-Okabena won the first set in a Red Rock Conference match, but Hills-Beaver Creek rallied to win the next three to earn the victory.

Game scores were 21-25, 25-16, 29-27 and 25-16.

Tessla Crowell was 15-for-15 serving with four aces. She also had 34 set assists. Kiana Leighty was 18-for-18 serving with two aces. She also had nine kills and 21 digs. Hailey Liepold had 13 kills and two block assists, while Madison Ruesch had eight kills and two solo blocks. Sam Freking finished with 18 digs for the Wildcats (6-9, 2-1).

RENVILLE -- Tracy-Milroy-Balaton had 15 ace serves and only one error in a sweep over Renville County West.

Game scores were 25-13, 25-11 and 25-11.

Sidney Karbo had four aces serves for the Panthers, while Evelyn Dolan and Sydney Lanoue each finished with three aces.

Lanoue had 13 kills, Dolan finished with nine, while Karbo and Samantha Edwards each had five. Cassidy Smith finished with 32 set assists. Kaylee Kirk and Lanoue each had 13 digs.

MOUNTAIN LAKE -- Camryn Baumhoefner amassed 12 kills, five digs and three ace serves to help Fulda defeat Mountain Lake Area on scores of 15-25, 25-15, 25-13 and 25-7.

Teammate Allison Kenney was 19-for-19 serving with six aces and Emily Schroer had 18 set assists. Evany Luna had eight kills and was 23-for-25 serving with five aces.

SLAYTON -- Murray County Central took Westbrook-Walnut Grove in four sets. Scores were 25-19, 21-25, 25-16 and 25-16.

Vittoria Mazzoni and Alyssa Groves had 15 and 11 kills, respectively, for MCC while Laney Brown had 17 digs. Mazzoni and Montana Beckmann added 14 apiece.

Beckmann and Danielle Kuball had three serving aces each.

For Westbrook-Walnut Grove, Grace Woelber was 20-for-22 serving with four aces, and she also had 13 digs and 20 set assists. Brittany Erickson had eight kills. Emma Wahl had 19 digs. Talitha Horkey and Camryn Bunting had two blocks apiece.

EDGERTON -- In a showdown of crosstown rivals, Southwest Christian won in four. But the last two games were wild. Game scores were 25-22, 25-19, 26-28 and 28-26.

Olivia Veldkamp had 19 set assists for Southwest Christian and teammate Sommer Schaap had 13. Bella Niemeyer had nine kills and Jazlynn Prins had 20 kills and 14 digs.

For Edgerton, Chynna Berning came up with 13 kills. Lauren Sankey had 10 kills and 27 digs. And Courtney Fey had 35 set assists.

LAKE PARK, Iowa -- Harris-Lake Park had to go a full five sets to top South O’Brien. The Wolves prevailed in the first two games 25-21 and 25-17, lost the next two 22-25 and 21-25, and captured the deciding game 15-6.

Madison Brevik had 35 set assists for the winners. Taylor Meyer had 25 kills, and Blake Gunderson added 12. Bri Ihnen had two blocks. Kilyn Forbes was credited with 22 digs while Gunderson had 19.

ST. JAMES -- Host St. James Area defeated Luverne 5-2, dropping the Cardinals to 9-3-1 on the season.

Luverne’s wins came at No. 3 singles where Carissa Cunningham topped Clare Lepp 6-2, 6-2, and at No. 2 doubles where Roz Oye and Elise Jarchow won 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 over Abby Bright and Miranda Tetzloff.

At No. 1 singles, the Saints’ Renata Hernandez beat the Cardinals’ Sam Pierce 6-4, 6-2. In other singles matches it was Ellie Becker over Joci Oye and Luci Kulseth over Ainslie Robinson.