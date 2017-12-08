WHS grad aiming for arctic adventure

Aaron Grafing, who currently lives and works in Minneapolis, is an amateur photographer and outdoor recreation enthusiast. In January 2017 he summited his first two mountain peaks outside of Bozeman, Mont. with former WHS classmates Evan Almberg and Kyle Hain, and in August viewed the Great American Eclipse from the summit of the Middle Teton of the Grand Teton Range. He also reached the top of 14,265-foot Quandary Peak in Colorado in October.

Fjällräven Polar 2018 is a contest based on a voting system which, along with their panel, will select 28 individuals from 14 regions across the globe to trek 300 kilometers through the arctic wilderness of Norway and Sweden with 200 highly skilled sled dogs. If Grafing can amass enough votes to make the top 20 by the time the voting closes Dec. 14, he may stand a chance at being selected to be the second participant out of North America.

People may vote for Grafing at instagram.com/14000ft/ or facebook.com/agrafing. More information on Fjällräven Polar 2018 can be viewed at http://polar.fjallraven.com.