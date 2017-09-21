Thursday prep roundup: Pipestone Area sweeps Worthington

Game scores were 25-14, 25-23 and 25-18.

Anna Meyer was 13-for-13 serving with nine points and an ace, while Payton Sauerbrei was 11-for-12 serving for five points.

Anneke Weg had 15 set assists for the Trojans, while Nyamer Diew and Emma Thuringer each had seven kills.

Weg had five blocks, Thuringer charted four and Sophie Wietzema finished with four. Sauerbrei had 12 digs, and Stephie Bauman had 11.

The Trojans (7-6) are at the St. James Invitational on Saturday.

HERON LAKE -- Kiana Leighty recorded her 1,000th career dig as Heron Lake-Okabena defeated Adrian.

The Wildcats won 25-17, 25-15 and 25-21.

Leighty finished with 19 digs and 11 kills for the Wildcats, who improve to 7-9 overall and 3-1 in the Red Rock Conference.

Tessla Crowell tallied 34 set assists for HL-O, while Meakin Bang had six kills.

Sam Freking was 21-for-22 serving with three aces. Hailey Liepold was 12-for-13 serving with three aces and added 14 kills. Anna Volk had nine digs.

Mayssa Tweet had 11 digs and 17 set assists for the Dragons. Miah Kunkel had eight kills and nine digs. Paige Bullerman added seven kills and was 9-for-9 serving with one ace. Lexi Slater had seven digs and was a perfect 11-for-11 serving.

Adrian (9-6) hosts Ellsworth Tuesday.

LUVERNE -- Lexi Ferrell did a little bit of everything to lead Luverne to a five-set victory over Jackson County Central.

Game scores were 25-11, 20-25, 23-25, 25-17 and 15-11.

Ferrell finished with 20 kills, seven solo blocks, 26 digs and was 17-for-17 serving with an ace.

Teammate Greta Ahrendt had nine kills. Sierra Schmuck was 23-for-24 serving with one ace. She also had 28 set assists and 24 digs.

SLAYTON -- Montana Beckmann and Vittoria Mazzoni each had seven kills to lead Murray County Central past Fulda.

Game scores were 25-26, 25-26 and 25-18.

Laney Brown finished with 22 digs for the Rebels, while Alyssa Groves had four blocks. Courtney Schmitz finished with six kills. Danielle Kuball had 18 set assists, while Tori Wieneke finished with 17 for MCC. Elise Rohrer was 10-for-11 serving with two aces.

Camryn Baumhoefner had six kills to lead Fulda, while Evany Luna had three kills and three blocks. Kelsey Fuerstenberg had five digs, while Frances Piper had four. Emily Schroer charted 11 set assists.

LAMBERTON -- It was a perfect 3-0 week for the Red Rock Central volleyball team.

The Falcons completed their week with a sweep of Mountain Lake Area.

RRC won the first set 25-7 before finding itself down 20-10 in the second. However, the Falcons rallied for a 26-24 victory and then closed the victory with a 25-16 decision.

The Falcons (7-6, 3-1) were aided by a strong serving night that saw them collect 22 ace serves.

Katelyn Rogotzke finished 18-for-19 serving with nine aces, while Kennedi Janssen was 13-for-13 serving with six aces. She also had 20 set assists. Hannah DeCock was 11-for-13 serving with three aces to go with five kills and eight digs. Vanessa Kedl led the Falcons with six kills, while Nicole Schroepfer had four kills. Haley Simonson had 11 digs.

RRC is at Westbrook-Walnut Grove on Tuesday.

TRACY -- Tracy-Milroy-Balaton made quick work of Yellow Medicine East in a sweep.

Game scores were 25-20, 25-11 and 25-15.

Sydney Lanoue had 13 kills to lead the Panthers, while Evelyn Dolan added seven. Kaylee Kirk finished with a team-high 16 digs, while Lanoue charted 10. Cassidy Smith added 19 set assists.

WESTBROOK -- Hills-Beaver Creek won a four-set match against Westbrook-Walnut Grove, but needed extra points to do it.

Game scores were 27-25, 25-18, 24-26 and 25-10.

W-WG’s Emma Wahl was 17-for-17 serving, while Talitha Horkey was 11-for-11 serving with an ace. She also had eight kiss. Alli Vande Kieft added six kills, while Brittany Erickson had five kills. Wahl led the Chargers with 20 digs, while Gracie Wahl had 13 digs. Grace Woelber added 20 set assists.

W-WG (7-9, 1-3) hosts Red Rock Central on Tuesday.

ELLSWORTH -- Southwest Christian earned a Red Rock Conference victory over Ellsworth.

Game scores were 25-13, 25-14 and 25-12.

Devin Dreesen had four kills for Ellsworth, while Ashlyn Meester finished with two ace serves. Morgan Dreesen had an ace serve and a block.

REDWOOD FALLS -- Luverne upped its record to 10-3-1 with a sweep over Redwood Valley.

No. 1 singles player Sam Pierce eased to victory over Redwood’s Janessa Whitaker 6-0, 6-3. The visitors also got wins from Joci Oye, Carissa Cunningham and Ainslie Robinson in singles play -- each one going the minimum two sets and no Redwood Valley player winning more than three games in any set.

Emilie Bartels and Riley Severtson prevailed for Luverne at No. 1 doubles. Roz Oye and Elise Jarchow won at No. 2 doubles and Mela Jarchow and Lauren Ver Steeg won at No. 3 doubles. Again, the LHS doubles teams won all three in two sets.