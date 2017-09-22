JCC moved to 3-1 while dropping Windom Area to 2-2.

Tvinnereim scored the game’s first touchdown on a 4-yard carry and scored on a 3-yard run in the second half. VanWesten tallied TDs on runs of 31 and 24 yards. The Huskies also got scores on a 48-yard punt return by Jack Brinkman, a 27-yard pass from Rudy Voss to Noah Carr, and field goals covering 33 and 34 yards from Keaton Storm.

Windom Area quarterback Luke Gilbertson threw for three touchdowns. He hit Zach Wormstadt on a 23-yard scoring pass, then hooked up with Wyatt Minion on a 12-yard score, and finally hit Minion again on a 27-yard scoring strike.

Minion scored the game’s final touchdown in the fourth quarter on a 70-yard carry. He finished with 100 yards rushing on 15 carries and also led the Eagles in pass receiving with four receptions for 75 yards.

Gilbertson completed 12 of 23 aerials for 200 yards and an interception.

VanWesten got his 141 yards on 15 carries and Tvinnereim carried 16 times for 72 yards. Voss completed nine of 18 passes for 156 yards and an interception. Ethan Lindley caught six of them for 70 yards.

JCC 13 11 10 14 -- 48Windom Area 0 8 6 13 -- 27

LUVERNE — The Pipestone Area Arrows improved to a perfect 4-0, shutting out the still-winless Luverne Cardinals (0-4).

Running back Garret Ploeger opened scoring with a 6-yard touchdown run, giving Pipestone a 6-0 lead with 10:11 to play in the first half. Ploeger carried the ball 22 times for 78 yards.

Pipestone’s Matt Enger provided the game’s biggest play, running an interception 82 yards the other way for a touchdown with 26 seconds left before halftime. He also had a sack and eight solo tackles on the night.

Luverne couldn’t get much done against the Arrows defense, racking up only 96 yards through the air and 153 yards on the ground. Running backs Declan Beers and Kasyn Kruse were the bright spot, running for 114 yards combined on 25 carries.

Pipestone 0 14 0 0 -- 14 Luverne 0 0 0 0 -- 0

HILLS -- In a battle of top Red Rock Conference teams, Westbrook-Walnut Grove edged host Hills-Beaver Creek as Kyle Kuehl scored three touchdowns.

After H-BC’s Gavin Wysong scored the game’s first TD in the second quarter on a 6-yard run, Kuehl got going with a 1-yard touchdown run of his own. Teammate Andrew Quade scored next on a 20-yard run, then Kuehl scored again from 8 yards out.

The Patriots’ Wysong answered with a 77-yard kickoff return, and teammate Easton Harnack scored the next one on a 5-yard carry.

The ensuing 2-point conversion brought Hills-Beaver Creek to within two points, at 22-20. But Kuehl scored his final touchdown from 5 yards away to put icing on the cake.

Wysong finished with 101 yards rushing on 21 carries.

Turnovers hurt the Patriots. They turned the ball over twice deep in W-WG territory -- at the 4-yard-line and the 30-yard line. The Chargers suffered no turnovers on the night.

W-WG 0 22 0 6 -- 28H-BC 0 12 0 8 -- 20

EDGERTON -- Jaden Bloemendaal scored four times as Edgerton/Ellsworth rolled over Heron Lake-Okabena.

The Flying Dutchmen rushed 57 times for 576 yards in the game.

Bloemendaal carried 15 times for 201 yards with TD carries of 14, 6, 13 and 47 yards. Jeffrey Swenson carried seven times for 67 yards and TD carries of 2 and 7 yards. Tannan Groen carried six times for 81 yards and a 16-yard score. Brayden Kuiper added a 2-yard scoring run and Gabe Gilbertson scored on a 1-yard carry.

Carl Haag rushed six times for 83 yards for the ground-hungry Dutch.

For HL-O, Eli Fest rushed for 83 yards on eight carries and completing 8 of 26 passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns. Ethan Becker caught a 53-yard scoring pass and also found paydirt on a 48-yard run. Hunter Lubben had a 21-yard touchdown reception.

