Prep football: Cathedral hands MCC first loss

A 9-yard pass from Josh Seidl to John Gillis, and two touchdown carries by Colton Braulick accounted for New Ulm Cathedral’s scores -- all coming in the second quarter.

MCC’s lone TD came in the third quarter on a 9-yard Blake Schmitz pass to Justin Benda.

Cathedral (3-1) rushed for 280 yards on 61 carries while holding MCC to 140 yards rushing on 32 tries. The visiting Rebels passed for 65 yards, compared to Cathedral’s 21.

Braulick finished with 117 yards rushing on 25 carries.

Ethan Swanson carried 11 times for 65 yards and Zach Aanenson 14 times for 51 yards for Murray County Central.

MCC 0 0 6 0 -- 6

NU Cathedral 0 19 0 0 -- 19