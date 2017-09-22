Better yet, according to Runck, was the fact that he helped his teammates win their second team title of the campaign.

Indeed, with Runck and juniors Dalton Piotter (also from RRC) and Ryan Blomgren each finishing among the individual medalists (Top 10), the Wolverines outraced a well-balanced Worthington squad by a mere two points, 49-51, in a very closely-contested matchup.

Martin County West also ran very well as a team on the extremely hot and humid afternoon, which the temperature reaching 88 degrees at race time. The Mavericks finished a solid third with 60 points.

“We matched up with Worthington well,” said MLA head coach Kyle Blomgren. “Our guys came on strong in the last mile and we were able to score just a little better than the Trojans. We knew that MCW had a strong team, too, so winning the meet was quite satisfying for us. I am very pleased with how our boys ran. We are heading in the right direction.”

Runck took the lead early and cruised ahead of the pack of 86 finishers the entire distance, clocking a 5,000-meter time of 17:17.7. He passed the 3,200-meter mark at 10:48 with a 12-second lead.

Blue Earth Area sophomore Grant Strukel (17:52.1) and MCW junior Carson Kahler (17:58.3) finished second and third, respectively, before Piotter really clinched the deal for the Wolverines.

Piotter moved up from seventh to fourth over the final 2,000 meters and entered the chute with a time of 18:02.0, finishing ahead of Worthington sophomores Adam Koller (18:07.9) and Christian Lietz (18:10.9), who led the Trojans by placing fifth and sixth, respectively.

“That was a big difference,” Blomgren said. “By Dalton finishing ahead of Worthington’s top two runners, we had a 5-11 edge up front, which was important because the Trojans are much deeper at five, six and seven. Our third runner finished ahead of their third and our fourth runner was just ahead of their fourth, which sure helped us win the meet.”

A pair of runners from Springfield/Cedar Mountain finished seventh and eighth before Ryan Blomgren (ninth, 18:38.6) placed ninth. Completing the victory for the Wolverines were sophomore Emilio Garcia de La Cruz (12th, 18:58.7) and junior Josiah Gardiner (23rd, 20:04.1).

Worthington countered with senior Jacob Prunty (11th, 18:53.5), freshman Jordan Melendez (14th, 19:05.0) and junior Tad Stewart (15th, 19:06.8), while junior Blaine Doeden (17th, 19:36.8) and Caleb Schreiber (21st, 19:54.6) also ran well and finished ahead of MLA’s fifth runner.

But, the strength of MLA’s top four was the biggest difference as the Wolverines (1-4-9-12-23) were two points better than the Trojans’ balance (5-6-11-14-15).

Windom Area was a distant fourth in the team scoring with 142 points, followed closely by S/CM (146), BEA (148), Jackson County Central (164) and Heron Lake-Okabena (173).

The Eagles were led by sophomore Patrick Green (19th, 19:46), while freshman Clay Cranston was JCC’s top finisher (26th, 20:31.8) and HL-O was led by freshman Paul Salentiny (30th, 20:42.7).

MCW freshman Marissa Whitehead stretched her early lead in the varsity girls to a 35-second victory and her Maverick teammates (1-9-15-17-19) had enough balance to edge Worthington by five points, 61-66, for the girls’ team title.

Whitehead, Minnesota’s fourth-ranked Class A runner, covered the 5,000-meter distance in 20:30.7.

Individually, JCC senior Jessica Christoffer finished a strong second (21:05.7), more than a minute ahead of Worthington sophomore Sena Uli (third, 22:16.1) who held off a blazing finish by Windom freshman Gracie Bucher (fourth, 22:16.7).

HL-O’s Cheyenne Schaffer (fifth, 22:38.7) paced the Wildcats to a third-place team finish with 80 points (4-10-11-23-32).

Worthington senior Jessica Darling (sixth, 22:47.1) moved up steadily during the race and helped the Trojans (3-5-13-14-31) clinch second.

“Jessica sure ran her heart out,” declared Worthington head coach Cory Smidt. “I was really proud of all our girls. It was hot, but they competed well and gave us a great effort.”

Smidt noted that eighth-grader Jenna Hoffman (16th overall, 13th team scoring, 24:51.2) and freshman Miranda Thier (17, 14, 24:51.3) entered the chute next to each other and placed well among the upper third of the 59 total finishers.

Senior Maria Contreras (35, 31, 27:09.2) completed the scoring for the Trojans as their fifth finisher, followed closely by freshman Liz Spiegelhoff (38, 34, 27:17.9) and freshman Nedoh Gyi (42, 38, 27:42.7).

HL-O seniors MaKayla Edwards (11th, 23:23.5) and Rachel Salentiny (12th, 23:40.1), along with Windom’s trio of junior Eliana Tade (13th, 24:04.9), senior Jordyn Alm (14th, 24:30.2) and freshman Jadyn Wormstadt (19th, 24:59.5) were other area runners finishing among the first 20.

S/CM was fourth in the team scoring with 92 points, followed by BEA (100), JCC (109) and MLA (151). Windom was incomplete with just four finishing runners.

Worthington seventh-grader Mikele Walu impressively won the junior high boys’ race with a 1,600-meter time of 5:32.7. Mountain Lake’s Drayton Klassen (third, 5:49.6) and Worthington’s Charlie Brands (fifth, 5:55.4) were other area boys who placed in the top five.

MLA eighth-grader Mercedes Saengosoth (6:19.0) won the junior high girls’ race over the same course. Other area runners finishing among the top five included HL-O Skylar Fisher (second, 6:26.0), MLA seventh-grader Tiegan Meyer (fourth, 6:35.0) and HL-O seventh-grader Ellie Sheldhal (fifth, 6:44.6).

MLA won both junior high team titles.