HL-O 8 0 6 6 -- 20E/E 28 22 6 6 -- 62

LAMBERTON — Garrett Marsh completed 8 of 11 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns, including a 79-yard bomb to Austin Irlbeck, leading the Red Rock Central Falcons (4-0) over the

MACCRAY Wolverines (0-4).

For the Falcons, Sam Hanson added 12-yard and 33-yard touchdown runs, rushing 17 times for 163 yards. Jared Schroepfer ran for two touchdowns and 61 yards on 13 carries.

Braden Hoekstra was the only Wolverine to reach the end zone, returning a kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter.

Red rock 21 14 14 13 -- 62MCCRAY 6 0 0 0 -- 6

RENVILLE — Jack Howard led the Renville County West Jaguars (2-2) to a comfortable win over the Fulda Raiders (1-3), completing 11 of 18 passes for 141 yards.

Fulda’s Dalton Slinger opened scoring with a 25-yard touchdown pass to give Fulda the 6-0 lead, but Renville County’s Jamie Castillo responded with an 11-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, and the Jaguars lead for the rest of the game.

For Fulda, Levi Spittle completed 12 of 21 passes for 128 yards and threw two interceptions. He also ran 14 times for 50 yards, and racked up 12 tackles on defense. It’s the first time this season Spittle didn’t score. Zach Thier added a 5-yard touchdown run for Fulda in the fourth quarter.

Fulda 6 0 0 6 -- 12RCW 0 15 13 6 -- 34

SLEEPY EYE — Landon Strong ran for 170 yards and 3 touchdowns on 15 carries, and the Sleepy Eye Indians (1-3) got their first win of the season over the Adrian Dragons (0-4).

Sleepy Eye couldn’t be stopped on the ground, exploding for 18 points in the second quarter. The Indians only threw the ball once the entire game, and connected for a 33 yard gain on the play.

For Adrian, Quarterback Ryan Wieneke completed 5 of 11 passes for 70 yards and a touchdown, and sneaked in the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown. Brendyn White also scored on a 33-yard pass.

Adrian 6 0 0 13 -- 19Sleepy Eye 6 18 13 7 -- 44

TRACY -- Moses Dolan scored two touchdowns on carries of 16 and 3 yards also caught a 16-yard TD pass from Nash Mayer as Tracy-Milroy-Balaton got the best of Ortonville.

The victorious Panthers had 415 yards of total offense compared to just 178 for Ortonville. T-M-B rushed for 314 of those yards while holding the visitors to just 43 yards on the ground.

Griffin Radke led Panther runners with 94 yards on 17 carries and Dolan added 77 yards on 11 totes.

Ortonville 0 6 0 7 -- 13T-M-B 6 6 12 6 -- 30

ORANGE CITY, IA — Carter Schiebout ran for 207 yards on 38 rushes, leading the Unity Christian Knights to their first win of the season in a dominant performance over the Sibley-Ocheyedan Generals.

Josh Dragstra added two touchdowns, and the Generals fell to 2-4, while the Knights improved to 1-4.

Unity Christian ran the ball 57 times for 269 yards, and completed 4 of 9 passes for 25 yards.

Sibley-Ocheyedan 0 0 0 0 -- 0Unity Christian 8 16 0 7 -- 31

ROCK RAPIDS, IA — In a game that didn’t see points in the first quarter, Sheldon’s Jaden Kleinhesselink made a statement in the second quarter with a 41-yard touchdown pass to Phillip Cain, then connected with Kyle Boerhave for 42 yards and a score. After a fumble recovery by his defense, Kleinhesselink continued his second quarter dominance, running 20 yards for score, effectively putting the game out of reach at 20-0.

The Sheldon Orabs improved to 3-2, and the Central Lyon/George-Little Rock Lions fell to 1-4.

Sheldon 0 20 0 27 -- 47Central Lyon 0 0 7 0 -- 7