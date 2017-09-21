Girls tennis: Pipestone Area tops Trojans, 6-1

“Game wise, it wasn’t the most games I’ve ever played, but we definitely went to deuce a lot,” said Ahrendt, a sophomore for Pipestone Area. “And when we did, I think we had like a 15-minute game in there where we went back and forth. It was a lot of long deuce points.”

Ahrendt won at No. 1 singles to cap a 6-1 victory for the Arrows over Worthington.

Worthington’s victory came at No. 4 singles as Claudia Canas defeated Tricia Nissen 6-0, 6-0.

“She wasn’t used to the wind, Tuesday was an eye opener,” WHS head coach Mike Marquardt said. “She got enlightened today with what to kind of do differently. But it’s the consistency. She’s consistent.”

Ahrendt earned a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Worthington’s Anna Kill at No. 1 singles.

“I think my serving was definitely very good,” Ahrendt said. “My first serve is getting way more consistent. I’ve worked at that a lot, so that’s really good to see. If I do miss my first serve, I get nervous for my second serve, because I know if I miss, that’s their point. I double faulted three times today, which isn’t awful, but it isn’t great either.”

It was the longest match of the afternoon.

“I can usually focus pretty well, but when I make one mistake, then I focus on the one mistake and it leads to more mistakes,” Ahrendt said. “I have little things that I tell myself and calm myself down with.”

Meanwhile, the Trojans and Arrows were locked in another tight match on the other side of the courts.

The No. 2 doubles team of Trojans Maggie Putnam and Chloe Bents were battling tough with their Pipestone Area opponents, Carmen Skyberg and Adrianna Johnson.

The Arrows duo won 6-2 in the first set, but WHS battled back in the second.

“We just weren’t together. We weren’t ready, I think,” Putnam said. “We weren’t warmed up enough or anything. We just got used to how they played and figured out how we could do and what was good to do against them.”

The second set was much closer -- and needed a tiebreaker. Skyberg and Johnson were victorious 7-6 (7-1).

“We did really good,” Putnam said. “I think that’s the best we’ve ever played together. We’ve been playing together for a while, but this season, it’s only our second or third time together. We just know what we’re going to do. We know where we’re going to be.”

Lauren Lapthorn won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2 singles over Kelly Newman, while Hannah Berg won 6-2, 6-1 over Jamie Newman at No. 3 singles.

In doubles, PA’s Aspen Schelhaas and Paige Morgan teamed to win 6-1, 6-2 over Kessey Aljets and Catalina Nguyen at No. 1. The Arrow team of Courtney Kanthak and Maciah Lorang won 6-0, 6-3 over Madison Johnson and Cynthia Salksavath at No. 3.

The Trojans have a busy week, starting at Sioux Falls on Monday. They have home meets on both Tuesday and Thursday.